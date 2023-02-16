Entara Recognized on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List in the Security 100 Category

Entara Named by CRN to Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List in the Security 100 Category for Second Time

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara, a security-first eXtended Service Provider (XSP), has been named by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel. Awardees are recognized for their forward-thinking approach to managed services and their efforts to help clients be more efficient while maximizing their investment in IT and cyber security. The annual list is divided into three sections, including the Security 100, which recognizes MSPs with significant security services and expertise.

"It's an honor to be named to the Security 100 list two years in a row," says Entara CISO Raum Sandoval. "This recognition is a true testament to Entara's commitment to putting security first for not only our clients but for our own organization. We are dedicated to staying ahead of the latest threats businesses face and working with our security vendors to continue to evolve our security offerings."

Entara takes a security-first approach to providing cyber security and IT operations, integrated with IT solutions. They work closely with partners to deliver a complete security solution for their clients. Entara's extensive experience in incident response means their team has significant security expertise and insight into the security landscape, identifying the latest real-world threats.

"Entara is proud to offer integrated managed IT and security solutions as an eXtended Service Provider," says Entara CEO & President Pamela Diaz. "We are committed to teaching not only our clients but the greater industry the importance of balancing usability with security. This recognition would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of every member of Entara."

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world's first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-first IT solutions for their clients, including IT managed services, security integration, and incident response services. Founded in 2001, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with their clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara has been repeatedly recognized on the CRN MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category and is consistently ranked by MSP mentor as a Top 200 Global IT Managed Services provider and Top 100 Global IT Security Managed Services Provider. Entara acts as a true partner to their clients and was also recognized by The Channel Company on the 2022 MES Matters - Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket list. As a core values-focused organization, Entara has proudly been recognized as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® since 2017. For more information, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/.

