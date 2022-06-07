U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

ENT Devices Market worth USD 36 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·3 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) Devices Industry is anticipated to register 7.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to increasing prevalence of hearing diseases as well as throat infections in geriatric population.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ENT devices market value is expected to reach USD 36 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.  Increasing number of pathology labs and services equipped with advanced diagnostics systems will boost the market size.

The growing geriatric population will stimulate the market expansion. For instance, according to WHO statistics, geriatric people are set to grow to over 16% by 2050. Since aging is leads to a decline in immunity levels in the geriatric, they become prone to ENT problems.  Also, deafness and other hearing disorders become quite prevalent in the elderly people. Such incidences will raise industry demand in the coming years.

Request for a sample of this research report @


ENT devices market from hearing implants segment was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 due to rising prevalence of hearing disorder among the adult and children. For instance, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), nearly 2 to 3 out of every 1,000 children in the United States are born with significant hearing loss in one or both ears. Additionally, advancement in technology for manufacturing new hearing machines is another aspect influencing the overall market statistics.

Some major findings of the ENT devices market report include:

  • Rising prevalence of ear, nose and throat disorders among adult population will drive the market landscape.

  • Availability of miniatured hearing devices will positively influence the market revenue.

  • Technological advancements in ENT devices such as diagnostic devices, hearing aid and sinus dilation devices will propel the industry trends.

  • Surging demand for minimally invasive surgery will foster the market demand.

  • However, high procedure and instruments cost, may hinder the business progression to a certain extent.

Browse key industry insights spread across 170 pages with 229 market data tables & 10 figures & charts from the report, "ENT Devices Market Analysis By Product Type (Diagnostic Ear, Nose, And Throat (ENT) Devices [Rigid Endoscopes {Rhinoscopes, Laryngoscopes, Otological Endoscopes}, Flexible Endoscopes, Robot Assisted Endoscope, Hearing Screening Device], Surgical Ear, Nose, And Throat (ENT) Devices [Radiofrequency Handpieces, Powered Surgical Instrument, Otological Drill Burrs, ENT Hand Instruments, Tympanostomy Tubes, Sinus Dilation Devices, Nasal Packing Devices], Hearing Aids {In-The-Ear (ITE), Receiver ITE, Behind-The-Ear, Canal Hearing Aids ITC, CIC, IIC}, Hearing Implants {Auditory Brainstem Implants, Cochlear Implants, Middle Ear Implants, Bone Anchored Hearing System}, Voice Prosthesis Devices, Nasal Splints {Internal Nasal Splints,  External Nasal Splints}), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/ent-devices-market

ENT clinics segment exceeded USD 3 billion in 2021. With an increase in the prevalence of ear, nose, and throat disorders in geriatric people the demand for ENT clinics is expected to rise over the upcoming years. People prefer ENT clinics to treat a wide variety of conditions such as oropharyngeal cancer, chronic or fungal sinusitis, hearing loss, and obstructive sleep apnea. Furthermore, rising healthcare awareness among patients and surgical professionals is projected to increase the segment growth.

Asia Pacific ENT devices market is estimated to witness lucrative CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Large patient pool in the APAC region is suffering with hearing disorders and throat infections will promote the demand for ENT diagnostic and surgical equipment. In addition, emerging market governments are actively supporting the development of ENT procedures and holding campaigns to aware people regarding ENT disorders. Additionally, government is taking several initiatives to lower the price of ENT surgical procedures that will solve affordability issues, thereby, propelling the regional industry forecasts.

Some of the prominent players functioning in the ENT devices market include Accelerant (Johnson & Johnson), Atos Medical, Boston Scientific, Cochlear Limited, Demant (Oticon), Lumenis Be Ltd, Medtronic, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Narang Medical Limited, PENTAX Medical, Signia, Smith & Nephew, Sonova Group, Starkey, Stryker, Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products, and Welch Allyn.

Request for customization of this research report @

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: +1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


