U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,363.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,689.00
    +37.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.50
    -2.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.93
    -0.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    -11.90 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,273.28
    +509.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.45
    +54.72 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,166.14
    -21.04 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

EnteroBiotix Raises over $21m in Series A Financing to Advance its Microbiome Drug Pipeline

·4 min read

GLASGOW, Scotland, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnteroBiotix, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel high-diversity microbial therapeutics that enhance the gut microbiome and target multiple indications, today announced the final closing of its oversubscribed USD $21.5 million (UK £15.5m) Series A financing. The proceeds will be used to further advance the company's microbiome drug pipeline and underpin its product development and manufacturing capabilities.

The financing was led by Thairm Bio (Thairm) and includes new US-based investor Kineticos Ventures, joining existing investors including Scottish Enterprise and SIS Ventures.

Dr James McIlroy, CEO at EnteroBiotix, said: "This successful financing round is a strong endorsement of our pioneering microbiome approach. It gives significant momentum to our mission to transform the lives of patients through novel orally delivered medicinal products that enhance the gut microbiome. We are determined to change the standard of care for patients battling debilitating diseases associated with the microbiome."

Mark R. Bamforth at Thairm, said: "We are delighted to extend our backing of EnteroBiotix's exciting microbiome-based portfolio. We believe that its innovative approach, including end-to-end control of its supply chain to support clinical trials, could provide significant benefits across a range of diseases."

Frank Lis, President at Kineticos Ventures, said: "At Kineticos Ventures we back ambitious entrepreneurs that are advancing the boundaries of scientific research to improve patient outcomes. We were attracted to EnteroBiotix's innovative approach to reinstating gut microbiome diversity and function as it has global potential in multiple disease areas."

The Company's approach is focused on addressing diseases by enhancing the diversity of the microbiome for a healthier life. Its product portfolio has potential applicability across multiple disease areas. In addition to advancing its product pipeline, the Company plans to grow its headcount to around 50 as well as expand its leading GMP manufacturing and analytical capabilities.

The Company also has an operation called 'Number 2' (https://number2.org/) which is dedicated to the collection and extensive quality control testing of donated intestinal microbiome material to ensure it meets the high safety and quality standards needed to produce next-generation microbiome therapeutics.

Media contacts:

EnteroBiotix
Dr James McIIroy, CEO
j.mcilroy@enterbiotix.com

Scius Communications
Katja Stout
katja@sciuscommunications.com

Daniel Gooch
dan@sciuscommunications.com

About EnteroBiotix

EnteroBiotix is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicinal products that enhance the gut microbiome and target multiple disease indications. Established in 2017, EnteroBiotix is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland and operates research laboratories and GMP pharmaceutical manufacturing suites in Glasgow and Aberdeen. The company has raised around £18m in equity investment since incorporation, from investors including Thairm Bio, the Scottish Enterprise, and Kineticos Life Sciences. The company also owns a subsidiary operation called Number 2, which ensures the security and quality of supply of microbiota from human donors. For more details see https://www.enterobiotix.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/enterobiotix/.

About Kineticos

Kineticos is a life sciences consulting firm and venture capital company with a vast depth of expertise in driving strategy and growth for their clients and portfolio of companies. Through our experience working with biotechs, contract services companies, and investors, we have built an incredible team of consultants, operating executives, and network of KOLs who bring unprecedented experience to the passionate, seamless collaborations with our partners. https://kineticos.com/

About Thairm Bio

Thairm Bio is a Trust that invests in early-stage life science companies that show promise in developing breakthrough treatments for diseases with the potential to make a major improvement to patients' lives.

About SIS Ventures

SIS Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIS, provide the tools and mission-aligned investment required to help early-stage businesses and social enterprises grow and deliver social impact at scale. In return for investment, SIS Ventures seeks a mission lock – where the social mission of the organisation is locked into the Articles of Association. SIS Ventures was launched in 2018 and is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority.

For more information visit www.sisventures.com

About Scottish Enterprise

Scottish Enterprise is Scotland's national economic development agency. We're committed to growing the Scottish economy for the benefit of all, helping create more quality jobs and a brighter future for every region.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterobiotix-raises-over-21m-in-series-a-financing-to-advance-its-microbiome-drug-pipeline-301369190.html

SOURCE EnteroBiotix

Recommended Stories

  • China Firms Cashing Out of Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. Chewy stock went to the dogs after a disappointing quarterly report. "We've seen other providers of pet supplies, food, and meds languish after reporting earlier this earnings season, and it's hard to be optimistic that Chewy will break the mold this week," I argued last week, and I was right.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • 10 Trending Stocks on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 trending stocks on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Trending Stocks on Reddit. The finance world has been rocked in recent months by the dramatic influx of retail investors on the marketplace. According to a report by […]

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Bull run on Wall Street leaves bankers warning over risks of stock market sell-off

    Overheated markets are poised for a retreat amid concerns about inflation and flagging growth, according to signals from Wall Street.

  • Apple Expected to Deliver on iPhone 13

    As the year moves toward the fall and winter seasons, retail companies will typically release new products to capture holiday shoppers. Apple Inc. (AAPL) holds an annual event around September for showcasing new products and upgrades, and this year is expected to launch the new iPhone 13. While the global chip shortage has held back supply chains for smartphone producers, confidence is brewing in Apple’s ability to deliver. (See Apple stock charts on TipRanks) Spelling out his Bullish thesis on

  • El Salvador holds 400 bitcoin, price jumps

    El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, one day before the country formally adopts it as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin temporarily climbed above 1.49% to more than $52,680 on Monday evening, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, with a Reuters market analyst putting it on track for $56,000-$56,300. Earlier on Monday, Bukele unveiled that El Salvador had bought its first 200 bitcoins, saying on Twitter that "our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches."

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Grayscale now bigger than economy of Bahrain

    Grayscale’s enormous crypto asset trusts are now bigger than the economy of Bahrain, it has emerged. The firm’s reputation is grounded in the famous Grayscale Bitcoin Trust – an investment vehicle that provides more traditional investors portfolio exposure to BTC.

  • Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ

    "Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake," Soros wrote in the op-ed. "It is likely to lose money for BlackRock's clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies." Last month, BlackRock became the first foreign asset manager to operate a wholly owned mutual fund business in China, tapping the fast-growing $3.6 trillion retail fund market.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • This Home Builder Stock Could Soar 65%

    Demand for new homes has been very strong, and prices are rising. The No. 5 builder has promised margin improvements, which should boost its lagging shares.

  • China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices plunge

    Bonds issued by indebted developer China Evergrande Group slumped on Monday after a ratings downgrade led to restrictions on their use as collateral, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trade. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China Evergrande Group's 6.98% July 2022 corporate bond following "abnormal fluctuations." The exchange had also suspended trading in the bond on Friday.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • SoftBank Soars 10% After Stock Swap Deal With Deutsche Telekom

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. surged the most in nine months after unveiling a deal to acquire 4.5% of Deutsche Telekom AG and sell part of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. to the German telecommunications carrier.The Japanese investment giant announced a complicated deal under which it will swap T-Mobile shares for an initial 225 million shares of Deutsche Telekom. Separately, the telecom operator will then sell T-Mobile Netherlands for $6.1 billion, using $2.4 billion of those proceeds to p