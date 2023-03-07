U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.45
    -31.97 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,252.60
    -178.84 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,576.86
    -98.88 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.15
    +1.39 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.99
    -0.47 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.40
    -19.20 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.48 (-2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0600
    -0.0085 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9500
    -0.0330 (-0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1912
    -0.0114 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7070
    +0.7820 (+0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,201.23
    -264.83 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.73
    -7.29 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.00
    +5.21 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Entergy Launches Child Savings Account Program in Louisiana

Entergy Corporation
·3 min read

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / As part of the companies' commitment to developing healthy, vibrant communities with greater access to education and workforce opportunities, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans launched a new child savings account program, Kids to College. The companies will donate $175,000 to help low- and moderate-income Louisiana families establish child savings accounts. Eligible families can sign up for a Kids to College account to receive a $50 match from Entergy.

"Education is the cornerstone for a successful Louisiana," said Phillip May, president and CEO, Entergy Louisiana. "With these funds not only are we ensuring the next generation is set up for success, but we're also helping deliver a brighter future for the communities in which we all live and serve. I'm so proud and humbled to play a small part in that success."

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to continue their education and we want to partner with families to help make those dreams a reality," said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO, Entergy New Orleans. "This will give so many a step forward on a path that they otherwise may not receive. Investing now in our future is how we lift up our communities for future success."

A Child Savings Account (CSA) is a savings account designed specifically for postsecondary education. These accounts allow families to put money away to start saving for their children to attend a two- or four-year college, trade school or technical school.

Families may sign up for a Kids to College account for each child under age 16. Eligibility requirements to qualify for Entergy's $50 match include:

  • Must be an Entergy customer.

  • Families must meet income thresholds of either single parent or guardians with up to $52,000 annual income or dual earner households with $60,000 annual income.

  • The child savings account must reach a $50 balance to receive the matching funds.

Entergy is powering Kids to College by dedicating matching funds for CSAs across our four-state service area. The program is made possible thanks to an endowment fund created in honor of Entergy's late Chairman and CEO J. Wayne Leonard.

Eligible individuals can sign up for an account through the Kids to College portal entergy.com/kids.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to more than 94,000 customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Entergy New Orleans
Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 209,000 customers and natural gas to more than 110,000 customers.

Both companies are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,000 employees.

Entergy Corporation, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Press release picture
Entergy Corporation, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742433/Entergy-Launches-Child-Savings-Account-Program-in-Louisiana

Recommended Stories

  • Another Norfolk Train Derailed in Ohio. What the Stock Market Fears Happens Next.

    A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio over the weekend, the second in two months, and investors are waiting to see whether expensive safety regulations are coming for the train industry. There was no hazardous materials or release of any chemicals detected at the accident, according to Anne Vogel, director of Ohio’s Environmental Protection Agency. Prior to the accident this weekend, some politicians were calling for regulatory changes to the rail industry.

  • FDA Will Weigh Full Approval for Alzheimer’s Drug. Why It Matters for Biogen Stock.

    The drug already has accelerated approval. Full approval would open the door for Medicare to pay for the treatment for more patients.

  • Higher standards for "Product of USA" meat proposed by Biden administration

    (Reuters) -Meat, poultry, or eggs labelled as a U.S. product must come from animals raised and slaughtered within the country under a rule proposed by the Biden administration on Monday, in a victory for U.S. ranchers who had lobbied for the change. Existing rules for the label permit its use for meat derived from animals that were born and raised abroad and only processed in the United States, which the nation's farmers and ranchers had argued disadvantaged domestic producers. The administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pledged to review the "Product of USA" and "Made in the USA" label standards for meat early last year as part of a broader strategy to encourage competition in the economy as a whole and in the highly consolidated meat sector.

  • Made in the USA? Proposed rule clarifies grocery meat labels

    Shoppers could soon find it easier to tell if those grocery store steaks or pork chops were really “Made in the USA.” Federal agriculture officials on Monday released new requirements that would allow labels on meat, poultry or eggs to use that phrase -- or “Product of USA” -- only if they come from animals “born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.” U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the proposed rule would better align the labels with consumers’ views.

  • Binance execs' texts, documents show plan to avoid US scrutiny - WSJ

    Any lawsuit from U.S. regulators, who had signaled a coming crackdown on unregulated offshore crypto players, would be like "nuclear fall out" for Binance's business and its officers, the WSJ said, citing a Binance executive's warning to colleagues in a 2019 private chat. The report is based on messages and documents from 2018 to 2020 reviewed by The Wall Street Journal as well as interviews with former employees. Binance, founded in 2017, and Binance.US are more intertwined than the companies have disclosed, mixing staff and finances, and sharing an affiliated entity that bought and sold cryptocurrencies, the report said.

  • NYSE, Citadel and Schwab Unite Against SEC Market-Rules Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the biggest names in Wall Street trading are urging the US Securities and Exchange Commission to pull back on plans to overhaul rules for the stock market.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearBrits Say Prince Harry Should Attend Coronat

  • Biogen (BIIB), Eisai Seek Full Nod for Alzheimer Drug Leqembi

    The FDA grants priority review to Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's sBLA seeking traditional approval of Alzheimer's disease drug, Leqembi. The FDA decision is expected on Jul 6, 2023.

  • Wall Street pushes back against SEC stock market reforms

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The New York Stock Exchange teamed up with retail broker Charles Schwab Corp and market maker Citadel Securities on Monday to ask the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to withdraw two recently proposed rules aimed at revamping how stocks trade. The move represents a coordinated industry push back against what are potentially the most impactful proposals in the SEC's biggest attempt to reform stock market rules in nearly 20 years. "We are deeply concerned that the Commission has simultaneously issued multiple far-reaching proposals that would dramatically overhaul current market structure without adequately assessing the cumulative impact on the market or the potential for unintended consequences," the companies said in an SEC comment letter.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • White House Is 'Aware of' Silvergate Situation, Spokeswoman Says

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the presidential administration is monitoring Silvergate Bank's situation, and said Congress must act.

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • What History Says the Stock Market Will Do After Powell Speaks to Congress

    The stock market is waiting for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to begin his testimony to Congress before making a move. Everyone seems to be waiting to see what Powell says about the U.S. economy, the path of rate increases, and even the debt ceiling before making a move. History, though, shows that the stock market might not react all that much to what Powell has to say.

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Time to Buy Apple, Alphabet, or Amazon Stock for More Upside?

    Investors may be wondering if big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) could have extended rallies. Let's see if it's time to buy these tech giants' stocks for 2023 and beyond.

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.

  • Merck Highlights Promising Data From Two Candidates In Heart Diseases

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced full results from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial, which evaluated sotatercept in combination with stable background therapy for adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Sotatercept significantly improved exercise capacity, increasing the 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) by 40.8 meters from baseline at week 24, the study's primary endpoint. In addition, the sotatercept demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in e

  • Biden wants to tax high-earners to save Medicare

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose raising the Medicare tax on high earners to help keep the federal insurance program solvent as part of his budget to be released on Thursday, the White House said. The tax increase is part of a package of proposals aimed at extending the solvency of the Medicare’s Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund by at least 25 years, the White House said. Biden has sought to link Republicans to the idea of cutting funding for Medicare as part of negotiations over increasing the United States' $31.4 trillion debt limit.

  • What's in the Offing for DocuSign (DOCU) in Q4 Earning?

    DocuSign's (DOCU) fourth-quarter 2022 bottom-line performance is likely to have been hurt by high costs.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.