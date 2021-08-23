Enteligent Joins SunSpec Alliance as Contributing Member

Innovative solar product company allies with the de facto standards organization for the distributed energy industry

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteligent, a start-up designing solutions that enable homeowners to harvest more electricity from their solar array, announced today that it has joined the SunSpec Alliance as a Contributing Member. Enteligent's solar energy products improve PV system and component operating efficiencies to increase power generation, improve reliability, and enhance energy independence.

"As a technology company in the renewable energy industry, we wanted to commit to SunSpec's mission of standardizing the performance and specification of energy system components," said Sean Burke, CEO of Enteligent. "It's imperative that homeowners and installers be able to trust the integrity of the components they are installing in rooftop solar arrays, and for us joining SunSpec is a first step towards offering them assurance in our products and our company. Enteligent has been integrating SunSpec guidelines into all of our designs as it simplifies installation, ensures compatibility, and safeguards deployment of solar and storage systems across the country."

The SunSpec Alliance is a California non-profit whose aim is to accelerate the growth of the distributed energy industry and expand the market for renewable power by specifying communication standards for the solar PV industry. "We are excited to welcome Enteligent as our latest Contributing Member," said Tom Tansy, Chairman of the SunSpec Alliance. "I have been impressed with Enteligent's alignment with our mission to drive standards in the renewable energy industry, with the aim to accelerate the growth of the renewable energy economy by leveraging the benefits of automation, interoperability, economies of scale, and full participation in the smart grid."

"Enteligent has always been about more than just component design," said Burke. "Our experience in the computing industry showed us that adherence to industry standards improves quality and compatibility, increases performance across the industry, and accelerates competition that provides installers and customers lower prices and better alternatives.

Our company is committed to the transition to a green economy, and we're thrilled to join other solar industry companies as a contributing SunSpec member and build the energy landscape of the future."

Enteligent's first product line, its SolarUp™ Rapid Shutdown device with Optimization, will be the first SunSpec RSD Certified panel-level module also providing PV-module level power optimization. Interoperable with all SunSpec RSD Certified PV string inverters and RSS transmitters, SolarUp modules set the standard for best-in-class performance and innovation by delivering the maximum PV module output to the inverter. Enteligent expects to complete the SunSpec certification process by the end of August, and production units will ship in September.

ABOUT ENTELIGENT: Dedicated to maximizing the output of solar rooftop systems, Enteligent's products minimize the conversion losses and other inefficiencies that lead to loss of up to 25 percent of solar rooftop electrical generation. Our innovative SolarUp RSD modules are the highest performing, most reliable and safest Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) solution available in the market, while providing additional PV panel power optimization at a cost comparable to RSD-only solutions. currently available. By harnessing more solar electricity for homeowners, we lower its effective cost, shorten its payback period and accelerate its adaptation for those still on the fence. Learn more at www.enteligent.com

