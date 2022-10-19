Enterprise AI Market Size to Grow by USD 2.00 Bn, Increasing Interest in Chatbot AI to Drive Growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise AI Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 45.1% during the forecast period.

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing interest in chatbot AI is driving the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market growth. Chatbots have various applications in the e-commerce, healthcare, and BFSI sectors. The use of chatbots in the marketing sector is expected to grow during the forecast period. For instance, WotNot is a development platform that helps in building intelligent chatbots and offers a wide range of conversational marketing solutions.

The lack of AI professionals is challenging the enterprise AI market growth. Many organizations face issues related to the deployment of AI. The implementation of AI needs technical expertise. As a result, organizations need to invest in training programs. However, the lack of a skilled workforce, which includes AI engineers and technicians, reduces the deployment of AI in enterprises.

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Deployment

Geography

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating End-user Segment

The advertising and media and entertainment segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are using AI solutions to reduce production costs and increase operational efficiency. The media and entertainment industry, which includes print, TV, films, and others, is facing rapid digital transformation. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the enterprise AI market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abacus.AI, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., C3.ai Inc., Databricks Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hypersonix Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sentient.io Pte. Ltd., Snowflake Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise AI market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise AI market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise AI market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise AI market vendors

Conversational AI Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the conversational AI market segmentations by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The conversational AI market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Edge AI Hardware Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers edge AI hardware market segmentation by component (memory, processor, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The edge AI hardware market share growth by the memory segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Enterprise AI Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 45.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 44.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abacus.AI, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., C3.ai Inc., Databricks Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hypersonix Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sentient.io Pte. Ltd., Snowflake Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Advertising and media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Medical and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alphabet Inc.

11.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

11.5 Intel Corp.

11.6 International Business Machines Corp.

11.7 Microsoft Corp.

11.8 Oracle Corp.

11.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

11.10 SAP SE

11.11 SAS Institute Inc.

11.12 Wipro Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

