ENT Disorder Treatment Market to Reach $4.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·7 min read

Rapid changes in environmental conditions, increase in air and noise pollution levels, rise in geriatric population, surge in the prevalence of sinusitis and chronic rhinitis, and rise in healthcare expenditure drive the global ENT disorder treatment market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "ENT Disorder Treatment Market by Drug Type (Antibiotics Drugs, Anti Inflammatory Drugs, Others), by Organ (Throat, Ear, Nose), by End User (Hospital and clinics, Homecare Settings, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global ENT disorder treatment industry generated $2.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Download Free Sample Report (334 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3827

Drivers and Opportunities

Rapid changes in environmental conditions, increase in air and noise pollution levels, rise in geriatric population, surge in the prevalence of sinusitis and chronic rhinitis, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increase in government initiatives in developing countries fuel the growth of the global ENT disorder treatment market. However, high cost of medical devices and surgeries for sinusitis and tonsillitis hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emerging healthcare market in developing countries present new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global ENT disorder treatment market, owing to the prevalence of the coronavirus disease which is mainly associated with the nose and throat infection.

  • According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, COVID-19 disease is primarily characterized by symptoms of the lower respiratory tract, such as fever, coughing, dyspnea, and tightness in the chest, which may advance quickly to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

  • Moreover, Covid-19 causes different upper respiratory tract related symptoms including nasal congestion, sore throat and smell dysfunction. Such factors boosted the growth of the global ENT disorder treatment market.

The antibiotics drugs segment to lead the trail during the forecast period

Based on drug type, the antibiotics drugs segment contributed to the largest share of more than half of the global ENT disorder treatment market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the rise in number of ENT diseases due to increase in air and noise pollution levels as well as bacterial concentration in the environment.

The nose segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on organ, the nose segment held the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global ENT disorder treatment market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the prevalence of allergic rhinitis and viral infection across the world. However, the throat segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.1% in 2031, owing to the increase in the prevalence of viral infection which cause sore-throat and irritation, and the growing incidence of upper respiratory infection.

Purchase Inquiry:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3827

The hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global ENT disorder treatment market in 2021, and is likely to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.4% in 2031. The increase in the prevalence of infectious and allergic disorders such as sinusitis, tonsillitis, ear infection, nasal airway obstruction, and growing number of ENT patients visiting hospitals propel the growth of the segment.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global ENT disorder treatment market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in demand for antibiotics to treat allergic conditions like sinusitis, tonsillitis, cholesteatoma, and ear infections, and the rise in R&D facilities for the approval and development of novel antibiotic therapies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2031, owing to the rise in pollution levels and surge in prevalence of infectious and allergic conditions in emerging countries like China, India, and Japan in the region.

Leading Market Players

  • Sanofi

  • Novartis

  • GSK

  • Pfizer

  • Vitaris

  • Sun Pharma

  • AstraZeneca

  • Cipla

  • AurbindoPharma

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals

  • Bayer AG

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • M.M Pharma

  • Lyra Therapeutics

  • Lannet Company Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global ENT disorder treatment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

The Market for Digital Health by Product & Service (mHealth and eHealth), Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The Market for Sports Medicine by Product (Body Reconstruction & Repair, Body Support & Recovery Products, Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices and Accessories), Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Ankle & Foot Injuries, Back & Spine Injuries, Elbow & Wrist Injuries, Hip Injuries, & Other Injuries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The Market for Digital Therapeutics by Product (Software and Devices), Sales Channel (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers), Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS), Disease Respiratory Disease, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID) and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

The Market for Beauty Supplements by Product (Tablet, Capsule, Powder, Liquid), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Nail Care and Dental Care) and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, E-commerce, Specialty Stores and Medical Stores or Pharmacy): Indonesia Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

The Market for Dental Impression Material by Material Type (Alginate, Silicone, Polyether, Others), by Application (Restorative & Prosthodontics, Orthodontics), by End-use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: 
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ent-disorder-treatment-market-to-reach-4-5-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301631856.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

