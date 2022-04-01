U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Sales to Reach a Value of US$ 3.77 Bn by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Set to Grow at 4.7% CAGR through 2030

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As healthcare infrastructure has improved, life expectancy has raised its bar. While this is welcome news, the rapidly proliferating geriatric population has also led to increased incidence of age-related ailments, both malignant and non-malignant. Conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, dementia and brain damage have increased multi-fold.

Data Points

Market Insights

Market Value 2021

US$ 2.49 Bn

Market Value 2022

US$ 2.62 Bn

Market Value 2030

US$ 3.77 Bn

CAGR 2022-2030

4.7%

Market Share of Top 5 Countries

63.5%

All the aforementioned conditions have a deleterious impact on the patient’s digestive system, causing dyspepsia, throat and mouth pain, diarrhea and IBS. These co-morbidities render it impossible for patients to consume solid food. Hence, healthcare providers are accelerating the adoption of enteral feeding devices and provide adequate nutrients to patients.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis and Comprehensive Market Insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12403

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market- Key Findings

  • Enteral feeding devices market to expand at 4.7% CAGR from 2022-2030

  • Oncology remains principal application area, neurological disorders to generate green spaces

  • Nasoenteric feeding tubes to share the revenue pie with feeding pumps, attributed to effectiveness of nutrient delivery

  • Homecare settings garnering major traction due to launch of easy-to-use and consumer friendly devices

  • East & South Asia will emerge as potential revenue hotspots during the forecast period

COVID-19’s Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the healthcare industry to run into an overdrive mode, ceaselessly working to find a potential cure for this deadly virus. As the world economy heads toward a recession, the enteral feeding devices market shall remain afloat.

As infected patients experience digestive problems, the demand for alternative food administration sources has risen. This has upticked the deployment of enteral feeding device on an increased frequency. Additionally, vendors are concentrating on strengthening regional distribution networks to ensure uninterrupted supply of equipment to various healthcare settings and organizations.

Discover More About Report Analysis With Figures And Data Tables, Along With The Table Of Contents. Feel Free to Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12403

Demand across the United States, Brazil and India will especially remain strong, given the fact that these are the worst affected countries, providing immense scope for revenue generation to prominent manufacturers.

“The global enteral feeding devices is in its growth stage, prompting vendors to flood the market with innovative and technologically advanced products, bringing the markets one step closer towards maturity,” infers the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the enteral feeding devices market include ICU Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company and Dynarex Corporation among others. Besides this, a number of regional players also dominate the landscape.

In 2014, Cook Medical launched the Entuit Thrive Balloon Retention Gastronomy Feeding Tube for gastronomy and gastropexy procedures. This launch was a part and parcel of the company’s efforts to expand its enteral feeding devices product pipeline.

Boston Scientific Corporation markets a broad range of enteral devices such as the EndoVive Enteral Feeding Tube Kits. To expand its gastroenterology product portfolio, the company announced a limited market release of its Exalt Model-D single-use duodenoscope in January 2020.

In 2016, Cardinal Health launched its Kangaroo Joey Enteral Feed and Flush Pump to expand its adult nasogastric feeding tubes portfolio.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing This Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12403

ICU Medical markets the Lopez Valve and EnFit Lopez Valve Closed Enteral Tubes which provide protection from accidental exposure to infectious body fluids to healthcare workers.

Report Scope As Per Enteral Feeding Devices Industry Analysis

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data Available for

2013-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, GCC Countries

Key Market Segments Covered

Product, Age group, End User and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Abbott Nutrition

• ALCOR Scientific

• Applied Medical Technology

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Boston Scientific

• CONMED Corporation

• Cook Medical

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Fresenius Kabi

• Owens & Minor, Inc. (Halyard Health)

• Medline

• Moog

• Nestlé Health Science

• Danone SA

• Vygon SA

• Amsino International, Inc.

• Fuji Systems Corp

• Neomed

• Smiths Medical (Smiths Group)

Pricing

Available upon Request

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

DNA/RNA Extraction Market: Global DNA/RNA Extraction Market demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Cystatin C Testing Market: Global Cystatin C Testing Market demand is anticipated to be valued at an impressive rate, expected to exhibit a significantly high CAGR throughout the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Creatine Kinase Reagent Market: Global creatine kinase reagent market demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032.

Immunochemistry Products Market: The immunochemistry products market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.08 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2032.

Hemostats for Wound Closure Market: The Hemostats For Wound Closure Market expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.4 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn by 2026.

Smart Pill Technologies Market: The smart pill technologies market is projected to record a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period, up from US$ 627.1 Mn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 6176 Mn by 2032.

Virology Market: The virology market is projected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.07 Bn in 2021, to reach a valuation of US$ 3.53 Bn by 2032.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Drugs Market: The systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) drugs market is projected to record a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 183.3 Bn in 2020, to reach a valuation of US$ 329.18 Bn by 2032.

Stem Cell Therapy Market: The stem cell therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% to USD 401 million by 2026, up from USD 187 million in 2021.

Breath Analyzers Market: The breath analyzers market is projected likely to register a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period, up from US$ 613 Mn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 3.40 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/enteral-feeding-devices-market


