Entegris, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 7.8% to US$137. Revenues were US$3.5b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$1.20 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 14%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Entegris after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, Entegris' twelve analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$3.49b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 100% to US$2.41. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.51b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.51 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 20% to US$141, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Entegris, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$164 and the most bearish at US$120 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 0.9% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 21% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 17% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Entegris' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Entegris. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Entegris going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Entegris that you need to be mindful of.

