Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Age Group, By Indication, By End User And By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Enteral Feeding Pump, Low Profile Gastrostomy Device), By Age Group, By Indication, By End User And By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Growth & Trends



The global enteral feeding devices market size is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. The growing pediatric and geriatric population is anticipated to increase the product demand as enteral feeding devices are used for pediatric and geriatric patients who have metabolic and gastrointestinal disorders. Furthermore, the rising adoption of such products among patients suffering from conditions such as dementia, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and physical obstruction who have swallowing disorders further drives the market as these products help the patients to gain the necessary nutrients. Furthermore, the gradual shift to EN (enteral nutrition) from parenteral further pushes the market growth since EN is not as complex as parental feeding.



The COVID-19 pandemic had increased the demand for enteral feeding devices as the patients administered in the intensive care units were supplied nutrition through enteral feeding devices. Patients who were critically affected by COVID-19 required enteral-based nourishing during the recovery as they developed gastrointestinal disorders, which reduced their food intake, thereby increasing the demand for these devices such as enteral feeding pumps and gastrointestinal tubes.



In the product segment, the enteral feeding pump held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021. These devices are commonly used to provide food to the pediatric and adult populations with chronic diseases. Chronic diseases such as cancer and nausea caused due to cancer require enteral-based nutrition, and hence, its increasing prevalence is contributing to an increase in the demand for enteral feeding pumps as swallowing food becomes difficult. Malnutrition among infants and children is also a key factor fueling the industry’s growth.



North America dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 35.0%. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autism are anticipated to contribute to the revenue growth of the region. The increasing geriatric population who are prone to chronic diseases and their severities such as organ failure, digestive disorders, and neurological disorders are also increasing the demand for such products as the patients suffering from these diseases need enteral feeding for nutrition intake.



The general lack of awareness and understanding regarding EN in the medical community is projected to limit its adoption.Furthermore, not all medical experts are convinced that EN-based formulas would be successful in the treatment of chronic conditions and their symptoms, which may negatively impact the adoption of these products along with treatment.



However, growing initiatives to spread awareness regarding the importance of nutrients among the patient population are expected to improve the current market scenario. In addition, manufacturers must focus on raising awareness about these products among physicians and end-users, which would help surge their adoption.



Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report Highlights

• In 2021, based on product, the enteral feeding pump segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% owing to the increased demand for pumps among the geriatric and pediatric population due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and malnutrition

• North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021 owing to factors such as the increasing geriatric population with chronic conditions and rising comorbidities due to lifestyle diseases. These factors are contributing to an increase in the demand for these devices, thereby propelling the industry growth

• The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Growing healthcare infrastructure and the introduction of advanced medical equipment are expected to fuel the industry growth in this region

