Enter the Student Pitch Competition at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

Calling all university-level students who aspire to make their mark in mobility and help transform the way we move people and packages around the world. Enter the TechCrunch Student Pitch Competition at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022.

Taking part in a pitch competition is an early-stage startup founder rite of passage, and this one comes with a worthy prize; two — count 'em — two winners will receive a free, full-access pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, our three-day flagship conference that takes place in San Francisco on October 18-20. But wait, as they say; there’s more! The prize package also includes a three night stay in a San Francisco hotel. Sweet!

We’re eager to invite the best student-led mobility startups to TechCrunch Disrupt. Does that describe your startup? Here’s what you need to know.

Buy a student pass to TC Mobility 2022, and you’re automatically eligible to apply for the pitch competition.

Moments after you purchase your student pass to TC Mobility, you'll receive a confirmation email. That email includes a link to the student pitch competition application. Be prepared to answer a few questions about your startup and to submit a 60-second video pitch!

Pretty simple, right? We’re accepting applications now, so get cracking and record your best pitch. You must submit your application no later than May 4. TechCrunch will review all submitted video pitches and notify the two winners on May 10.

Whether you win the competition or not, attending TC Sessions: Mobility is an investment in opportunity. You’ll hear from leading industry experts about new technologies and emerging trends; schedule meetings with operators, investors and service providers; connect with other students; find a mentor, the co-founder of your dreams or a post-grad gig.

Oh, and be sure to check out the huge expo area, where you’ll find dozens of early-stage startups exhibiting their tech and talent, and you can see — and test drive — the latest mobility tech — e-bikes, e-scooters, EVs and maybe even an AV or two.

You’ll walk away with actionable advice, an expanded network and a clearer vision for your startup journey. And, who knows — if you bring the heat, you could win the TechCrunch Student Pitch Competition.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 takes place in San Mateo, California on May 18-20. Don’t delay: Buy a student pass, create your pitch video and submit your application by May 4.

