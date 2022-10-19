Enterprise AI Market Size to Grow by USD 2.00 Bn, Increasing Interest in Chatbot AI to Drive Growth -Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise AI Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 45.1% during the forecast period.
Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
The increasing interest in chatbot AI is driving the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market growth. Chatbots have various applications in the e-commerce, healthcare, and BFSI sectors. The use of chatbots in the marketing sector is expected to grow during the forecast period. For instance, WotNot is a development platform that helps in building intelligent chatbots and offers a wide range of conversational marketing solutions.
The lack of AI professionals is challenging the enterprise AI market growth. Many organizations face issues related to the deployment of AI. The implementation of AI needs technical expertise. As a result, organizations need to invest in training programs. However, the lack of a skilled workforce, which includes AI engineers and technicians, reduces the deployment of AI in enterprises.
Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Deployment
Geography
Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating End-user Segment
The advertising and media and entertainment segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are using AI solutions to reduce production costs and increase operational efficiency. The media and entertainment industry, which includes print, TV, films, and others, is facing rapid digital transformation. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment.
Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the enterprise AI market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abacus.AI, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., C3.ai Inc., Databricks Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hypersonix Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sentient.io Pte. Ltd., Snowflake Inc., and Wipro Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise AI market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the enterprise AI market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the enterprise AI market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise AI market vendors
Enterprise AI Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 45.1%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
44.87
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abacus.AI, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., C3.ai Inc., Databricks Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hypersonix Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sentient.io Pte. Ltd., Snowflake Inc., and Wipro Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
