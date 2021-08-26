U.S. markets closed

ENT Laser Devices Market 2021-2025 to Register 6.19% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

ARC Laser GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp. and El.En. Spa will emerge as major ent laser devices market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ENT laser devices market segmented by Product (Gas lasers and Solid and semiconductor-based lasers) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the ENT laser devices market size is expected to reach a value of $ 87.88 mn during 2021-2025?

Latest market research report titled ENT Laser Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on ENT Laser Devices Market can now be gained through our report. Download Free Sample Now!

The ENT laser devices market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reports that might interest you:

Ear Syringe Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Market Participants Analysis

ARC Laser GmbH

The company provides services such as opthamology, dermatology or aesthetic, gynecology, and ENT. They provide ENT laser solutions with the diode laser that has wavelengths of 980nm or 1470nm, the green KTP laser, or the carbon dioxide laser.

Boston Scientific Corp.

The company offers ENT laser solutions with laser vapourization and laser enucleation under the brand names GreenLight and Auriga XL.

El.En. Spa

The company offers ENT laser solutions under the subsidiary companies ASAlaser, Asclepion Laser Technologies, DEKA, Elesta SpA, Esthelogue, Quanta System.

Get report snapshot to obtain detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/ent-laser-devices-market-industry-analysis

ENT Laser Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Ent laser devices market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

The ENT laser devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ENT disorders. In addition, other factors such as growing product launches and increasing M&A across the value chain are expected to trigger the ENT laser devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6.19% during the forecast period.

Plan and Strengthen your business and marketing strategies :

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44513

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

