U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,733.50
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,551.00
    -25.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,219.25
    +20.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.50
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.75
    +0.93 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.70
    -11.10 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    18.46
    -0.14 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9816
    -0.0048 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.98
    -0.39 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1265
    -0.0058 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.4440
    +0.2570 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,224.39
    -328.48 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.49
    -8.22 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.18
    -16.56 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Enterprise AI Market Size to Grow by USD 2.00 Bn, Increasing Interest in Chatbot AI to Drive Growth -Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise AI Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 45.1% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing interest in chatbot AI is driving the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market growth. Chatbots have various applications in the e-commerce, healthcare, and BFSI sectors. The use of chatbots in the marketing sector is expected to grow during the forecast period. For instance, WotNot is a development platform that helps in building intelligent chatbots and offers a wide range of conversational marketing solutions.

The lack of AI professionals is challenging the enterprise AI market growth. Many organizations face issues related to the deployment of AI. The implementation of AI needs technical expertise. As a result, organizations need to invest in training programs. However, the lack of a skilled workforce, which includes AI engineers and technicians, reduces the deployment of AI in enterprises.

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Deployment

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating End-user Segment

The advertising and media and entertainment segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are using AI solutions to reduce production costs and increase operational efficiency. The media and entertainment industry, which includes print, TV, films, and others, is facing rapid digital transformation. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the enterprise AI market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abacus.AI, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., C3.ai Inc., Databricks Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hypersonix Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sentient.io Pte. Ltd., Snowflake Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise AI market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the enterprise AI market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the enterprise AI market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise AI market vendors

Related Reports

Conversational AI Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the conversational AI market segmentations by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The conversational AI market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Edge AI Hardware Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers edge AI hardware market segmentation by component (memory, processor, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The edge AI hardware market share growth by the memory segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Enterprise AI Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 45.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

44.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abacus.AI, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., C3.ai Inc., Databricks Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hypersonix Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sentient.io Pte. Ltd., Snowflake Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Advertising and media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Medical and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 11.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 11.5 Intel Corp.

  • 11.6 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 11.7 Microsoft Corp.

  • 11.8 Oracle Corp.

  • 11.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 11.10 SAP SE

  • 11.11 SAS Institute Inc.

  • 11.12 Wipro Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026
Global Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-ai-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-00-bn-increasing-interest-in-chatbot-ai-to-drive-growth--technavio-301652446.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep ScarsWithin minu

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • Schlumberger's Targets Shift Higher

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd. has been rallying strongly since July. Prices are back above the popular moving average lines, so let's check on the status of the indicators and chart patterns.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Fertilizer Prices Fall as Gluts Emerge After Farmers Pull Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are falling as farmers balking at the high costs of nutrients hold off on purchases, driving down demand and causing gluts that are upending the market for crop inputs. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn

  • Ethereum price up 2% in day after preparations start on major upgrade

    Ethereum prices have spiked today after its core developers begin preparations for the network’s next, highly anticipated upgrade.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • Here's What Tesla's Charts Say Ahead of Earnings

    Electric vehicle leader Tesla is scheduled to report its latest quarterly numbers after the close of trading Wednesday. In our last review of TSLA on September 26 we were bearish on the stock. In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that our bearish call in late September was the right call.