ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Continues to Expand its Allergy Division Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Allergist/Immunologist Maylene Xie, MD to Hackensack, NJ

Tarrytown, New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the nation’s leading otolaryngology, allergy, and audiology practice, is pleased to announce the addition of allergist/immunologist Maylene Xie, MD to its Hackensack, NJ office beginning September 1, 2023.

Dr. Xie is a board-certified physician in both Allergy & Immunology and Internal medicine. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Yale University and her medical degree at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. She subsequently completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and a clinical and research fellowship in Allergy & Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Xie has given numerous Grand Rounds lectures at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on the topics of food allergy, drug allergy, asthma, allergic rhinitis, angioedema, and immunodeficiency, as well as lectures for medical students at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. She has also published numerous peer-reviewed journal articles and abstracts in the fields of food allergy, primary immunodeficiency, transplant immunology, and medical education. She is a member of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, and the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

Dr. Xie believes in a thorough and evidence-based approach to managing allergic conditions. She is especially passionate about patient education and creating a treatment plan in partnership with her patients to help minimize fears and improve their quality of life. She loves taking care of both adults and children and has experience treating a wide span of adult and pediatric allergic conditions including asthma, eczema, allergic rhinitis, contact dermatitis, food allergies, urticaria, and angioedema (hives), drug allergies, insect allergies, and immunodeficiencies. She strives to treat every patient as family and deliver compassionate care. In her free time, Dr. Xie enjoys spending time with her husband and young son, cooking, reading, traveling, dancing, and going on neighborhood walks.

Dr. Xie will serve the needs of adult and pediatric residents in the many neighborhoods and communities of Bergen County, NJ. She will join otolaryngologists Robin M. Brody, MD; Won-Taek Choe, MD; Steven M. Gold, MD; Jonathan A. Lesserson, MD; Jared M. Wasserman, MD, FACS and Jay Agarwal, MD, along with audiologists Olivia Galioto, Au.D.; Elizabeth Nemec, Au.D., CCC-A, F-AAA; Catherine Sacco, Au.D, CCC-A; and Kelsey Tamburri, Au.D.

With Dr. Xie joining ENTA in Hackensack, NJ come September, Dr. Sima Mithani, who has been practicing with ENTA since 2014, will be relocating to the group’s West Nyack clinical location. Dr. Mithani will be taking over the practice of Dr. Peter LoGalbo who will be retiring in December 2023.

“While we are sad to see Dr. Mithani leave us here in Hackensack, we are excited to welcome Maylene to our clinical team”, noted Steven Gold, MD, Vice President, and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. “Maylene brings with her an extensive experience and expertise in the field of allergy and immunology. She has been trained at some of the most reputable institutions in the country and has a proven track record of providing exceptional care to her patients. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on the lives of our patients and the community.”

Commented Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Maylene Xie, a highly skilled allergist/immunologist, join our ranks. Her exceptional care and knowledge will perfectly enhance the already remarkable team of physicians in our Hackensack location. Our persistent search for the right physician to serve the growing needs of the community has resulted in the successful addition of Dr. Xie. We can't wait for her to come on board and deliver top-quality medical care to our patients."

Prashant Ponda, MD, Board Member and Director of Allergy remarked, “Maylene is a perfect example of our constant and continual effort to bring the nation's top allergists on board. She will provide a range of services for patients suffering from allergies and immunological challenges, and we are excited to welcome her to the family. Her expertise and dedication to patient care will be a valuable asset to our team.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com, or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 providers practicing in over 55 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep, and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

