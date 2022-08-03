Enter our student video competition and pitch your way to TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is back, in person on October 18–20 in San Francisco, and we want to remind university and college students that one minute can change the trajectory of your startup dreams. How?

The possibility begins when you apply to the TechCrunch Student Pitch Competition (powered by Blackstone LaunchPad).

Here’s how it works:

Record a 60-second video of your pitch.

Fill out this application and answer a few quick questions about your startup company or idea.

Submit your application and video before September 9 .

TechCrunch will select 20 finalists and notify them on September 18.

Note: This is a video-only competition — no one will pitch at Disrupt.

What’s a competition without prizes? Here’s what’s at stake.

All 20 finalists walk away with free passes to Disrupt, two free tickets to any TechCrunch event in 2023, and Blackstone LaunchPad swag. The top six finalists will also receive:

A free, three-night stay in a San Francisco hotel during Disrupt 2022

Feature coverage in a TechCrunch article

A mentor session with Blackstone LaunchPad and Techstars staff

The competition is 100% free and industry-agnostic — we encourage students building in any vertical to apply. And, while we’re excited to review the applications from students with a functioning MVP, the ultimate winners will be a mix of student-led startups at the ideation stage, with product/market fit and those at growth stage.

Take a look at just some of the universities whose student-led startups have already submitted applications. We already pretty impressed with the caliber of ideas and products that have come across our table from students around the world.

London School of Economics

Morehouse College

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Berkeley

Columbia Business School

Fall semester begins in a few weeks, so we encourage students to apply now before college starts to, you know, college.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 takes place on October 18–20 in San Francisco with an online day on October 21. Don’t miss your chance to win free Disrupt passes and a three-night stay in San Francisco. Apply to the TechCrunch Student Pitch Competition by September 9. A one-minute pitch could jumpstart your startup dreams.

