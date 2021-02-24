Entergy Reports 2020 Financial Results, Initiates 2021 Earnings Guidance

2020 results in top half of guidance range

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.93 on an as-reported basis and 71 cents on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP). For the full year, the company reported 2020 earnings per share of $6.90 on an as-reported basis and $5.66 on an adjusted basis.

Entergy Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)

"We are reporting strong results for another very successful year. Our adjusted earnings per share were in the top half of our guidance range as we exceeded our $100 million cost savings target for the year," said Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault. "We've built a culture of resiliency, and we couldn't be prouder of our employees who successfully delivered on our commitments in the face of extraordinary challenges. Our strong 2020 results reinforce our confidence in our continued success in the future."

Business highlights included the following:

Montgomery County Power Station was placed in service on January 1, 2021, ahead of schedule.

The 20 MW New Orleans Solar Station was placed in service.

Entergy Louisiana completed the purchase of the Washington Parish Energy Center.

The NRC approved the license transfer of Indian Point to Holtec.

Edison Electric Institute awarded five emergency response awards to Entergy.

Entergy was named to one of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the 19th consecutive year.

Entergy raised its dividend for the sixth consecutive year.

Consolidated Earnings (GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 vs. 2019 (See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and description of adjustments)

Fourth Quarter Full Year

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











As-reported earnings 388 385 3 1,388 1,241 147 Less adjustments 246 248 (1) 250 177 73 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 142 137 4 1,138 1,064 74 Estimated weather in billed sales (22) 45 (66) (75) 46 (120)













(After-tax, per share in $)











As-reported earnings 1.93 1.92 0.01 6.90 6.30 0.60 Less adjustments 1.22 1.24 (0.02) 1.24 0.90 0.34 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 0.71 0.68 0.03 5.66 5.40 0.26 Estimated weather in billed sales (0.11) 0.22 (0.33) (0.37) 0.23 (0.60)















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Consolidated Results

Story continues

For fourth quarter 2020, the company reported earnings of $388 million, or $1.93 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $142 million, or 71 cents per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $385 million, or $1.92 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $137 million, or 68 cents per share, on an adjusted basis.

For full year 2020, the company reported earnings of $1,388 million, or $6.90 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $1,138 million, or $5.66 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to 2019 earnings of $1,241 million, or $6.30 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $1,064 million, or $5.40 per share, on an adjusted basis.

Summary discussions of full year results by business are below. Additional details, including information on OCF by business, are provided in Appendix A. An analysis of quarterly and full year variances by business is provided in Appendix B.

Full Year Business Segment Results

Utility

For full year 2020, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $1,800 million, or $8.95 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $1,424 million, or $7.08 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to full year 2019 earnings of $1,411 million, or $7.16 per share, on an as-reported basis, and $1,369 million, or $6.95 per share, on an adjusted basis. Drivers for the full year included:

net effect of regulatory actions across the operating companies;

lower other O&M; and

a lower effective income tax rate, net of customer sharing (some items considered adjustments and excluded from adjusted earnings).

These drivers were partially offset by:

lower retail sales volume, including the effects of COVID-19, weather, and storms;

higher depreciation and interest expenses;

lower AFUDC due to completion of major construction projects; and

regulatory provisions at E-AR and SERI (the provision at SERI was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings).

On a per share basis, full year 2020 results reflected higher common shares outstanding.

Appendix C contains additional details on Utility financial and operating measures.

Parent & Other

For full year 2020, Parent & Other reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of $(347 million), or $(1.73) per share, on an as-reported basis, and a loss of $(286 million), or $(1.42) per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to a full year 2019 loss of $(316 million), or $(1.60) per share, on an as-reported basis, and a loss of $(305 million), or $(1.55) per share on an adjusted basis. A primary driver for the full year was income tax expense (some items considered adjustments and excluded from adjusted earnings). This was partially offset by the timing of a charitable contribution and interest expense.

On a per share basis, full year 2020 results reflected higher common shares outstanding.

Entergy Wholesale Commodities

For full year 2020, EWC reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of

$(65 million), or (32) cents per share, on an as-reported basis. This compared to full year 2019 earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $147 million, or 74 cents per share, on an as-reported basis. Drivers for the year included:

lower revenue primarily due to the shutdown of Indian Point 2 and Pilgrim;

unfavorable income tax items in 2020 as compared to 2019; and

lower gains on decommissioning trust funds.

These drivers were partially offset by:

lower asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges as compared to a year ago; and

lower operating expenses due to the shutdown of Indian Point 2 and Pilgrim.

On a per share basis, full year 2020 results reflected higher common shares outstanding.

Appendix D contains additional details on EWC financial and operating measures, including reconciliation for non-GAAP EWC adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings Per Share Guidance

Entergy initiated its 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.80 to $6.10. See webcast presentation for additional details.

The company has provided 2021 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted EPS. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during the period. One such adjustment will be the exclusion of EWC earnings from Entergy adjusted EPS. We currently estimate that the contribution of EWC to Entergy's as-reported EPS will be approximately $(1.45) in 2021. These estimates are subject to substantial uncertainty due to, among other things, the potential effects of exiting the EWC business.

Earnings Teleconference

A teleconference will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, to discuss Entergy's quarterly earnings announcement and the company's financial performance. The teleconference may be accessed by visiting Entergy's website at www.entergy.com or by dialing 844-309-6569, conference ID 6726389, no more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast slide presentation is also posted to Entergy's website concurrent with this news release, which was issued before market open on the day of the call. A replay of the teleconference will be available on Entergy's website at www.entergy.com and by telephone. The telephone replay will be available through March 3, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference ID 6726389.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and 13,400 employees.

Entergy Corporation's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Chicago under the symbol "ETR."

Details regarding Entergy's results of operations, regulatory proceedings, and other matters are available in this earnings release, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC, and the webcast presentation. Both documents are available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at www.entergy.com/investor_relations.

Entergy maintains a web page as part of its Investor Relations website, entitled Regulatory and Other Information, which provides investors with key updates of certain regulatory proceedings and important milestones on the execution of its strategy. While some of this information may be considered material information, investors should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information.

For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix F.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this news release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments," including the removal of the Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment in light of the company's decision to exit the merchant power business. Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as the results of the EWC segment, significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In addition to reporting GAAP consolidated earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, stockholders, analysts, and investors; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.

Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA; adjusted ROE; adjusted ROE, excluding affiliate preferred; adjusted ROIC; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows; debt to capital, excluding securitization debt; net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt; parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt; FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt; and FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC, are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility, and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the utility sector. In addition, other financial measures including net income (or earnings) adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense and FFO are included on both an adjusted and an as-reported basis. In each case, the metrics defined as "adjusted" (other than EWC's adjusted EBITDA) exclude the effect of adjustments as defined above. EWC's adjusted EBITDA represents EWC's earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and also excludes decommissioning expense.

These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this news release, and from time to time, Entergy Corporation makes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Entergy's 2021 earnings guidance; its current financial and operational outlooks; and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, Entergy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including (a) those factors discussed elsewhere in this news release and in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Entergy's other reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) uncertainties associated with (1) rate proceedings, formula rate plans, and other cost recovery mechanisms, including the risk that costs may not be recoverable to the extent anticipated by the utilities and (2) implementation of the ratemaking effects of changes in law; (c) uncertainties associated with efforts to remediate the effects of major storms and recover related restoration costs; (d) risks associated with operating nuclear facilities, including plant relicensing, operating, and regulatory costs and risks; (e) changes in decommissioning trust fund values or earnings or in the timing or cost of decommissioning Entergy's nuclear plant sites; (f) legislative and regulatory actions and risks and uncertainties associated with claims or litigation by or against Entergy and its subsidiaries; (g) risks and uncertainties associated with executing on business strategies, including strategic transactions that Entergy or its subsidiaries may undertake and the risk that any such transaction may not be completed as and when expected and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the transaction may not be realized; (h) effects of changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations and other governmental actions or policies, including changes in monetary, fiscal, tax, environmental, or energy policies; (i) the effects of changes in commodity markets, capital markets, or economic conditions; (j) impacts from a terrorist attack, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, or other attempts to disrupt Entergy's business or operations, and/or other catastrophic events; (k) the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Entergy and its customers; and (l) the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development and commercialization of new and emerging technologies.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Appendices and Financial Statements

Appendices

A: Consolidated Results and Adjustments

B: Earnings Variance Analysis

C: Utility Financial and Operating Measures

D: EWC Financial and Operating Measures

E: Consolidated Financial Measures

F: Definitions and Abbreviations and Acronyms

G: Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Financial Statements

Consolidating Balance Sheets

Consolidating Income Statements

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

A: Consolidated Results and Adjustments

Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).

Appendix A-1: Consolidated Earnings - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 vs. 2019 (See Appendix A-3 and Appendix A-4 for details on adjustments)

Fourth Quarter Full Year

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











As-reported earnings (loss)











Utility 584 271 313 1,800 1,411 389 Parent & Other (127) (103) (24) (347) (316) (31) EWC (69) 217 (286) (65) 147 (212) Consolidated 388 385 3 1,388 1,241 147













Less adjustments











Utility 377 41 335 377 41 335 Parent & Other (61) (11) (51) (61) (11) (51) EWC (69) 217 (286) (65) 147 (212) Consolidated 246 248 (1) 250 177 73













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 207 229 (22) 1,424 1,369 54 Parent & Other (66) (92) 26 (286) (305) 20 EWC - - - - - - Consolidated 142 137 4 1,138 1,064 74 Estimated weather in billed sales (22) 45 (66) (75) 46 (120)













Diluted average number of common shares outstanding (in millions) 201 201

201 197















(After-tax, per share in $) (a)











As-reported earnings (loss)











Utility 2.90 1.35 1.55 8.95 7.16 1.79 Parent & Other (0.63) (0.51) (0.12) (1.73) (1.60) (0.13) EWC (0.34) 1.08 (1.42) (0.32) 0.74 (1.06) Consolidated 1.93 1.92 0.01 6.90 6.30 0.60













Less adjustments











Utility 1.87 0.21 1.66 1.87 0.21 1.66 Parent & Other (0.31) (0.05) (0.26) (0.31) (0.05) (0.26) EWC (0.34) 1.08 (1.42) (0.32) 0.74 (1.06) Consolidated 1.22 1.24 (0.02) 1.24 0.90 0.34













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 1.03 1.14 (0.11) 7.08 6.95 0.13 Parent & Other (0.32) (0.46) 0.14 (1.42) (1.55) 0.13 EWC - - - - - - Consolidated 0.71 0.68 0.03 5.66 5.40 0.26 Estimated weather in billed sales (0.11) 0.22 (0.33) (0.37) 0.23 (0.60)















Calculations may differ due to rounding (a) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis.

Appendix A-2 provides a comparative summary of OCF, by business.

Appendix A-2: Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 vs. 2019 ($ in millions)

Fourth Quarter Full Year

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Utility (95) 677 (772) 2,276 2,974 (698) Parent & Other 508 (21) 529 296 (237) 534 EWC (93) 43 (136) 118 80 37 Consolidated 320 699 (379) 2,690 2,817 (127)















Calculations may differ due to rounding

OCF decreased quarter-over-quarter due primarily to non-capital storm costs, lower collections due to COVID-19, unfavorable weather, and decreased collections for fuel and purchased power cost recovery at the Utility. Higher severance and retention payments and higher nuclear refueling outage spending at EWC also contributed. Lower pension funding partially offset the quarterly decrease.

OCF decreased year-over-year due primarily to non-capital storm costs, decreased collections for fuel and purchased power cost recovery, lower collections due to COVID-19, and unfavorable weather. The decrease was partially offset by a lower amount of unprotected excess ADIT returned to customers, lower severance and retention payments at EWC, lower pension funding, and higher DOE proceeds.

For both the quarter and the full year, intercompany income tax payments contributed to the line of business variances but were immaterial at the consolidated level.

Appendix A-3 and Appendix A-4 list adjustments by business. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.

Appendix A-3: Adjustments by Driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 vs. 2019

Fourth Quarter Full Year

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change













(Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements, and totals; $ in millions)











Utility











SERI regulatory liability for potential refund for rate base reduction retroactive to 2015 (25) - (25) (25) - (25) Income tax effect on Utility adjustment above 6 - 6 6 - 6 2014 / 2015 IRS settlement – E-LA business combination 396 - 396 396 - 396 Reversal of income tax valuation allowance - 41 (41) - 41 (41) Total Utility 377 41 335 377 41 335 Parent & Other











2014 / 2015 IRS settlement – E-LA business combination (61) - (61) (61) - (61) Income tax valuation allowance for interest deductibility - (11) 11 - (11) 11 Total Parent & Other (61) (11) (51) (61) (11) (51) EWC











Income before income taxes 30 31 (0) 42 (12) 55 Income taxes (99) 187 (286) (105) 161 (266) Preferred dividend requirements (1) (1) - (2) (2) - Total EWC (69) 217 (286) (65) 147 (212)













Total adjustments 246 248 (1) 250 177 73













(After-tax, per share in $) (b)















Utility













SERI regulatory liability for potential refund for rate base reduction retroactive to 2015 (0.09) - (0.09) (0.09) - (0.09)

2014 / 2015 IRS settlement – E-LA business combination 1.96 - 1.96 1.96 - 1.96

Reversal of income tax valuation allowance - 0.21 (0.21) - 0.21 (0.21)

Total Utility 1.87 0.21 1.66 1.87 0.21 1.66

Parent & Other







...





2014 / 2015 IRS settlement – E-LA business combination (0.31) - (0.31) (0.31) - (0.31)

Income tax valuation allowance for interest deductibility - (0.05) 0.05 - (0.05) 0.05

Total Parent & Other (0.31) (0.05) (0.26) (0.31) (0.05) (0.26)

EWC













Total EWC (0.34) 1.08 (1.42) (0.32) 0.74 (1.06)

















Total adjustments 1.22 1.24 (0.02) 1.24 0.90 0.34

















Calculations may differ due to rounding (b) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.





Appendix A-4: Adjustments by Income Statement Line Item (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 vs. 2019 (Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements, and totals; $ in millions)

Fourth Quarter Full Year

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Utility











Other regulatory charges (25) - (25) (25) - (25) Income taxes 402 41 361 402 41 361 Total Utility 377 41 335 377 41 335 Parent & Other











Income taxes (61) (11) (51) (61) (11) (51) Total Parent & Other (61) (11) (51) (61) (11) (51) EWC











Operating revenues 196 271 (75) 943 1,295 (352) Fuel and fuel-related expenses (16) (22) 6 (67) (98) 31 Purchased power (18) (10) (8) (68) (59) (9) Nuclear refueling outage expense (11) (12) 2 (45) (49) 3 Other O&M (115) (165) 50 (500) (678) 178 Asset write-off and impairments (10) (2) (9) (27) (290) 263 Decommissioning expense (53) (49) (3) (205) (237) 32 Taxes other than income taxes (9) (15) 6 (53) (60) 7 Depreciation/amortization exp. (21) (34) 13 (102) (148) 46 Other income (deductions)–other 92 74 18 189 340 (152) Interest exp. and other charges (5) (5) - (22) (29) 7 Income taxes (99) 187 (286) (105) 161 (266) Preferred dividend requirements (1) (1) - (2) (2) - Total EWC (69) 217 (286) (65) 147 (212)













Total adjustments 246 248 (1) 250 177 73















Calculations may differ due to rounding





B: Earnings Variance Analysis

Appendix B-1 and Appendix B-2 provide details of current quarter and full year 2020 versus 2019 as-reported and adjusted earnings variance analysis for Utility, Parent & Other, and EWC.

Appendix B-1: As-Reported and Adjusted Earnings Variance Analysis (c), (d) Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. 2019 (After-tax, per share in $)

Utility

Parent & Other

EWC

Consolidated

As-

Reported Adjusted

As-

Reported Adjusted

As-

Reported

As-

Reported Adjusted 2019 earnings (loss) 1.35 1.14

(0.51) (0.46)

1.08

1.92 0.68 Operating revenue less: Fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale, Purchased power, and Regulatory charges (credits) (0.20) (0.11) (e) - -

(0.31) (f) (0.51) (0.11) Nuclear refueling outage expense 0.02 0.02

- -

0.01

0.03 0.02 Other O&M (0.10) (0.10) (g) 0.01 0.01

0.20 (h) 0.11 (0.09) Asset write-offs and impairments - -

- -

(0.03)

(0.03) - Decommissioning expense (0.01) (0.01)

- -

(0.01)

(0.02) (0.01) Taxes other than income taxes (0.01) (0.01)

- -

0.02

0.01 (0.01) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.15) (0.15) (i) - -

0.05 (j) (0.10) (0.15) Other income (deductions)–other 0.07 0.07 (k) 0.09 0.09 (l) 0.07 (m) 0.23 0.16 Interest exp. and other charges (0.04) (0.04)

0.02 0.02

-

(0.02) (0.02) Income taxes–other 1.98 0.23 (n) (0.24) 0.02 (o) (1.42) (p) 0.32 0.25 Preferred dividend requirements - -

- -

-

- - Share effect (0.01) (0.01)

- -

-

(0.01) (0.01) 2020 earnings (loss) 2.90 1.03

(0.63) (0.32)

(0.34)

1.93 0.71























Appendix B-2: As-Reported and Adjusted Earnings Variance Analysis (c), (d)

Full Year 2020 vs. 2019

(After-tax, per share in $)



Utility

Parent & Other

EWC

Consolidated

As-

Reported Adjusted

As-

Reported Adjusted

As-

Reported

As-

Reported Adjusted 2019 earnings (loss) 7.16 6.95

(1.60) (1.55)

0.74

6.30 5.40 Operating revenue less: Fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale, Purchased power, and Regulatory charges (credits) 0.31 0.40 (e) - -

(1.32) (f) (1.01) 0.40 Nuclear refueling outage expense 0.07 0.07 (q) - -

0.01

0.08 0.07 Other O&M 0.30 0.30 (g) 0.03 0.03

0.71 (h) 1.04 0.33 Asset write-offs and impairments - -

- -

1.06 (r) 1.06 - Decommissioning expense (0.04) (0.04)

- -

0.12 (s) 0.08 (0.04) Taxes other than income taxes (0.06) (0.06) (t) - -

0.03

(0.03) (0.06) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.68) (0.68) (i) - -

0.19 (j) (0.49) (0.68) Other income (deductions)–other (0.09) (0.09) (k) 0.15 0.15 (l) (0.61) (m) (0.55) 0.06 Interest exp. and other charges (0.22) (0.22) (u) 0.03 0.03

0.03

(0.16) (0.19) Income taxes–other 2.40 0.65 (n) (0.37) (0.11) (o) (1.29) (p) 0.74 0.54 Preferred dividend requirements (0.01) (0.01)

- -

-

(0.01) (0.01) Share effect (0.19) (0.19) (v) 0.03 0.03

0.01

(0.15) (0.16) 2020 earnings (loss) 8.95 7.08

(1.73) (1.42)

(0.32)

6.90 5.66















































Calculations may differ due to rounding

(c) Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges, Utility other O&M, and Utility income taxes-other exclude $13 million,

$- million, and $13 million respectively in fourth quarter 2020 and $52 million, $3 million, and $55 million respectively in fourth quarter 2019 for the return of unprotected excess ADIT to customers (net effect is neutral to earnings). On a full year basis, Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges, Utility other O&M, and Utility income taxes-other exclude

$74 million, $- million, and $74 million respectively in 2020 and $268 million, $6 million, and $274 million respectively in 2019 (net effect is neutral to earnings). (d) EPS effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period; income taxes–other represents income tax differences other than the tax effect of individual line items. (e) The fourth quarter and full year earnings variances were primarily driven by E-AR's FRP; E-LA's FRP, including recovery of LCPS; E-MS's FRP, vegetation rider, and recovery of Choctaw; and E-TX's TCRF and DCRF. The variance also reflected three regulatory charges: first, a regulatory provision for E-AR's FRP to account for the December 2020 APSC order; second, a regulatory liability for tax sharing with E-LA customers (partially offsets the hurricanes Katrina and Rita Act 55 income tax item discussed in footnote n); and third, a regulatory provision for a potential refund to reflect lower rate base retroactive to 2015 at SERI (classified as an adjustment). The variances also reflected lower volume/weather, including the effects of COVID-19 and hurricanes, as well as E-NO's rate case. The full year variance also reflected recovery of the J. Wayne Leonard Power Station, a first quarter 2019 regulatory reserve at E-AR, and a regulatory liability for tax sharing with E-LA customers (partially offsets the Hurricane Isaac Act 55 income tax item discussed in footnote n). (f) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases were due largely to lower revenues from the shutdown of Indian Point 2 in April 2020. The full year variance also reflected lower revenues from the shutdown of Pilgrim in May 2019. (g) The fourth quarter earnings decrease from higher Utility other O&M was due primarily to higher non-nuclear generation expenses related to timing and scope of outages and plant costs for LCPS and Choctaw, and higher transmission costs, partially offset by lower compensation and benefits costs and a write-off of scrubbers at White Bluff in 2019. In addition to the items mentioned above, the full year earnings increase was due primarily to lower nuclear generation expenses, lower contract costs related to new customer initiatives, lower non-nuclear generation expenses, higher nuclear insurance refunds, and a decrease in loss provisions. These were partially offset by higher compensation and benefits costs, primarily pension. (h) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases from lower EWC other O&M were due largely to the shutdown of Indian Point 2 in April 2020. The full year variance also reflected the shutdown of Pilgrim in May 2019, as well as a decrease in severance and retention expense. (i) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases from higher Utility depreciation expense were due primarily to higher plant in service, including LCPS and Choctaw. The full year variance also reflected the J. Wayne Leonard Power Station being placed in service in second quarter 2019, as well as higher depreciation rates at E-MS. (j) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases from lower EWC depreciation expense were due primarily to the shutdown of Indian Point 2 in April 2020. The full year variance also reflected the shutdown of Pilgrim in May 2019. (k) The fourth quarter earnings increase from higher Utility other income (deductions)–other was due largely to changes in decommissioning trust fund returns (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are largely earnings neutral). The full year earnings decrease from lower Utility other income (deductions)–other was due primarily to lower AFUDC as a result of lower construction work in progress in 2020 and higher non-service pension and OPEB costs, partially offset by changes in decommissioning trust fund returns (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are largely earnings neutral). (l) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increase from Parent & Other other income (deductions)–other was due primarily to the timing of a charitable contribution and intercompany interest. (m) The fourth quarter earnings increase from higher EWC other income (deductions)–other was due largely to performance of nuclear decommissioning trust fund investments in 2020 as compared to 2019. The full year earnings decrease was due largely to performance of nuclear decommissioning trust fund investments in 2020 as compared to 2019, as well as the repayment of an intercompany loan, partially offset by a $16 million pension settlement charge in third quarter 2019 related to the exit of the EWC business. (n) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases from Utility income taxes-other reflected two fourth quarter 2020 items and one fourth quarter 2019 item. In fourth quarter 2020, a settlement of the 2014 / 2015 IRS audit resulted in a $396 million tax benefit (classified as an adjustment), as well as a $31 million tax benefit related to Act 55 financing of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita costs (partly offset by customer sharing, recorded as a regulatory charge discussed in footnote e). In fourth quarter 2019, a $41 million income tax item was generated through the reversal of a valuation allowance generated as part of the 2018 internal restructuring (classified as an adjustment). The full year earnings increase also reflected two first quarter 2020 items. First, a $55 million tax benefit was recorded as a result of an IRS settlement related to Act 55 financing of Hurricane Isaac costs (partly offset by customer sharing, recorded as a regulatory charge discussed in footnote e); and second, an annual tax accrual related to stock-based compensation resulted in an income tax benefit of $22 million, $20 million greater than first quarter 2019. Additional annual true-ups totaling $19 million also contributed to the variance. (o) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases from Parent & Other income taxes-other reflected one fourth quarter 2020 item and one fourth quarter 2019 item. In fourth quarter 2020, a settlement of the 2014 / 2015 IRS audit resulted in $61 million of tax expense (classified as an adjustment). In fourth quarter 2019, a valuation allowance recorded on the expected interest limitation carryover resulted in $11 million of tax expense related to tax year 2018 (classified as an adjustment) and approximately $11 million of tax expense related to tax year 2019. The full year variance also reflected $23 million of income tax expense recorded in first quarter 2020 as a result of the IRS settlement related to the Hurricane Isaac Act 55 financing (discussed in footnote n). (p) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases from EWC income taxes-other reflected one fourth quarter 2020 item and three fourth quarter 2019 items. In fourth quarter 2020, a settlement of the 2014 / 2015 IRS audit resulted in $104 million of tax expense. In fourth quarter 2019, first, a restructuring within the EWC business resulted in a reduction in income tax expense of $156 million. Second, a donation to the State University of New York triggered the recognition of an associated tax deduction, resulting in a decrease to tax expense of $19 million. Third, an EWC subsidiary recognized a reduction in tax expense of $18 million. The full year earnings decrease was partly offset by a first quarter 2019 accrual of $29 million of tax expense, which resulted from the sale of Vermont Yankee in January 2019. (q) The full year earnings increase from lower Utility nuclear refueling outage expense was due to decreased amortization of ANO Unit 2 refueling outage costs. (r) The full year earnings increase from lower EWC asset write-offs and impairments were due primarily to a $191 million loss (pre-tax) on the sale of Pilgrim in third quarter 2019 and higher impairment charges in first quarter 2019, largely refueling outage costs at Indian Point 3. (s) The full year earnings increase from lower EWC decommissioning expense was due to the sale of Pilgrim in 2019. (t) The full year earnings decrease from higher Utility taxes other than income taxes was due primarily to an increase in ad valorem taxes at E-LA and E-AR. (u) The full year earnings decrease from higher Utility interest expense was due primarily to higher debt balances at E-TX,

E-LA, E-AR, and E-MS. (v) The earnings per share impacts from share effect were due to settlement of the equity forward (8.4 million shares settled in May 2019).

Utility as-reported operating revenue less fuel, fuel-related

expenses and gas purchased for resale; purchased power;

and regulatory charges (credits) variance analysis 2020 vs. 2019 ($ EPS)

4Q FY Volume/weather (0.07) (0.61) Retail electric price 0.30 1.39 Reg. provision at E-AR in 4Q20 (0.16) (0.16) Reg. provision at E-AR in 1Q19 - 0.05 Reg. provision at SERI (classified as an adjustment) (0.09) (0.09) Reg. liability for tax sharing (0.12) (0.22) Other (0.06) (0.05) Total (0.20) 0.31



C: Utility Financial and Operating Measures

Appendix C-1 provides comparative summaries of Utility operating and financial measures.

























Appendix C-1: Utility Operating and Financial Measures Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 vs. 2019



Fourth Quarter Full Year



2020 2019 %

Change % Weather

Adjusted

(w) 2020 2019 %

Change % Weather

Adjusted

(w)

GWh billed

















Residential 7,654 8,344 (8.3) 3.4 35,173 36,094 (2.6) 2.7

Commercial 6,359 6,991 (9.0) (4.6) 26,466 28,755 (8.0) (6.5)

Governmental 590 647 (8.8) (7.9) 2,414 2,579 (6.4) (6.3)

Industrial 11,461 11,974 (4.3) (4.3) 47,117 48,483 (2.8) (2.8)

Total retail sales 26,064 27,956 (6.8) (2.3) 111,170 115,911 (4.1) (2.1)

Wholesale 2,549 3,201 (20.4)

13,658 13,210 3.4



Total sales 28,613 31,157 (8.2)

124,828 129,121 (3.3)























Number of electric retail customers

















Residential 2,527,402 2,500,736 1.1











Commercial 361,054 359,395 0.5











Governmental 17,803 17,768 0.2











Industrial 47,305 45,320 4.4











Total retail customers 2,953,564 2,923,219 1.0































Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh $25.34 $22.70 11.6

$20.96 $21.06 (0.5)



















































Calculations may differ due to rounding (w) The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the billing cycles from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.

On a weather-adjusted basis for fourth quarter 2020, billed retail sales decreased (2.3) percent, including the impacts from COVID-19 and hurricanes. Residential billed sales increased 3.4 percent and commercial billed sales decreased (4.6) percent. Industrial billed sales volume decreased (4.3) percent reflecting lower sales to existing small and large customers, partially offset by growth from new/expansion customers.

On a weather-adjusted basis for full year 2020, retail billed sales decreased (2.1) percent, including the impacts from COVID-19 and hurricanes. Residential billed sales increased 2.7 percent and commercial billed sales decreased (6.5). Industrial billed sales volume decreased (2.8) percent reflecting lower sales to existing large and small customers, partially offset by growth from new/expansion customers.

D: EWC Financial and Operating Measures

Appendix D-1 provides a comparative summary of EWC adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Appendix D-1: EWC Adjusted EBITDA - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 vs. 2019 ($ in millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net income (loss) (68) 218 (286) (63) 149 (212) Add back: interest expense 5 5 - 22 29 (7) Add back: income taxes 99 (187) 286 105 (161) 266 Add back: depreciation and amortization 21 34 (13) 102 148 (46) Subtract: interest and investment income 104 99 5 234 415 (180) Add back: decommissioning expense 53 49 3 205 237 (32) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 5 20 (15) 137 (13) 150















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix D-2 provides a comparative summary of EWC operating and financial measures.

Appendix D-2: EWC Operating and Financial Measures Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 vs. 2019

Fourth Quarter Full Year

2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Owned capacity (MW) (x) 2,246 3,274 (31.4) 2,246 3,274 (31.4) GWh billed 4,442 6,780 (34.5) 20,581 28,088 (26.7)













EWC Nuclear Fleet











Capacity factor 89% 99% (10.1) 93% 93% - GWh billed 4,081 6,326 (35.5) 18,863 25,928 (27.2) Production cost per MWh $19.87 $17.71 12.2 $18.58 $18.29 1.6 Average energy/capacity revenue per MWh $49.71 $35.73 39.1 $44.34 $43.88 1.0 Refueling outage days











Indian Point 3 - -

- 29

Palisades 20 -

52 -

















Calculations may differ due to rounding (x) 2020 excludes IP2 (1,028MW), shut down April 30, 2020.

See the appendix in the webcast slide presentation for EWC hedging and price disclosures.

E: Consolidated Financial Measures

Appendix E provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix E: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. 2019 (See Appendix G for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures)



For 12 months ending December 31 2020 2019 Change GAAP Measures





As-reported ROIC 6.1% 6.3% (0.2)% As-reported ROE 13.1% 13.0% 0.1%







Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Adjusted ROIC 5.3% 5.6% (0.3)% Adjusted ROE 10.8% 11.2% (0.4)%







As of December 31 ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020 2019 Change GAAP Measures





Cash and cash equivalents 1,759 426 1,333 Available revolver capacity 4,110 3,810 300 Commercial paper 1,627 1,947 (319) Total debt 24,062 19,885 4,177 Securitization debt 175 298 (123) Debt to capital 68.3% 65.5% 2.8% Off-balance sheet liabilities:





Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share 17 54 (37) Total off-balance sheet liabilities 17 54 (37)







Storm escrows 116 412 (295)







Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except where noted)





Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt 68.1% 65.1% 3.0% Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt 66.4% 64.6% 1.8% Gross liquidity 5,869 4,236 1,633 Net liquidity 4,241 2,289 1,952 Net liquidity, including storm escrows 4,357 2,701 1,657 Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt 21.6% 21.6% - FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 10.3% 14.6% (4.2)% FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC 10.9% 16.8% (6.0)%









Calculations may differ due to rounding





F: Definitions and Abbreviations and Acronyms

Appendix F-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix F-1: Definitions Utility Financial and Operating Measures GWh billed Total number of GWh billed to retail and wholesale customers Number of electric retail customers Average number of electric customers over the period Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh Other operation and maintenance expense plus nuclear refueling outage expense per MWh of billed sales



EWC Financial and Operating Measures Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) Earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and excluding decommissioning expense Average revenue per MWh on contracted volumes Revenue on a per unit basis at which generation output reflected in contracts is expected to be sold to third parties (including offsetting positions) at the minimum contract prices and at forward market prices at a point in time, given existing contract or option exercise prices based on expected dispatch or capacity, excluding the revenue associated with the amortization of the below-market PPA for Palisades (revenue will fluctuate due to factors including positive or negative basis differentials and other risk management costs) Average revenue under contract per kW-month (applies to capacity contracts only) Revenue on a per unit basis at which capacity is expected to be sold to third parties, given existing contract prices and/or auction awards Bundled capacity and energy contracts A contract for the sale of installed capacity and related energy, priced per MWh sold Capacity contracts A contract for the sale of the installed capacity product in regional markets Capacity factor Normalized percentage of the period that the nuclear plants generate power Expected sold and market total revenue per MWh Total energy and capacity revenue on a per unit basis at which total planned generation output and capacity is expected to be sold given contract terms and market prices at a point in time, including positive or negative basis differentials and other risk management costs, divided by total planned MWh of generation, excluding the revenue associated with the amortization of the Palisades below-market PPA GWh billed Total number of GWh billed to customers and financially-settled instruments Owned capacity (MW) Installed capacity owned by EWC Percent of capacity sold forward Percent of planned qualified capacity sold to mitigate price uncertainty under physical or financial transactions Percent of planned generation under contract (unit contingent) Percent of planned generation output sold under contracts Planned net MW in operation (average) Average installed capacity to generate power and/or sell capacity, reflecting the shutdown of Indian Point 3 (April 30, 2021) and Palisades (May 31, 2022) Planned TWh of generation Amount of output expected to be generated by EWC resources considering plant operating characteristics and outage schedules, reflecting the shutdown of Indian Point 3 (April 30, 2021) and Palisades (May 31, 2022) Production cost per MWh Fuel and other O&M expenses according to accounting standards that directly relate to the production of electricity per MWh (based on net generation) Refueling outage days Number of days lost for a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage during the period









Appendix F-1: Definitions (continued) EWC Financial and Operating Measures (continued) Unit contingent Transaction under which power is supplied from a specific generation asset; if the asset is in operational outage, seller is generally not liable to buyer for any damages, unless the contract specifies certain conditions such as an availability guarantee



Financial Measures – GAAP As-reported ROE 12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corporation divided by avg. common equity As-reported ROIC 12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corporation adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense divided by average invested capital Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share Entergy's share of debt issued by business joint ventures at EWC Debt to capital Total debt divided by total capitalization Available revolver capacity Amount of undrawn capacity remaining on corporate and subsidiary revolvers Securitization debt Debt on the balance sheet associated with securitization bonds that is secured by certain future customer collections Total debt Sum of short-term and long-term debt, notes payable and commercial paper, and finance leases on the balance sheet Financial Measures – Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS As-reported EPS excluding adjustments Adjusted ROE 12-months rolling adjusted net income attributable to Entergy Corporation divided by average common equity Adjusted ROIC 12-months rolling adjusted net income attributable to Entergy Corporation adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense divided by average invested capital Adjustments Unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as the results of the EWC segment, significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt Total debt divided by total capitalization, excluding securitization debt FFO OCF less AFUDC-borrowed funds, working capital items in OCF (receivables, fuel inventory, accounts payable, taxes accrued, interest accrued, and other working capital accounts), and securitization regulatory charges FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 12-months rolling FFO as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt FFO to debt, excl. securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC 12-months rolling FFO excluding return of unprotected excess ADIT and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt Gross liquidity Sum of cash and available revolver capacity Net debt to net capital, excl. securitization debt Total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total capitalization less cash and cash equivalents, excluding securitization debt Net liquidity Sum of cash and available revolver capacity less commercial paper borrowing Net liquidity, including storm escrows Sum of cash, available revolver capacity, and escrow accounts available for certain storm expenses, less commercial paper borrowing Parent debt to total debt, excl. securitization debt Entergy Corp. debt, incl. amounts drawn on credit revolver and commercial paper facilities, as a percent of consolidated total debt, excl. securitization debt







Appendix F-2 explains abbreviations and acronyms used in the quarterly earnings materials.

Appendix F-2: Abbreviations and Acronyms ADIT Accumulated deferred income taxes ISES 2 Unit 2 of Independence Steam Electric Station (coal) AFUDC Allowance for funds used during construction



AFUDC – borrowed funds Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction ISO Independent system operator ALJ Administrative law judge LCPS Lake Charles Power Station (CCGT) AMI Advanced metering infrastructure LPSC Louisiana Public Service Commission ANO Units 1 and 2 of Arkansas Nuclear One owned by E-AR (nuclear) LTM Last twelve months APSC Arkansas Public Service Commission MCPS Montgomery County Power Station (CCGT) ARO Asset retirement obligation MISO Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. bps Basis points Moody's Moody's Investor Service CCGT Combined cycle gas turbine MPSC Mississippi Public Service Commission CCN Certificate of convenience and necessity MTEP MISO Transmission Expansion Plan CCNO Council of the City of New Orleans Nelson 6 Unit 6 of Roy S. Nelson plant (coal) Choctaw Choctaw County Generating Station (CCGT) NDT Nuclear decommissioning trust COD Commercial operation date NOPA IRS Notice of Proposed Adjustment CT Simple cycle combustion turbine NOPS New Orleans Power Station CWIP Construction work in progress NOSS New Orleans Solar Station DCRF Distribution cost recovery factor NRC U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission DOE U.S. Department of Energy NY PSC New York Public Service Commission E-AR Entergy Arkansas, LLC NYISO New York Independent System Operator, Inc. E-LA Entergy Louisiana, LLC NYSE New York Stock Exchange E-MS Entergy Mississippi, LLC OCF Net cash flow provided by operating activities E-NO Entergy New Orleans, LLC OCPS Orange County Power Station E-TX Entergy Texas, Inc OpCo Utility operating company EBITDA Earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization OPEB Other post-employment benefits ENP Entergy Nuclear Palisades, LLC Other O&M Other non-fuel operation and maintenance expense EPS Earnings per share P&O Parent & Other ETR Entergy Corporation Palisades Palisades Power Plant (nuclear) EWC Entergy Wholesale Commodities Pilgrim Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station (nuclear, sold August 26, 2019) FERC Federal Energy Regulatory Commission PMR Performance Management Rider FFO Funds from operations PPA Power purchase agreement or purchased power agreement FIN 48 FASB Interpretation No.48, "Accounting for Uncertainty in Income Taxes" PSC Public service commission FRP Formula rate plan PUCT Public Utility Commission of Texas GAAP U.S. generally accepted accounting principles RICE Reciprocating internal combustion engine GCRR Generation Cost Recovery Rider RFP Request for proposals Grand Gulf or GGNS Unit 1 of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (nuclear), 90% owned or leased by SERI ROE Return on equity IIRR-G Infrastructure investment recovery rider - gas ROIC Return on invested capital Indian Point 1 Indian Point Energy Center Unit 1 (nuclear) (shut down in 1974) RS Cogen RS Cogen facility (CCGT cogeneration) Indian Point 2 or IP2 Indian Point Energy Center Unit 2 (nuclear) (shut down April 30, 2020) RSP Rate Stabilization Plan (E-LA Gas) Indian Point 3

or IP3 Indian Point Energy Center Unit 3 (nuclear) S&P Standard & Poor's IPEC or

Indian Point Indian Point Energy Center (nuclear) SEC U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission IRP Integrated resource plan SERI System Energy Resources, Inc. IRS Internal Revenue Service TCRF Transmission cost recovery factor



UPSA Unit Power Sales Agreement



Vermont Yankee Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station (nuclear, sold January 11, 2019)



WACC Weighted-average cost of capital



WPEC Washington Parish Energy Center





G: Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Appendix G-1, Appendix G-2, and Appendix G-3 provide reconciliations of various non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this news release to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Appendix G-1: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - ROIC, ROE (LTM $ in millions except where noted)

Fourth Quarter



2020 2019 As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation (A) 1,388 1,241 Preferred dividends

18 17 Tax-effected interest expense

586 554 As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense (B) 1,992 1,812







Adjustments (C) 250 177 EWC preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense included in adjustments

20 25







Total adjustments, excluding EWC preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense (non-GAAP) (D) 270 202







Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (A-C) 1,138 1,064 Adjusted earnings, excluding preferred dividends and tax- effected interest expense (non-GAAP) (B-D) 1,722 1,610







Average invested capital (average of beginning and ending balances) (E) 32,803 28,780







Average common equity (average of beginning and ending balances) (F) 10,575 9,534







As-reported ROIC (B/E) 6.1% 6.3% Adjusted ROIC (non-GAAP) [(B-D)/E] 5.3% 5.6% As-reported ROE (A/F) 13.1% 13.0% Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP) [(A-C)/F] 10.8% 11.2%









Calculations may differ due to rounding





Appendix G-2: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Debt ratios excluding securitization debt; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows ($ in millions except where noted)

Fourth Quarter



2020 2019 Total debt (A) 24,062 19,885 Less securitization debt (B) 175 298 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 23,887 19,587 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 1,759 426 Net debt, excluding securitization debt (E) 22,128 19,161







Commercial paper (F) 1,627 1,947







Total capitalization (G) 35,243 30,363 Less securitization debt (B) 175 298 Total capitalization, excluding securitization debt (H) 35,068 30,065 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 1,759 426 Net capital, excluding securitization debt (I) 33,309 29,639







Debt to capital (A/G) 68.3% 65.5% Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (C/H) 68.1% 65.1% Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (E/I) 66.4% 64.6%







Available revolver capacity (J) 4,110 3,810







Storm escrows (K) 116 412







Gross liquidity (non-GAAP) (D+J) 5,869 4,236 Net liquidity (non-GAAP) (D+J-F) 4,241 2,289 Net liquidity, including storm escrows (non-GAAP) (D+J-F+K) 4,357 2,701







Entergy Corporation notes:





Due September 2020

- 450 Due July 2022

650 650 Due September 2025

800 - Due September 2026

750 750 Due June 2030

600 - Due June 2050

600 - Total Entergy Corporation notes (L) 3,400 1,850 Revolver draw (M) 165 440 Unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts (N) (38) (8) Total parent debt (F+L+M+N) 5,154 4,229







Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) [(F+L+M+N)/C] 21.6% 21.6%









Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix G-3: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt; FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC ($ in millions except where noted)

Fourth Quarter



2020 2019 Total debt (A) 24,062 19,885 Less securitization debt (B) 175 298 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 23,887 19,587







Net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM (D) 2,690 2,817







AFUDC – borrowed funds, LTM (E) (52) (65)







Working capital items in net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM:





Receivables

(139) (101) Fuel inventory

(27) (28) Accounts payable

137 (72) Taxes accrued

208 (21) Interest accrued

8 1 Other working capital accounts

(143) (3) Securitization regulatory charges, LTM

124 122 Total (F) 168 (102)







FFO, LTM (non-GAAP) (G)=(D+E-F) 2,470 2,854







FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (G/C) 10.3% 14.6%







Estimated return of unprotected excess ADIT, LTM (H) 70 301 Severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC, LTM pre-tax (I) 55 141







FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC (non-GAAP) [(G+H+I)/(C)] 10.9% 16.8%









Calculations may differ due to rounding





Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-reports-2020-financial-results-initiates-2021-earnings-guidance-301234304.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation