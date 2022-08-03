U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Enteris BioPharma Manufacturing Expertise Highlighted in Drug Development & Delivery Special Feature on Outsourcing Formulation Development & Manufacturing

Article describes Enteris' strengths and scalability in working with highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients

BOONTON, N.J., August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced today that Director of Manufacturing at Enteris, Angelo P. Consalvo, was featured in Drug Development and Delivery discussing the capabilities of Enteris as a specialized CDMO able to overcome the pandemic-induced disruption of supply chains for highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs). The feature can be accessed at
https://drug-dev.com/special-feature-outsourcing-formulation-development-manufacturing-understanding-critical-attributes-earlier-in-development-leads-to-a-more-robust-drug-product/#enteris

In the article, Mr. Consalvo discussed the skills necessary to work with HPAPIs, the need for quality and safety in manufacturing with these products, and how Enteris has the flexibility and expertise to provide solid oral dosages of these products for clinical trials and small-scale commercial production.

"We are honored to be included in the Drug Development & Delivery special feature and explain how Enteris is responding to a gap in the manufacture of HPAPI solid oral drugs," stated Mr. Consalvo. "The pandemic has tragically highlighted the fragility of larger CMOs. We are proud to offer our specialized skill set and meet a variety of manufacturing needs. We can overcome traditional challenges in the development of HPAPIs such as achieving content uniformity and bioavailability for low-dose, limited quantity products. Most importantly, we can manufacture our high-quality products while saving significant time and resources, prioritizing both safety and efficiency. We are excited to share our knowledge and welcome the opportunity to work with both large pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotechs to service their HPAPI needs."

Enteris BioPharma completed the renovation of its Boonton, NJ, manufacturing plant, which now encompasses a 32,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility with multiple suites dedicated to HPAPI handling/containment and solid oral dose manufacturing. This technical capacity is complemented by extensive experience and specialized knowledge working with HPAPIs and low-dose formulations to achieve excellent content uniformity.

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services for innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma®, and contract manufacturing (CMO) services using non-proprietary technologies. The company's proprietary technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, some of which are in clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an innovative internal product pipeline of drug products that address significant unmet clinical needs for which there is no satisfactory treatment option. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enteris-biopharma-manufacturing-expertise-highlighted-in-drug-development--delivery-special-feature-on-outsourcing-formulation-development--manufacturing-301598844.html

SOURCE Enteris BioPharma, Inc.

