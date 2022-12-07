U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,940.75
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,611.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,541.50
    -24.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.20
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.87
    -0.38 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.28
    +1.53 (+7.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4100
    +0.4500 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,796.74
    -228.91 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.08
    -7.73 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.82
    +21.43 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Enterome presents two posters on Phase 2 data of its lead immunotherapy, EO2401, in recurrent glioblastoma (ROSALIE study) at ESMO IO 2022

·4 min read

Enterome will also be presenting another poster on the therapeutic development of OncoMimics™ peptides

PARIS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterome, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs based on its gut bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, today announces it will present updated efficacy, immunogenicity and safety data from its Phase 2 trial of EO2401 in combination with nivolumab +/- bevacizumab, in patients with first progression/recurrence of glioblastoma (ROSALIE trial) in two poster presentations at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress which is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, December 7-9 2022.

EO2401 is a first-in-class OncoMimics™ peptide-based immunotherapy able to rapidly activate and significantly expand existing effector memory CD8+ T cells against tumor-associated driver antigens due to their strong cross-reactivity with OncoMimics™ peptides.

Professor Wolfgang Wick, Universitätsklinikum and German Cancer Research Center, Heidelberg (Germany) will present the two posters on Thursday December 8th at the Poster Display Session ID 44 from 12:30 to 13:15 CET.

The poster details are as follows:

Poster Details – Abstract #170P
Title: EO2401 microbiome derived therapeutic vaccine + nivolumab +/- bevacizumab, in neoadjuvant, adjuvant and non-surgery linked treatment of recurrent glioblastoma: phase 1-2 EOGBM1-18/ROSALIE study
Authors: W. Wick et al.

Link to abstract can be accessed here.

Poster Details – Abstract #185P
Title: Interim analysis of the EOGBM1-18 study: Strong immune response to therapeutic vaccination with EO2401 microbiome derived therapeutic vaccine + nivolumab
Authors: W. Wick et al.

Link to abstract can be accessed here.

In addition, Enterome will present another poster on in vitro assays and in vivo evaluations in healthy donors demonstrating that OncoMimics™ peptides can elicit strong immune responses against tumors through cross-reaction of pre-existing, highly prevalent (>80% in the population) CD8+ T cells against targeted Tumor-Associated Antigens (TAAs).

Poster Details – Abstract #180P
Title: Recalling pre-existing microbiota-specific T cells to target tumors
Authors: J.-M. Carpier et al.

Link to abstract can be accessed here.

About EO2401
EO2401 is Enterome's first-in-class off-the-shelf OncoMimics™ peptide-based immunotherapy. It combines three microbial-derived OncoMimics™ peptides that closely mimic specific cytotoxic T cell (CD8+ T cell) epitopes on the Tumor-Associated Antigens IL13Ra2, BIRC5 and FOXM1, combined with the helper peptide (CD4+ T cell epitope) Universal Cancer Peptide 2 (UCP2). EO2041 is designed to trigger the immune system into recognizing these epitopes on glioblastoma cells as foreign (non-self) and eliciting a targeted memory T-cell driven cell-killing response against the tumor cells.

About ROSALIE
ROSALIE (EOGBM1-18, NCT04116658) is a multicenter, open-label, Phase 1/2 trial investigating EO2401 in combination with nivolumab, and in combination with nivolumab/bevacizumab in patients with glioblastoma at first progression/recurrence after surgery and adjuvant radiotherapy/temozolomide. The trial is assessing safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and preliminary efficacy in more than 80 patients at centers in the US and Europe.

Contacts

ENTEROME

MEDIA RELATIONS

Guillaume Bayre

Head of External Communications

Tel; +33 (0)1 76 21 58 15

communication@enterome.com

Sylvie Berrebi / Mark Swallow / David Dible

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Tel. +44 (0) 203 928 6900

enterome@medistrava.com

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome's pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, allowing it to analyze and uncover new biological insights from the millions of gut bacterial proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body. Its first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

The company's two pipelines of drug candidates include:

  • OncoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of peptide-based immunotherapies. Lead candidate, EO2401, is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. EO2463 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas, with clinical proof-of-concept data expected in H1 2023. EO2040, a new immune therapy, is expected to start a Phase 2 trial by year end 2022 in patients suffering from colorectal cancer with ctDNA-defined, minimal residual disease. EO4010 is in development for third-line colorectal cancer and targeted to enter clinical trials in 2023.

  • EndoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of next generation bioactives acting like human hormones or cytokines, are being developed in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science, for the treatment of immune diseases. Lead candidate, EB1010, expected to enter the clinic in 2023, is a potent local inducer of IL-10, designed to improve therapeutic outcomes for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Enterome employs 70 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €116 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €100 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.enterome.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterome-presents-two-posters-on-phase-2-data-of-its-lead-immunotherapy-eo2401-in-recurrent-glioblastoma-rosalie-study-at-esmo-io-2022-301696316.html

SOURCE Enterome

Recommended Stories

  • Gossamer Bio Shares Plummet As Hypertension Trial Fall Short Of Expectation

    Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). A mean difference in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) between the placebo and seralutinib arms of -96.1 dynes, equating to a placebo-corrected improvement of 14.3%, was observed in the study. An observed mean difference in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) between placebo and seralutinib of 6.5 meters numerically favored the seralutinib ar

  • Peninsula biotech Rigel wins early drug approval as it lines up new HQ

    Only last week, the company was warned about its stock price; this week it's looking at putting a premium on the price of its second FDA-approved drug.

  • Why Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Fell Tuesday

    Investors and analysts were unimpressed by trial results on the company's combination therapy to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Watch Closely Next Year

    Consider, for instance, Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI). Let's consider why Editas Medicine and BioXcel Therapeutics are worth keeping an eye on right now, and whether the potential rewards of investing in these companies outweigh the risks. The company is down by 61% this year, a terrible performance it partly owes to market-wide troubles.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    Investing in small-cap stocks can be very risky. Let's consider two small-cap stocks that carry above-average risk but that could soar as early as next year if things work out: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS). Bluebird Bio is a biotech that seeks to develop gene-editing treatments for rare illnesses.

  • Mirati Therapeutics Crashes As The Cancer Rivalry With Amgen Heats Up

    Mirati said almost half of patients responded to its lung cancer regimen, but MRTX stock crashed on questions about its market opportunity.

  • Biogen's (BIIB) ALS Drug Tofersen Filing Accepted in Europe

    Biogen's (BIIB) tofersen, if approved, will be the first genetically-targeted treatment for SOD1-ALS in Europe.

  • Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

    Her friend and co-star John Travolta called her one of the "most special relationships I’ve ever had."

  • Pharming announces publication of data from Phase 3 Study of leniolisib in patients with APDS in ASH's Blood

    Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces today that the positive results of a Phase 3 clinical trial of the investigational drug leniolisib, an oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor, in adult and adolescent patients with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rare primary immunodeficiency, have been published in Blood,1 the peer-reviewed international medical journal of the American So

  • Gossamer Bio's stock falls 64% on findings for Phase 2 study for hypertension drug

    Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. plunged 64.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday after Wall Street analysts questioned the performance of the company's experimental hypertension drug in a Phase 2 clinical trial. Though Gossamer said the drug, seralutinib, met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 clinical trial, SVB Securities analyst Joseph Schwartz told investors that the therapy didn't outperform Merck & Co. Inc.'s sotatercept. "We expect the street to be disappointed in these topline results given both

  • Emergent earns fast-track review for selling opioid overdose drug without prescription

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) has cleared an important hurdle in a bid to make its opioid overdose antidote available to the public without a doctor’s order. The Gaithersburg company said Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its supplemental new drug application for Narcan Nasal Spray, currently available with a prescription, as an emergency over-the-counter treatment for opioid overdose. The FDA expects to issue its decision of approval or denial March 29, 2023.

  • Verve Therapeutics Crashes On The FDA's Long List Of Gene-Editing Concerns

    The FDA has a bevy of safety concerns surrounding Verve's gene-editing approach to high cholesterol, leading VERV stock to crash Monday.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Aiming to Reinvent Mental Health Treatment

    Atai, Biogen, and Sage are working to develop new treatments for mental illness.

  • Alzheimer’s Treatment Thrills Investors as Doctors Debate Effect

    The data presented for Eisai and Biogen’s drug wasn’t convincing enough to settle a debate among experts, but investors are betting on commercial success anyway.

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Results of Artificial Intelligence Study of ARDS-003 Combined with Favipiravir

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development announced today significant results from the study of Onternabez combined with Favipiravir against ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), Sepsis, and COVID-19 through PREPAiRE, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered platform which purposely integrates target identification, validation, lead discovery optimization, drug synthesis, and preclin

  • Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

    SimpleImages / GettyThe fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus

  • Eating 400 calories a day from these foods could raise your dementia risk by over 20%

    More than half of the calories consumed by Americans come from this high-risk food group, which is associated with cognitive decline, cancer and heart disease

  • Hospital shutdown spurs questions about private equity in health care

    A for-profit California company saw windfall dividend — and patients scrambled for care, a CBS News investigation found.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock?

    Take Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biotech that has delivered market-beating returns over the past decade. The drugmaker is still at it even amid the market downturn and currently sits near its 52-week high. Vertex has certainly been impressive, but are the company's best days already in the rearview mirror?

  • Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So it Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis

    The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth