Entergy New Orleans' Annual Golf Tournament Raises More Than $70,000 for The Power to Care Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Entergy New Orleans hosted its annual golf tournament at English Turn Golf & Country Club, raising more than $70,000 for Entergy's The Power to Care program, which is administered by the New Orleans Council on Aging. Entergy New Orleans employees, community members and corporate partners formed 26 teams to compete in an 18-hole scramble.

Burns & McDonnell was the exclusive presenting sponsor, Black and Veatch was the Platinum Sponsor, and Primoris and Aptim were Eagle Sponsors for this year's tournament. The New Orleans Council on Aging will administer the money raised to assist older adults and customers with disabilities in Orleans Parish who need bill payment assistance through The Power to Care program.

"This is just another way that Entergy New Orleans is helping customers who may be struggling to pay their bills," said tournament coordinator Nyka Scott, Director of Public Affairs, Entergy New Orleans. "We want to thank all of our sponsors and everyone who donated to support our more vulnerable customers in the community."

Through Entergy's The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies, employees and generous customers throughout our service territory have helped provide emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities in their time of need. Entergy shareholders double the impact of contributions by matching all donations to the program, up to $1 million.

To find out more about emergency bill payment assistance through The Power to Care, call the New Orleans Council on Aging at 504-821-4121.

Additional customer assistance:

Customers behind on their bills are encouraged to call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to sign up for a 4-month deferred payment arrangement. Customers also may visit one of the two Entergy New Orleans walk-in care centers at 4201 Behrman Hwy. or 3400 Canal St., Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., for assistance.

Customers can receive incentives for installing energy efficient upgrades through the Energy Smart program. Examples of eligible energy efficiency upgrades available at little to no cost include LED bulbs, smart thermostats, AC tune-ups, duct sealing and insulation. In addition, customers can schedule a free in-home energy audit.

Customers are encouraged to use the myAdvisor tool on myEntergy.com to manage their energy usage. The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day and hour.

About Entergy New Orleans

Entergy New Orleans, LLC provides electricity to more than 209,000 customers and natural gas to more than 110,000 customers in Orleans Parish, Louisiana. Entergy New Orleans is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

