U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,589.38
    +42.84 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,629.33
    +224.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,417.55
    +71.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.52
    -21.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.02
    -0.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3890
    -0.2930 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,902.31
    -1,865.37 (-4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.92
    -38.55 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.10 (+1.68%)
     

Entasis Therapeutics Receives Acquisition Proposal from Existing Majority Stockholder Innoviva Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ETTX

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that its Board of Directors received a preliminary, non-binding proposal from its majority stockholder Innoviva, Inc. (“Innoviva”) to acquire all of the outstanding equity securities of Entasis that are not currently owned by Innoviva for a per share consideration of $1.80 payable in cash. The offer letter delivered by Innoviva to the Board of Directors is publicly available in the Schedule 13D amendment dated February 1, 2022 filed by Innoviva with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Board of Directors of Entasis, which does not include any members appointed by or affiliated with Innoviva, has retained MTS Health Partners, L.P. and Covington & Burling, L.L.P. to explore alternatives and to assist the board of directors in its evaluation of the proposal consistent with its fiduciary duties.

About Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including SUL-DUR (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacterales infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Gram-negative infections including Pseudomonas). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

Entasis Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative or plural of those terms, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our future plans, objectives, expectations, intentions and financial performance and the assumptions that underlie these statements as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during non-clinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected and changes in expected or existing competition, rejection of our regulatory submissions, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Entasis’ collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Many of these factors are beyond Entasis’ control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Entasis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and except as required by law, Entasis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Company Contact

Investor Contact

Kyle Dow

Bruce Mackle

Entasis Therapeutics

LifeSci Advisors

(781) 810-0114

(929) 469-3859

kyle.dow@entasistx.com

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Brett Whelan

LifeSci Communications

(215) 315 3143

bwhelan@lifescicomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Meta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said user additions stalled in the fourth quarter and gave a disappointing forecast for the current period, raising concerns about the company’s future growth. Shares plunged as much as 24% in late trading.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsLate Earnings Sink Tech After Stocks Close Higher: Markets WrapTesla, Who? Bid

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Meta shares slide more than 20% on earnings miss, weak guidance

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. tumbled 19% in extended trading Wednesday on an earnings miss, weak guidance and intensifying competition.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook owner sees slowing growth

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc shares plunged 20% late on Wednesday as the social media company missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and posted a weaker-than-expected forecast. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram, and from macroeconomic issues like supply-chain disruptions.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details some of the stocks we are watching.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Meta Stock Tumbles on Weak Earnings and a Disappointing Outlook

    Fourth-quarter results from Facebook's parent company came in below Wall Street estimates. The first-quarter outlook was even weaker. The stock is down more than 20% in late trading.

  • Why Pinterest, Fastly, and Teladoc Stocks Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), visual and search social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) all fell sharply on Wednesday. The pullback in the three companies' shares was likely primarily due to a tough morning in the market for many tech stocks -- particularly for growth tech stocks like these three companies. While the S&P 500 index was flat at the time of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 0.5% on Wednesday morning, highlighting a challenging day for many tech stocks.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Social Media Stocks In Focus As Snap, Pinterest To Report Earnings

    Snap stock, and Pinterest, too, have tanked since both reported third-quarter results. What will happen for them in the fourth-quarter?

  • Facebook Earnings, Outlook Fall Short Of Estimates; Stock Sinks

    FB stock plunged as the social media giant reported fourth-quarter results late Wednesday that fell below estimates.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Dye & Durham Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

    Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.