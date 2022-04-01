Enteral Feeding Devices Market Sales to Reach a Value of US$ 3.77 Bn by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Set to Grow at 4.7% CAGR through 2030

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As healthcare infrastructure has improved, life expectancy has raised its bar. While this is welcome news, the rapidly proliferating geriatric population has also led to increased incidence of age-related ailments, both malignant and non-malignant. Conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, dementia and brain damage have increased multi-fold.



Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2021 US$ 2.49 Bn Market Value 2022 US$ 2.62 Bn Market Value 2030 US$ 3.77 Bn CAGR 2022-2030 4.7% Market Share of Top 5 Countries 63.5%

All the aforementioned conditions have a deleterious impact on the patient’s digestive system, causing dyspepsia, throat and mouth pain, diarrhea and IBS. These co-morbidities render it impossible for patients to consume solid food. Hence, healthcare providers are accelerating the adoption of enteral feeding devices and provide adequate nutrients to patients.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market- Key Findings

Enteral feeding devices market to expand at 4.7% CAGR from 2022-2030

Oncology remains principal application area, neurological disorders to generate green spaces

Nasoenteric feeding tubes to share the revenue pie with feeding pumps, attributed to effectiveness of nutrient delivery

Homecare settings garnering major traction due to launch of easy-to-use and consumer friendly devices

East & South Asia will emerge as potential revenue hotspots during the forecast period



COVID-19’s Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the healthcare industry to run into an overdrive mode, ceaselessly working to find a potential cure for this deadly virus. As the world economy heads toward a recession, the enteral feeding devices market shall remain afloat.

As infected patients experience digestive problems, the demand for alternative food administration sources has risen. This has upticked the deployment of enteral feeding device on an increased frequency. Additionally, vendors are concentrating on strengthening regional distribution networks to ensure uninterrupted supply of equipment to various healthcare settings and organizations.

Demand across the United States, Brazil and India will especially remain strong, given the fact that these are the worst affected countries, providing immense scope for revenue generation to prominent manufacturers.

“The global enteral feeding devices is in its growth stage, prompting vendors to flood the market with innovative and technologically advanced products, bringing the markets one step closer towards maturity,” infers the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the enteral feeding devices market include ICU Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company and Dynarex Corporation among others. Besides this, a number of regional players also dominate the landscape.

In 2014, Cook Medical launched the Entuit Thrive Balloon Retention Gastronomy Feeding Tube for gastronomy and gastropexy procedures. This launch was a part and parcel of the company’s efforts to expand its enteral feeding devices product pipeline.

Boston Scientific Corporation markets a broad range of enteral devices such as the EndoVive Enteral Feeding Tube Kits. To expand its gastroenterology product portfolio, the company announced a limited market release of its Exalt Model-D single-use duodenoscope in January 2020.

In 2016, Cardinal Health launched its Kangaroo Joey Enteral Feed and Flush Pump to expand its adult nasogastric feeding tubes portfolio.

ICU Medical markets the Lopez Valve and EnFit Lopez Valve Closed Enteral Tubes which provide protection from accidental exposure to infectious body fluids to healthcare workers.

Report Scope As Per Enteral Feeding Devices Industry Analysis

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, GCC Countries Key Market Segments Covered Product, Age group, End User and Region Key Companies Profiled • Abbott Nutrition



• ALCOR Scientific



• Applied Medical Technology



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• Boston Scientific



• CONMED Corporation



• Cook Medical



• Cardinal Health, Inc.



• Becton, Dickinson and Company



• Fresenius Kabi



• Owens & Minor, Inc. (Halyard Health)



• Medline



• Moog



• Nestlé Health Science



• Danone SA



• Vygon SA



• Amsino International, Inc.



• Fuji Systems Corp



• Neomed



• Smiths Medical (Smiths Group) Pricing Available upon Request

