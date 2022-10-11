U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

EnteroBiotix receives MHRA MIA (IMP) licensure of state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility for producing microbiome therapeutics

·3 min read

GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnteroBiotix Limited, the premier full-spectrum microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that it has been granted a Manufacturer's licence for Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP) by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to manufacture microbiome product candidates for clinical trials. The facility also incorporates an in-house QC hub and analytical department.

EnteroBiotix's manufacturing capabilities include significant know-how and its novel proprietary AMPLA™ platform that enables rapid preparation of dry powder from hydrated starting material at static temperature. This technology has potential applicability across the entire spectrum of microbiome therapies that are currently dried using traditional methods, including lyophilisation.

Dr James McIlroy, CEO at EnteroBiotix, said: "I am thrilled that we have achieved this significant step in our journey towards transforming the standard of care for patients around the world through using best-in-class full-spectrum microbial therapeutics. Our MHRA licensed facility will support the high quality, safe, and consistent manufacturing of our products. I look forward to initiating a Phase II clinical trial for our lead microbiome therapeutic asset, EBX-102, in patients with liver cirrhosis."

Douglas Thomson, Non-Executive Chairman at EnteroBiotix, said: "Manufacturing is a well-known bottle neck for the development of microbial therapeutics. The Board has backed the vision of establishing control of the supply chain and to develop in-house manufacturing and analytical capabilities as a strategic asset. With the capability to manufacture, scale, and characterise product candidates, EnteroBiotix is well positioned to accelerate the development of its product pipeline for the benefit of patients. I am proud to have supported the EnteroBiotix team in achieving another significant milestone."

EnteroBiotix's facilities are headquartered in Scotland's Strathclyde Business Park. The GMP-certified manufacturing facility is the most advanced of its kind in Europe. It is designed to operate as a flexible and scalable manufacturing hub, underpinning the Company's therapeutic pipeline and providing end-to-end control of the supply chain.

Media contacts:

EnteroBiotix
Kirsten McAllan
k.mcallan@enterobiotix.com

Scius Communications
Katja Stout
katja@sciuscommunications.com

Daniel Gooch
daniel@sciuscommunications.com

About EnteroBiotix

EnteroBiotix is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicinal products that enhance the gut microbiome and target multiple disease indications. Established in 2017, EnteroBiotix is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland and operates research laboratories and MHRA licensed GMP pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in Glasgow and Aberdeen. The company has raised over £20m from investors to date, including ThairmBio, Kineticos Ventures, and Scottish Enterprise Growth Equity. EnteroBiotix has differentiated platform manufacturing technology that has broad potential applicability across the spectrum of microbiome therapeutic approaches. The Company operates a brand called Number 2®, which ensures the safety, security, quality and sufficiency of supply of microbiota obtained from healthy human donors. For more details see https://www.enterobiotix.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/enterobiotix/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterobiotix-receives-mhra-mia-imp-licensure-of-state-of-the-art-gmp-manufacturing-facility-for-producing-microbiome-therapeutics-301644982.html

SOURCE EnteroBiotix

