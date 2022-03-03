U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.00
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,821.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,191.25
    -48.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.90
    -5.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.36
    +2.76 (+2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +10.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.24 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1088
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    -2.30 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7450
    +0.2250 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,191.13
    -881.11 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.90
    -27.64 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.15
    -20.41 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Enteral Feeding Devices Market size worth $ 4.9 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Factors such as growth in ageing population, increase in chronic diseases, awareness of enteral nutrition, growing adoption of enteral feeding devices, and development in healthcare facilities are expected to drive Enteral Feeding Devices Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Enteral Feeding Devices Market" By Product Type (Enteral Feeding Pumps, Enteral Feeding Tubes), By Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market size was valued at USD 3.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=28002

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enteral Feeding Devices Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview

The rising geriatric population suffering from neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and dementia that impact swallowing, is the biggest target population for this market. Thus, the provision of nutritional support in the form of oral nutrition supplements and enteral nutrition feeding tube support mitigates the challenges of nutrition deficit among these diagnosed populations. Additionally, the rise in the use of enteral nutrition to support patients with head and neck cancer who are at high risk of malnutrition is among key factors anticipated to drive the market for enteral feeding devices. Patients diagnosed with these types of cancer have usually decreased oral intake owing to mouth or throat pain or difficulty in swallowing which further leads to poor nutritional status among these patients. Therefore, enteral feeding is recommended to maintain the essential nutrients in the body or to provide medication and fluids to these patients.

The high unique-ability of pre-mature births, especially in developing economies are among the key factors driving the Enteral Feeding Devices Market. One in every ten births is preterm, affecting families around the globe. Rise Incidence of pre-term births in emerging economies with continuously improving healthcare infrastructure, healthcare expenditure, and patient awareness levels is expected to serve this market as a high-impact rendering driver. Also, patient safety risk, rising cases of feeding and medication errors; and the complications associated with enteral feeding tubes such as misconnections, tube dislodgement, and infections are restricting the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Key Developments

· In May 2018, as a result of this acquisition of the Halyard surgical and infection prevention business, a recognized leader in its segment, Owens & Minor takes a significant step in transforming its business into a global healthcare solutions provider.

· In July 2017, Cardinal Health acquired the patient recovery business of Medtronic in July 2017. The patient recovery business comprises patient care, deep vein thrombosis, and the nutritional insufficiency business of Medtronic. The acquired business of Medtronic includes about 23 product categories across various markets

Key Players

The major players in the market are B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Boston Scientific, CONMED Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fresenius Kabi, Nestlé S.A., Danone, Cardinal Health, Inc., Moog, Inc., and Cook Medical, Halyard Surgical.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Product Type

  • Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application

  • Enteral Feeding Devices Market By Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Catheters Market By Type (Cardiovascular Catheters, Urology Catheters, Intravenous Catheters), By End-User (Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Medical Aesthetics Market By Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Thread Lift Products, Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals And Skin Lighteners), By End User (Beauty Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, And Medical S.P.A.s, Home Care Settings), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Healthcare EDI Market By Transaction Type (Claim Management, Claim Payment, Claim Status), By End Use (Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Industries, Healthcare Providers), By Deliver Mode (Mobile-based EDI, Cloud-based EDI, Point to point EDI), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Respiratory Protection Equipment (RPE) Market By Product (Air-Purifying Respirators (APR) and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), By Application (Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Construction), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Diabetes Care Devices keeping diabetes at bay internationally

Visualize Enteral Feeding Devices Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enteral-feeding-devices-market-size-worth--4-9-billion-globally-by-2028-at-5-76-cagr-verified-market-research-301494727.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling on a Disappointing Forecast. The CEO Has an Explanation.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligar

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says

    Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Russian rouble falls to record lows after ratings downgrades

    The Russian rouble slid further on Thursday, hitting record lows against the dollar and euro, after ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign debt to "junk" status citing the impact of Western sanctions. At 0830 GMT, the rouble was more than 10% weaker against the dollar at 117.5 and had lost over 7% against the euro to trade at 124.1 on the Moscow Exchange, marking the first time the rouble has traded above 110 to the dollar in Moscow. The Russian central bank imposed a 30% commission on foreign currency purchases by individuals on currency exchanges - a move brokers said appeared designed to curb demand for dollars - but that did little to halt the rouble's slide.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.