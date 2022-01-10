U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,635.75
    -32.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,023.00
    -84.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,377.75
    -203.25 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.70
    -11.20 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.65
    -0.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0072 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7960
    +0.0250 (+1.41%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    +1.42 (+7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4310
    -0.1190 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,545.96
    -1,125.55 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.10
    -81.78 (-7.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.02
    -9.26 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Enterin Announces Appointment of Dr. Patrik Brundin to Its Scientific Advisory Board

Enterin Inc.
·2 min read

Enterin Logo

Enterin Logo
Enterin Logo
Enterin Logo

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterin Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, announces Patrik Brundin, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Brundin joined the Van Andel Institute for Scientific Research in 2012, where he is Deputy Chief Scientific Officer and directs the Parkinson's Disease Center. He earned his Ph.D. in 1988 and M.D. in 1992, both from Lund University, Sweden and is highly cited in neuroscience with more than 400 publications on Parkinson's Disease and related movement disorders. His research focuses on pathogenic mechanisms of Parkinson's Disease and development of therapies that slow or stop disease progression or that repair damaged brain circuits. He is a member of the World Parkinson Coalition Board of Directors and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Executive Scientific Advisory Board. He also serves as co-editor-in-chief of the Journal of Parkinson's Disease and chair of the International Linked Clinical Trials scientific committee.

"We are very excited to welcome Patrik to Enterin's Scientific Advisory Board," said Denise Barbut, Enterin's Co-founder, President and Chief Medical Officer. "Patrik is a thought leader in the field of Parkinson's Disease and has pioneered an extensive body of research linking alpha-synuclein produced in the periphery to progression of the disease in the brain."

"We're absolutely delighted that Patrik is joining the Enterin Scientific Advisory Board. Patrik's contribution to our understanding of the pathophysiology of Parkinson's Disease, and of the role of alpha-synuclein in disease progression has been invaluable. He's the perfect match to our current thinking," added Michael Zasloff, Enterin's Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

About Enterin Inc.

Enterin Inc. is the first company to develop novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin Inc. is pioneering the medical community's understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the enteric nervous system (ENS) and the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disease. Enterin's lead compound, ENT-01, displaces membrane-bound alpha-synuclein (αS) aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improves neural signalling between the gut and the brain. Enterin Inc. is now progressing ENT-01 through Phase 2 clinical trials in an attempt to reverse the neurologic symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The second compound, ENT-03, increases insulin sensitivity by acting at the level of the brain and acutely normalizes blood sugar in diabetic mice. ENT-03 is being developed for the treatment of diabetes, obesity and Alzheimer's disease. Studies in humans will begin in 2022.

For more information, please visit www.enterininc.com.

Contact

Enterin Inc.
info@enterininc.com

Related Images






Image 1: Enterin Logo


Enterin Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday, in a deal sure to spark Beam stock.

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Has a Shot at Redemption This Week. Will It Be Enough?

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is set to release a draft ruling by Wednesday on whether Medicare will cover the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for January

    Healthcare can be a wonderful industry for investors. Telemedicine has been a big theme during COVID, especially during the height of lockdowns when patients were either frightened or at risk of infection, choosing instead to connect with healthcare providers digitally. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has played a significant role in meeting this need and has grown rapidly as a result.

  • Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast: Former FDA Commissioner

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces

  • U.S. COVID hospitalizations approach record high, but new data could provide a silver lining

    U.S. COVID hospitalizations approach record high, but new data could provide a silver lining

  • China Health Stocks Post Worst Start in Six Years as Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese health-care stocks took another battering last week in the worst start to the year since 2016, as selling resumed amid worries over Beijing’s plans to cut medical costs and set out stricter drug development rules. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Djo

  • Considering Bone or Joint Surgery? You May Not Need It.

    Considering bone or joint surgery? In many cases, surgery may be no more effective than options like exercise, physical therapy and drug treatments. Hip and knee replacements, surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other orthopedic procedures are among the most common elective surgeries performed today, but they involve cost, risk and sometimes weeks or months of recovery. Many of these surgeries are not supported by evidence from randomized trials, a review found. Even when surgery has been sho

  • COVID will be 'difficult' for next three months but 'end is in sight', says WHO

    The World Health Organization predicts COVID cases will surge every three or four months.

  • Virus Expert Just Predicted When This Surge May End

    Skyrocketing COVID case numbers and surges in hospitalizations, amid reports that the Omicron variant causes less severe illness than previous iterations of the virus—it's all part of the good-news, bad-news ambiguity that accompanies living with COVID-19, which is not going away anytime soon, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. That said, Osterhol

  • Beam Therapeutics inks deal with Pfizer worth up to $1.35B

    The Cambridge-based gene-editing firm has signed a four-year deal worth up to $1.35 billion with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.

  • Omicron: Natural immunity idea ‘not really panning out,’ doctor explains

    “This idea of natural immunity is not really panning out with this virus,” Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician based in New York City, explained on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • The Dangerous Side Effect of Eating Red Meat, New Research Suggests

    There are numerous reasons to consider cutting back on beef, pork, and other types of meat. Doing so could help alleviate joint pain, decrease inflammation, and lower your risk of fatty liver disease. Now, new research links a nutrient in red meat to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, meaning cutting back on this food may also have a vital impact on heart health.In the study, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, researchers from the Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit medical cente

  • AOC Is Latest Member of Congress to Get Sick With COVID

    Alex Wong/GettyRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID, has symptoms, and is recovering from home.The brief statement posted to Twitter—along with a plea that everyone get their booster shot—is certain to rile up conservatives who last week seized on photos of her maskless in Florida.Right-wing writer Brendon Leslie immediately jumped on the announcement, noting that AOC had been infected even though she is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.“Their

  • Ray Marcano: I wear a mask to protect those trying to do right thing to ward off COVID

    Though fully vaccinated, Ray Marcano will wear a face covering in public, not just for himself, but for those who are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

  • CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards gives dire omicron warning — and eight ways to protect yourself

    The new omicron wave will peak in Springfield sometime over the next four weeks, according to Cox CEO Steve Edwards.

  • Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

    As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don't provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back with the rollout of the vaccines, even though omicron has managed to evade the shots. “It’s a vicious cycle,” said Daniel Schneider, professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.