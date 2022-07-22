U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.50 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.09
    -1.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    +11.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0500
    -1.3170 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,737.95
    -391.40 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.81
    -9.44 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Enter the wrong amount? Here is how to cancel your eBay bid.

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Can’t find the “cancel bid button” on the item listing page? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It might seem like it isn’t possible to retract a bid on eBay, but it is. You just have to make a few extra clicks.

Here is everything you need to know about canceling a bid on eBay.

How to cancel a bid on eBay

After you’ve submitted your bid, you won’t see a cancellation option on the product page. To cancel a bid, go to eBay’s customer service page and search “retract a bid.” It should bring up an article entitled “Retracting a bid.”

Here, you can click on the blue button that says “Retract a bid” (or you can just click here) and another page will open.

Items with active bids should be listed on the page. Click on the bid you want to cancel, and a new page should open. Select a reason for canceling. Once your bid is canceled, you should receive confirmation in your email.

How to cancel a bid on eBay
How to cancel a bid on eBay
How to cancel bid on eBay
How to cancel bid on eBay

How to sell something on eBay: A quick step-by-step guide

Cancel eBay order: Won the auction, but changed your mind? How to cancel an eBay order

Can I cancel my eBay bid?

According to eBay, you’re allowed to retract your bid if the seller changed the item description significantly or if you accidentally bid the wrong amount.

If more than 12 hours remain in an auction, you can retract all your bids, according to eBay. But if fewer than 12 hours remain, you can only cancel a bid you placed within the last hour, according to eBay.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to cancel bid on eBay: It's possible, what you need to know

Recommended Stories

  • 9 Secret Ways To Save Money at Home Depot

    You don't have to be a house flipper or home repair pro to appreciate The Home Depot. The chain bills itself as the world's largest home improvement retailer, with 2,300 stores in North America, and...

  • 9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer

    Near the end of 2021, Dollar Tree did the unthinkable -- it raised its prices from a decades-long standard price of $1 to $1.25. No longer could shoppers snag five items for $5 plus tax at Dollar...

  • If you get hot at night when you’re trying to sleep, add these cooling products to your Amazon cart ASAP

    You don't have to suffer through another hot night.

  • What Shoppers Buy Most at Costco

    Costco is a go-to choice for shoppers looking to make some savings by purchasing their items in bulk. The warehouse-style store caters to people looking to buy several gallons of milk at a time, and...

  • Costco Is Selling The Cutest Outdoor Rugs For Fall — Yes, Fall!

    There are a couple of weeks at the end of July and the beginning of August when it’s so hot, it’s hard to believe that fall will ever get here. But guess what, folks? Fall is already on it’s way, and Costco is leading the charge. All the way back in June they were selling […]

  • Getlink's core profit soars as travellers return, while Eleclink shows promise

    Channel Tunnel operator Getlink said on Thursday its half-year core profit more than tripled from a year earlier, beating analyst expectations on the back of rises in cross-Channel traffic and its new Eleclink project. "People feel like travelling this summer," Getlink's Chief executive Yann Leriche told journalists in a call, adding that the lifting of restrictions is helping its volumes. Traffic across the firm's Channel Tunnel is picking up this year as pandemic-related travel curbs ease in Europe.

  • Buffett’s Silence on BYD Fuels Trader Theories on Next Move

    (Bloomberg) -- What is Warren Buffett doing with Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s $8 billion stake in BYD Co.?Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022The question is still swirling across trading desks

  • IPG Is the Latest Ad Holding Company to Increase Forecast

    Interpublic Group of Cos. became the latest of the major advertising holding companies to boost its estimate for organic revenue growth in 2022, though the company said it has limited visibility because of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. The advertising holding company, which owns agency groups such as McCann Worldgroup and IPG Mediabrands, said it now expects organic growth to exceed 6.5% this year. In April, the company upgraded its 2022 organic growth expectation to 6% from an earlier estimate of 5%.

  • S.Korea targets localising 50% of chip materials supply by 2030

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea said on Thursday it aimed at local sourcing for half of its materials, components and equipment in semiconductor manufacturing by 2030, up from 30% currently. South Korea, home to top memory chip makers Samsung and SK Hynix, is seeking to bolster supply chain stability and resources to become a superpower in the field. The country's chip industry estimated that about 20% of its equipment and 50% of materials came from local suppliers, the industry ministry said in a joint statement with other ministries.

  • New ECB bond-buying tool makes 'no sense': Strategist

    The European Central Bank announced a half-percent rate increase and a new flexible bond-buying program. The seemingly contradictory announcements "make no sense," says one strategist.

  • American Airlines Slips After Q2 Results, Looks To Be Profitable In Q3

    American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) reported a second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 79.5% year-over-year to $13.42 billion, beating the consensus of $13.41 billion. The revenue represents a 12.2% increase from the comparable period revenue in 2019. Passenger revenues rose 86.8% Y/Y to $12.22 billion, and cargo revenues were nearly flat at $328 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.76 compared to $(1.69) in 2Q21, below the consensus of $0.77. The airlines reported an operating income of $

  • BOJ raises inflation forecast, keeps policy steady

    The Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecast on Thursday, but maintained ultra-low interest rates and warned of risks to the economic outlook in a sign it will remain an outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening monetary policy. "For the time being, while closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19, the bank will support financing ... and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary," the BOJ said in a statement announcing the decision. As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1% target for short-term interest rates, and 0% for the 10-year government bond yield by a 8-1 vote.

  • Europe’s Central Bank Raises Key Rate by More Than Expected in Inflation Fight

    The move, which brings the deposit rate to 0% from -0.5%, comes as the continent copes with an energy crisis.

  • Tesla, AT&T, Ford, and More of Thursday’s Stock Market Movers

    Tesla beats analysts' earnings estimates. AT&T also beats but reduces its full-year cash-flow guidance.

  • Visionary Education Acquires 100% Equity Interest In Griggs China

    Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: VEDU) subsidiary entered an agreement to acquire a 100% equity interest in Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd. (Griggs China). Griggs China is a private consulting and investment holding company in Hong Kong offering U.S. K-12 diploma programs and services of Griggs International Academy the USA at four locations in China. The company also recently entered into a definitive capital increase and share expansion agreement with Grig

  • Bitcoin Rises. How Tech Earnings Could Threaten This Rally.

    Cryptos have shown themselves to be correlated with tech stocks, so a wave of earnings from Big Tech in coming days could drag around digital assets.

  • ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis Tool

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseThe European Central Bank raised its key interest rate by

  • HSBC agrees deal to sell Russian unit to Expobank

    LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC has agreed to sell its Russia business to Expobank, signing a deal shortly before Moscow said it would move to block the sale of foreign banks' Russian businesses in retaliation for restrictions imposed on its own lenders. "Following a strategic review, HSBC has signed an agreement to sell 100% of its participating interests in HSBC Bank (RR) LLC to Expobank JSC," a spokesperson for the bank told Reuters by email on Thursday. Completion of the deal would represent HSBC's formal exit from Russia but the bank said the transaction was still subject to regulatory approvals in Russia.

  • Avoid GE stock ahead of earnings as Wall Street’s expectations haven’t fallen far enough, analyst says

    Expectations for General Electric Co.’s second-quarter profit and sales have been reduced significantly in recent months, but there are still those on Wall Street who believe they haven’t come down enough for the industrial conglomerate to break its streak of revenue misses.

  • Schlumberger lifts revenue forecast as oilfield activity picks up

    (Reuters) -Schlumberger NV on Friday raised its annual revenue forecast after beating analysts' second-quarter earnings expectations, buoyed by higher demand for its oilfield services and equipment. The company has benefited from a boost in activity driven by stronger oil and gas prices.