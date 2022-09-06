Ensysce Biosciences Reminds Shareholders to Vote at Upcoming Special Meeting

~ Special Meeting to be Held Virtually on Thursday, September 8th at 9:00 AM PT ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today reminds shareholders to vote on or before the upcoming annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, September 8th at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET. This meeting will be held virtually, using the weblink https://agm.issuerdirect.com/ensc, for the following purposes:

To approve, for purposes of complying with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(d), the full issuance and exercise of shares of common stock issued by the Company to certain investors. The Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" the Issuance Proposal

To approve an amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation to authorize the Company's Board of Directors to combine outstanding shares of the Company's common stock into a lesser number of outstanding shares, a "Reverse Stock Split," by a ratio of not less than one-for-five and not more than one-for-twenty, with the exact ratio to be set within this range by the Board in its sole discretion. The Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" the Reverse Stock Split Proposal

To approve an amendment to the Company's certificate of incorporation to effect an increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock. The Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" the Authorized Shares Increase Proposal

To consider and vote upon the adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to solicit additional proxies in favor of any or all of the other proposals.

To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

What is the purpose of the Special Meeting?

At the Special Meeting, the stockholders will act upon the matters outlined in the Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Who can vote at the Special Meeting?

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2022 (the "Record Date"). Each stockholder will be entitled to cast one vote on the proposal presented at the Special Meeting for each share of common stock that such holder owned as of the Record Date.

What are my voting rights?

Holders of common stock are entitled to one vote per share. As of the Record Date, a total of 36,498,766 shares of common stock were outstanding. There is no cumulative voting.

How do I cast my vote?

If you are a stockholder of record on the Record Date, you may vote virtually at the Special Meeting or by submitting a ballot during the live webcast or by submitting a proxy for the Special Meeting.

Where and when will I be able to find the results of the voting?

Preliminary results will be announced at the Special Meeting. The Company will publish the final results in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission no later than four business days after the date of the Special Meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Special Meeting, stockholders are encouraged to read the proxy statement, and then cast your vote as promptly as possible in accordance with the instructions contained in the proxy statement.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a unique, tamper-proof treatment option for pain that minimizes the risk of both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

ENSC@mzgroup.us

