Enteris BioPharma Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts for Presentation at ENDO 2022 Annual Conference

BOONTON, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced today that two submitted abstracts were accepted for poster presentations at the 104th annual meeting of The Endocrine Society (ENDO 2022) taking place June 11-14, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. The abstracts highlight research into oral formulations of leuprolide developed utilizing Enteris' proprietary Peptelligence® platform, a novel formulation technology that enables oral delivery of molecules that are typically injected, including peptides and BCS class III and IV small molecules.

"We are very pleased to report that results from two of our clinical studies involving leuprolide will be the subject of presentations at ENDO 2022," stated Gary Shangold, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Enteris BioPharma. "Oral leuprolide represents Enteris' most clinically advanced internal product candidate and underscores the company's rapidly advancing clinical development pipeline targeting underserved patient populations where oral delivery can enable competitive and patient compliance advantages. We are working to develop the product to address diseases in which gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists are known to provide benefit and for which an oral format can improve patient compliance."

The titles of the abstracts are as follows:

Title: Systemic Delivery of Leuprolide via Oral Administration Authors: Gary A. Shangold M.D., Arkady Rubin Ph.D., Thomas Daggs, John Vrettos Ph.D., Andrejs Rasums, Angelo Consalvo, Nicola Skeet, Paul Shields Ph.D.



Title: Effective Suppression of Gonadotropins and Gonadal Steroids Following Oral Administration of Leuprolide Authors: Gary A. Shangold M.D., Arkady Rubin Ph.D., Thomas Daggs, John Vrettos Ph.D., Andrejs Rasums, Angelo Consalvo, Nicola Skeet, Paul Shields

The full poster presentations will be on display during the conference in ENDO 2022's virtual poster hall starting on June 11, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Information about ENDO 2022 may be accessed at https://endo2022.endocrine.org/Home.

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services including innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma®. The technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an innovative internal product pipeline of drug products that address significant unmet clinical needs for which there is no satisfactory treatment option. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enteris-biopharma-announces-acceptance-of-two-abstracts-for-presentation-at-endo-2022-annual-conference-301523123.html

SOURCE Enteris BioPharma, Inc.