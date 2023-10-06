Entain (LON:ENT) shareholders have endured a 20% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Entain Plc (LON:ENT) share price is down 21% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 6.2%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 14% in that time. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 26%.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Entain saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Entain's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 6.2% in the last year, Entain shareholders lost 20% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Entain better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Entain you should know about.

