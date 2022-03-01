U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

ENT and Allergy Associates® Welcomes Otolaryngologist Peter Ashman, MD to Upper East Side, NYC Office

ENT & Allergy Associates
·3 min read

Peter Ashman, MD

Peter Ashman, MD will begin seeing adult and pediatric patients at ENTA&#x002019;s Upper East Side, NYC office starting August 1, 2022.
Peter Ashman, MD will begin seeing adult and pediatric patients at ENTA’s Upper East Side, NYC office starting August 1, 2022.

Tarrytown, New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), continuously seeks to invest in the future generations of patient care. Today, ENTA proudly announced that Peter Ashman, MD, who will be completing his residency in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in June 2022, will begin seeing adult and pediatric patients at ENTA’s Upper East Side, NYC office starting August 1, 2022.

The Upper East Side office—currently located at 210 East 86th Street—will be moving to a brand-new location at 150 East 58th Street by the end of this year. The full-floor office will extend over 12,000 SF of the 34th floor and will include twelve ENT exam rooms, two audio booths, two hearing consultation rooms, and allergy suites for both testing and injections. Expanded clinical capacity facilitates future growth, including the ability for ENTA to recruit additional specialists and sub-specialists to serve the UES.

Dr. Ashman will join fellow otolaryngologists Won-Taek Choe, MD; Robert P. Green, MD, FACS; Chandra Ivey, MD, FACS; Guy Lin, MD; Scott B. Markowitz, MD; Steven H. Sacks, MD, FACS; Robert F. Ward, MD; and board-certified Allergist/Immunologist Lynelle C. Granady, MD.

Dr. Ashman completed his undergraduate studies at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA, where he graduated magna cum laude with a major in Biochemistry. He then went on to complete his medical degree at Florida International University in Miami, FL. Dr. Ashman treats all Ear, Nose and Throat disorders in children and adults. Throughout his training, he has been awarded for his dedication to clinical care and has presented his research at national meetings. He is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, the AOA Medical Honor Society, and the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

Steven Gold, MD, Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee stated, “As we continue to expand, it is critically important for the practice to bring in superior talent to help us continue our mission of providing high quality and convenient care and access to our deserving patients. Everyone at ENT and Allergy Associates is excited for not only our new 58th Street office, but the investment in future generations of care that Dr. Ashman brings to our practice and patients.”

Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA, said, “We continue to recruit and employ physicians who have recently completed prestigious residency programs across the country. Dr. Ashman brings exceptional clinical skills and services, and we welcome him to the practice with open arms.”

To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

Attachment

CONTACT: Steven Borzoni ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP 9149097352 sborzoni@entandallergy.com


