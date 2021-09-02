U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,252.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,619.25
    +10.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.70
    -2.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.06
    -0.53 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.80
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9590
    -0.0640 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,377.90
    +2,774.16 (+5.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.07
    +78.90 (+6.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,426.85
    -24.17 (-0.08%)
     

Entergy Restores 107,000 Customers in Mississippi, Louisiana, New Orleans Service Areas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company overnight achieved first lights to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) continues to make substantial restoration progress following Hurricane Ida's destructive path through Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi. After three days of restoration work following Hurricane Ida's landfall, Entergy has restored more than 107,000 customers and powered its New Orleans Power Station to achieve first lights overnight to the Greater New Orleans area.

Entergy Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)
Entergy Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)

Hurricane Ida's Category 4 winds, 15-foot storm surge and flooding makes it one of the most devastating storms to hit the Entergy region. The estimated 950,000 customers affected is second only to Hurricane Katrina's 1.1 million who were left without power. Restoration efforts are ongoing, and crews are working to fully assess damage and develop plans to restore affected areas.

"Hurricane Ida has devastated so many of the communities we call home," said Rod West, group president, utility operations. "The next days and weeks will be difficult for our region, but Entergy and our employees are here to lead the recovery. We will not stop until the last light is on."

"First Lights" in Greater New Orleans

Early Wednesday morning, Entergy crews turned power on for some customers in Eastern New Orleans with generation supplied by the New Orleans Power Station. This is the first step in bringing power back to the metro region – including Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, as well as parts of St. Charles and Terrebonne parishes – after Hurricane Ida left devastating destruction.

While initial service can be provided to some customers, full restoration will take time given the significant damage across the region. Customers are urged to adhere to the guidance of their local officials on when to return to the area.

Critical Service Providers

In addition to making significant progress on restoring outages, Entergy has also worked closely with critical service providers to help eliminate any disruption to services as crews work to restore power.

Crews made significant progress in Jefferson Parish on Wednesday afternoon, bringing back service to the largest hospital in the state, Oschner Main Campus. Also, Entergy currently has installed generators at both East Jefferson Hospital and Lady of the Sea. Near Baton Rouge, Women's Hospital, O'Neal Lane Hospital, and Baton Rouge General Mid-City have all had power restored.

Wastewater infrastructure is a priority for all impacted areas across the state. Entergy restored power to the Brusly Sewer Treatment Facility, in addition to working with the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans to provide backup power generation to support critical equipment. Additionally, Entergy has installed backup generation at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to help power facilities for affected residents and the Louisiana National Guard.

Across southeast Louisiana's unique landscape, Entergy's transmission system spans land, water and marsh. In many cases, special equipment will be used as we inspect, repair and replace the steel, concrete and tensioned wires that are the foundation for our structures.

Scouting and restoration efforts continue across Entergy's impacted territory. Although damages are still being assessed, crews have found more than 5,800 downed poles and nearly 1,400 damaged transformers.

More than 21,000 workers from 38 states are assessing the vast damage and destruction across New Orleans, southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, and restoring service where it is safe to do so.

"Above all, we stress safety not only for our crews but also for all those working to recover along the storm's path," added West. "We truly thank our customers and communities for their patience as we work together to recover from Ida's devastating impact."

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-restores-107-000-customers-in-mississippi-louisiana-new-orleans-service-areas-301367970.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • Rolex watch shortage is a 'perfect storm'

    “It’s really a perfect storm,” Wind Vintage Founder Eric Wind says on the shortage of Rolexes and high-end watches.

  • Cathie Wood Should Like These Energy Storage Names Even More Than Tesla

    Energy storage has long been a high-potential industry as the cost of batteries and other technologies fall rapidly and new intermittent electricity sources like wind and solar proliferate on the grid. As this industry evolves, there are multiple ways to invest in this growing segment of renewable energy stocks, including with a company like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As an early investor in innovative technologies, including energy storage, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood counts Tesla as a top holding in her ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Caldor Fire noon update: Sept. 1, 2021

    Here is the latest coverage of the Caldor Fire from Wednesday's noon broadcast.

  • Apparent miles-long slick seen in photos near offshore oil rig after Ida hit

    Photos show what appears to be a miles long oil slick near an offshore rig in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida, according to aerial survey imagery released Wednesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and reviewed by The Associated Press.

  • U.S. Gulf Oil Industry Studying Ida’s Damage Days After Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s entire chain of providers, from explorers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to refineries along the coast, are now three days into assessing operations after the passage of Hurricane Ida.It could be quite some time before a full extent of the damage is known, with access to many facilities along the Louisiana coast still severely limited. Crews have been able to make aerial surveys, but roads are largely impassable due to high water and downed trees.At least 2 million barrels a day

  • Hurricane Ida: Before and after images reveal devastation

    Aerial photographs reveal damage and flooding in parts of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

  • Crop-Trade Routes Altered as Ida Disrupts U.S. Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida’s lingering impacts to the busiest U.S. agricultural port is showing early signs of altering crop-trading routes.China soybean importers began shifting orders to agricultural powerhouse Brazil for a shipment in October -- during the U.S. harvest when American supplies are the biggest -- after Ida damaged a key export terminal and left others without power.“Buyers haven’t had many options to get soybeans after Ida,” said Eduardo Vanin, an analyst at brokerage Agrinves

  • Dolphins Alert Rescue Crew to Lost Swimmer Who Had Been Stranded for 12 Hours

    A lost swimmer was found off the coast of Ireland when rescuers spotted him surrounded by a pod of dolphins

  • Bears roam free in empty South Lake Tahoe amid wildfire evacuations

    The California resort town is bereft of people as the Caldor Fire approaches. Bears, who are often spotted in the area, have made themselves at home outside convenience stores, around garbage cans and elsewhere.

  • Caldor fire: Lake Tahoe deserted as Californians evacuate

    A major wildfire which began weeks ago is still spreading at the popular Californian holiday spot.

  • Caldor Fire Spreading Fast In The Sierra

    The Caldor Fire has exploded in size recently, burning homes and cabins. Steve Large has more.

  • As Caldor fire rages, beloved Echo Lake hideaway hangs in the balance

    There were no resources to spare for the lake cabins, which can't be accessed by road.

  • Caldor Fire: Live Report From Tahoe On Firefight With The Advancing Flames Of The Caldor Fire

    Hundreds of firefighters battled the advancing flames of the wind-whipped Caldor Fire in the subdivisions surrounding the Sierra Mountain community of Meyers early Tuesday.

  • Allstate on Hurricane Ida damage

    Allstate EVP Eric Brandt on the insurer's exposure to Hurricane Ida and what the company's agents are seeing on the ground.

  • Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

    SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Reuters) -South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the popular California resort town unscathed as the flames crept toward Nevada. "We steered the fire away" from South Lake Tahoe, Jason Hunter, a spokesman for the Caldor incident command, told Reuters by telephone.

  • Video shows rescue workers saving cow stuck in tree in wake of Hurricane Ida

    Cow is safe after being rescued in Hurricane Ida clear up

  • Key U.S. Crop Export Elevator Damaged in Hurricane Ida

    (Bloomberg) -- A grain elevator damaged by Hurricane Ida in Reserve, Louisiana is responsible for nearly 9% of America’s bulk seaborne exports of corn, soybeans and wheat so far in 2021, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data.USDA shipments show a total of 6.45 million tons of agricultural product loaded at the Cargill terminal, with 5.3 million tons of corn topping the list. The primary recipient of crops through the elevator this year has been China, receiving