Entergy to Report Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Nov. 3

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation will report its third-quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Company leaders will host a conference call to discuss the earnings results at 10 a.m. CT the same day. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call at entergy.com/investors or by dialing 844-309-6569 and use conference ID 8029888.

The presentation materials will be available on Entergy's website before the market opens on the day of the call and an archived replay of the webcast will be available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at entergy.com/investors. From time to time, Entergy posts new and/or revised materials on its website and on social media and anticipates doing so in connection with this event.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

