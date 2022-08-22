U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,166.11
    -62.37 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,302.72
    -404.02 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,484.01
    -221.21 (-1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.98
    -28.37 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.20
    -3.57 (-3.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.60
    -17.30 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.38 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9974
    -0.0070 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    +0.0020 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1785
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3510
    +0.4210 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,296.24
    -118.84 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.38
    -4.57 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.84
    -33.53 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Age Group, By Indication, By End User And By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Enteral Feeding Pump, Low Profile Gastrostomy Device), By Age Group, By Indication, By End User And By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Age Group, By Indication, By End User And By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315297/?utm_source=GNW

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global enteral feeding devices market size is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. The growing pediatric and geriatric population is anticipated to increase the product demand as enteral feeding devices are used for pediatric and geriatric patients who have metabolic and gastrointestinal disorders. Furthermore, the rising adoption of such products among patients suffering from conditions such as dementia, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and physical obstruction who have swallowing disorders further drives the market as these products help the patients to gain the necessary nutrients. Furthermore, the gradual shift to EN (enteral nutrition) from parenteral further pushes the market growth since EN is not as complex as parental feeding.

The COVID-19 pandemic had increased the demand for enteral feeding devices as the patients administered in the intensive care units were supplied nutrition through enteral feeding devices. Patients who were critically affected by COVID-19 required enteral-based nourishing during the recovery as they developed gastrointestinal disorders, which reduced their food intake, thereby increasing the demand for these devices such as enteral feeding pumps and gastrointestinal tubes.

In the product segment, the enteral feeding pump held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021. These devices are commonly used to provide food to the pediatric and adult populations with chronic diseases. Chronic diseases such as cancer and nausea caused due to cancer require enteral-based nutrition, and hence, its increasing prevalence is contributing to an increase in the demand for enteral feeding pumps as swallowing food becomes difficult. Malnutrition among infants and children is also a key factor fueling the industry’s growth.

North America dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 35.0%. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autism are anticipated to contribute to the revenue growth of the region. The increasing geriatric population who are prone to chronic diseases and their severities such as organ failure, digestive disorders, and neurological disorders are also increasing the demand for such products as the patients suffering from these diseases need enteral feeding for nutrition intake.

The general lack of awareness and understanding regarding EN in the medical community is projected to limit its adoption.Furthermore, not all medical experts are convinced that EN-based formulas would be successful in the treatment of chronic conditions and their symptoms, which may negatively impact the adoption of these products along with treatment.

However, growing initiatives to spread awareness regarding the importance of nutrients among the patient population are expected to improve the current market scenario. In addition, manufacturers must focus on raising awareness about these products among physicians and end-users, which would help surge their adoption.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report Highlights
• In 2021, based on product, the enteral feeding pump segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% owing to the increased demand for pumps among the geriatric and pediatric population due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and malnutrition
• North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021 owing to factors such as the increasing geriatric population with chronic conditions and rising comorbidities due to lifestyle diseases. These factors are contributing to an increase in the demand for these devices, thereby propelling the industry growth
• The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Growing healthcare infrastructure and the introduction of advanced medical equipment are expected to fuel the industry growth in this region
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315297/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • UnitedHealth, Amazon, CVS bidding for in-home health specialist Signify

    UnitedHealth has reportedly offered the top bid for Signify Health, but there's still a chance another suitor could emerge.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Natural gas prices surge to 14-year high; oil slides

    U.S.-traded crude oil futures retreated on Monday, while natural gas prices climbed to a fresh 14-year high as fears about shortages in Europe also impacted the U.S. market.

  • Having a Long-Term Care Plan Is Crucial. Here Are 2 Hybrid Policy Types to Consider.

    Traditional LTC plans are still offered today, but they're expensive. About 90% of policies sold now are what experts refer to as “hybrid” policies, namely a life insurance policy that is either linked to an LTC policy or has a rider attached.

  • Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

    Europe has long-sought to import gas from the Caspian Sea’s giant reserves, but it was only in 2020 that gas began flowing to Europe through the so-called “Southern Gas Corridor”

  • Occidental and 3 Other Energy Stocks That Have Kept Rising Since Gasoline Prices Peaked

    Pipeline and energy infrastructure companies have held up relatively well. The charms of Kinder Morgan and three others.

  • Big Five Airline? How a Combined JetBlue and Spirit Could Compete

    American, United, Delta and Southwest are often called the big four U.S. airlines. JetBlue’s tie-up with Spirit would make it the fifth largest domestic carrier. WSJ’s Alison Sider and a former JetBlue executive explain how the combined airline could compete. Photo Illustration: Adele Morgan

  • How Occidental Petroleum Captured Warren Buffett’s Eye

    The best-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, oil-and-gas producer Occidental Petroleum is a newfound favorite of the veteran investor.

  • My dentist told me to stop using dental floss, and to switch to this cheap alternative on Amazon instead

    You'll never complain about flossing again.

  • Analysis-Meagre medicine cabinet leaves Sanofi unloved

    Sanofi's recent stock rout underscores the pressure on the French drug maker to redouble its efforts in the hunt for new medicines. Chief Executive Paul Hudson is entering his fourth year at the helm next month and has presided over a number of setbacks, most recently the failure of breast cancer pill amcenestrant, which Sanofi had touted as having strong commercial potential. The ensuing drop in the share price compounded losses from an investor scare over litigation linked to alleged cancer risks of heartburn drug Zantac days earlier, resulting in a more than 14% slump over eight days.

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Amazon, UnitedHealth among bidders for Signify Health - Bloomberg

    Amazon's reported interest is the latest sign of the e-retailer's ambitions in healthcare, and comes a month after it agreed to buy One Medical, which operates brick-and-mortar doctor's offices and offers telehealth services, for $3.49 billion. UnitedHealth has submitted the highest bid for Signify, in excess of $30 a share, while Amazon's offer is close behind, Bloomberg reported.

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeThe number of Alibaba sh

  • Doctors Say This is the Fastest Way to Lower Your Blood Sugar

    High blood sugar (hyperglycemia) is closely associated with type 2 diabetes, and can lead to serious health conditions if left untreated. "Diabetes is a condition expected to gradually progress over time," says Vidya Aluri, MD. "If type 2 diabetes goes untreated, the high blood sugar can affect various cells and organs in the body. Complications include kidney damage, often leading to dialysis, eye damage, which could result in blindness, or an increased risk for heart disease or stroke. Unfortu

  • 5 Ways to Lower Your Blood Sugar Naturally

    High blood sugar, also known as hyperglycemia, is mostly linked to diabetes and prediabetes (where your blood sugar is high, but not high enough to be labeled as diabetes) and when left untreated serious health complications can arise. Managing your blood sugar is vital for your overall well-being and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Sean Marchese, MS, RN, a registered nurse at The Mesothelioma Center with a background in oncology clinical trials and over 15 years of direct patient care exp

  • Slow Jogging Vs. Fast Walking: What’s the Difference?

    News to no one: Cardio exercise—you know, the kind that gets your heart rate up—is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. Figuring out the cardio workout that’s right for you, however, can be a bit complicated. Let’s start with slow jogging vs fast walking. There’s been buzz in the fitness world about both forms of exercise for quite some time now, which is why we took a deep dive into their respective pros and cons. Read on for the full scoop, and then go forth and get your steps in, friends.

  • Europe Gas Surges 20% as Latest Russia Move Deepens Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas prices surged 20% after Moscow’s move to shut a major pipeline ramped up fears of a prolonged supply halt.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeBenchmark futures rose toward 300 euros a megawatt hour,

  • Depression ruined her life for years. Kansas City doctor’s ‘helmet’ changed everything

    “It’s miraculous, the way I feel,” said this Overland Park woman. “My brain did a complete 180.”

  • This E-Commerce Giant Targets the Healthcare Sector

    As we start off a fresh week, let's get caught up on some portfolio and Bullpen news. Amazon has reportedly joined the fray alongside UnitedHealth Group , CVS Health , and home healthcare provider Option Care Health to acquire home health service provider Signify Health . The potential bid by Amazon should remove any doubt the company is targeting the healthcare sector, especially as this news follows just a few weeks ago that it would acquire One Medical Sign.