U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,237.93
    -9.51 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,264.76
    -214.84 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,112.94
    +43.51 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,328.39
    -7.42 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.31
    +0.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.50
    -14.10 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    28.06
    -0.09 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2130
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4910
    +0.0290 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4118
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9620
    +0.3270 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,646.98
    +4,577.51 (+12.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.60
    +41.75 (+4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.68
    +12.62 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,161.80
    +213.07 (+0.74%)
     

Enterprise AI platform Dataiku launches managed service for smaller companies

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Dataiku is going downstream with a new product today called Dataiku Online. As the name suggests, Dataiku Online is a fully managed version of Dataiku. It lets you take advantage of the data science platform without going through a complicated setup process that involves a system administrator and your own infrastructure.

If you’re not familiar with Dataiku, the platform lets you turn raw data into advanced analytics, run some data visualization tasks, create data-backed dashboards and train machine learning models. In particular, Dataiku can be used by data scientists, but also business analysts and less technical people.

The company has been mostly focused on big enterprise clients. Right now, Dataiku has more than 400 customers, such as Unilever, Schlumberger, GE, BNP Paribas, Cisco, Merck and NXP Semiconductors.

There are two ways to use Dataiku. You can install the software solution on your own, own-premise servers. You can also run it on a cloud instance. With Dataiku Online, the startup offers a third option and takes care of setup and infrastructure for you.

“Customers using Dataiku Online get all the same features that our on-premises and cloud instances provide, so everything from data preparation and visualization to advanced data analytics and machine learning capabilities,” co-founder and CEO Florian Douetteau said. “We’re really focused on getting startups and SMBs on the platform — there’s a perception that small or early-stage companies don’t have the resources or technical expertise to get value from AI projects, but that’s simply not true. Even small teams that lack data scientists or specialty ML engineers can use our platform to do a lot of the technical heavy lifting, so they can focus on actually operationalizing AI in their business.”

Customers using Dataiku Online can take advantage of Dataiku’s pre-built connectors. For instance, you can connect your Dataiku instance with a cloud data warehouse, such as Snowflake Data Cloud, Amazon Redshift and Google BigQuery. You can also connect to a SQL database (MySQL, PostgreSQL…), or you can just run it on CSV files stored on Amazon S3.

And if you’re just getting started and you have to work on data ingestion, Dataiku works well with popular data ingestion services. “A typical stack for our Dataiku Online Customers involves leveraging data ingestion tools like FiveTran, Stitch or Alooma, that sync to a cloud data warehouse like Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift or Snowflake. Dataiku fits nicely within their modern data stacks,” Douetteau said.

Dataiku Online is a nice offering to get started with Dataiku. High-growth startups might start with Dataiku Online as they tend to be short on staff and want to be up and running as quickly as possible. But as you become bigger, you could imagine switching to a cloud or on-premise installation of Dataiku. Employees can keep using the same platform as the company scales.

Recommended Stories

  • The Pill Club takes on primary care with $41.9M in fresh funding

    In January, former Uber executive Liz Meyerdirk announced that she has taken over as chief executive of The Pill Club. The company, which offers an online birth control prescription and delivery service to hundreds of thousands of women, had hit record revenues, crossing $100 million in annual run rate for the first time in its 4-year history. Now, six months into her new job, Meyerdirk announced that her company has raised more capital to capitalize off of the momentum in women’s health right now. The Pill Club announced today that it has raised a $41.9 million Series B extension round led by Base 10.

  • Could Claap, an asynchronous video meetings platform, end the tyranny of Zoom calls?

    Because of the pandemic, we’re all a lot more familiar with remote working than we used to be, whether we like it or not. As I recently tweeted, we need to think far more in asynchronous terms if remote working is to be productive (and healthy!), long term. Older tools can offer asynchronous collaboration, but a new wave of tools is coming.

  • Powerful interests look to influence new climate disclosure rules

    Financial regulators are getting an earful from powerful interests looking to influence new federal climate disclosure requirements.Why it matters: Interest from Wall Street, K Street, Congress and beyond signals the topic's growing salience within the Biden administration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The comment period just closed on the Securities and Exchange Commission's call for preliminary input on how companies should disclos

  • What Investors Are Watching in Bond Markets: Fed Week

    After the recent volatility in economic data, the central bank's meeting may set the tone for the bond market.

  • Europe needs to back browser-level controls to fix cookie consent nightmares, says privacy group

    European privacy group noyb, which recently kicked off a major campaign targeting rampant abuse of the region's cookie consent rules, has followed up by publishing a technical proposal for an automated browser-level signal it believes could go even further to tackle the friction generated by endless 'your data choices' pop-ups. The ePrivacy Regulation proposal, a much delayed reform of the bloc's rules around electronic privacy has also included such a provision.

  • These energy and EV stocks can still benefit from Biden’s infrastructure plan, Citi says

    In our call of the day, Citi strategists looked at the prospects for Biden’s infrastructure plans and the stocks that are likely to benefit.

  • Morning Brief: Strategists don’t believe inflation is a problem for the stock market

    Wall Street strategists still remain largely unbothered by the recent acceleration in prices. Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland weighs in.

  • ‘Welcome to Elk’ packs an emotional wallop in its short play time

    Welcome to Elk is a short, but emotional, game about very personal stories.

  • 'The Morning Show' season 2 trailer reveals turmoil at the anchor desk

    Apple is premiering 'The Morning Show' season 2 on September 17th, and the teaser trailer shows the turmoil that follows Alex and Bradley's decisions.

  • Watch Square Enix's E3 conference in 12 minutes

    Watch all the highlights from Square Enix's E3 showcase, including new looks at 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Life is Strange: True Colors.'

  • David Cumming to leave Aviva Investors, other equity roles at risk

    David Cumming, chief investment officer for equities at Aviva Investors, is to leave the firm, and other roles in the equity fund management team are also at risk, the fund management unit of the British insurer said on Monday. The shake-up follows the appointment in January of Mark Versey as Aviva Investors' chief executive officer. "We have taken the decision to focus our equities business on sustainable outcomes and core strategies where there is clear client demand, namely UK and global equities, while retaining sufficient coverage to support our multi-asset strategies," Aviva Investors said in an emailed statement.

  • I want to take a life-insurance policy out on my husband. He says ‘hell will freeze over’ before he’s worth more dead than alive

    ‘The pandemic sent my life back to the 1950s, as I had to cook, provide tech support and homeschool our child.'

  • Walton Family, World’s Richest, Raises $2.1 Billion From Walmart Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- Members of the Walton family have sold 16.7 million shares of Walmart Inc. this year as they try to keep their stake in the world’s biggest retailer from ballooning amid the company’s stock buybacks.The Walton Family Holdings Trust sold $430 million worth over the past week, taking their total sales to almost $2.1 billion since Jan. 1, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The notifications were filed on behalf of second-generation family members Alice, Rob and

  • Lordstown Motors shares slammed premarket as CEO and CFO resign

    Lordstown Motors Corp. shares slid 14% premarket, after the electric pick-up truck company announced a series of sweeping changes in its leadership team on Monday, as it seeks to transition from the research and development phase to the commercial production stage of its business. Chief Executive Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned from the company with immediate effect. The company has engaged an executive search firm to help find permanent CEO and CFO. In the

  • Electric-truck maker Lordstown's CEO, CFO resign, shares slump

    (Reuters) -Lordstown Motors Corp on Monday announced the sudden departure of its chief executive and finance head, just days after the electric truck maker warned that it may not have enough money to stay in business over the next year, sending shares down more than 20%. The resignations of founder and Chief Executive Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez come as the company's board reported conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg. Burns is Lordstown's largest shareholder with a stake of more than 26%, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Welcome to the summer of quitting. Why many of us are saying goodbye to our jobs

    Pent-up demand, pandemic savings, back-to-office mandates -- experts say it will all add up to a historic wave of people leaving their jobs.

  • ‘Too Big to Fail’ May Not Apply in China Anymore: Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- The size and type of defaults that have occurred in China in recent times indicate that the notion of “too big to fail” may no longer apply to the nation’s borrowers, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.There has been a noticeable up-tick in defaults by Chinese state-owned enterprises since late 2019 and some of the borrowers that have failed to repay debt recently such as China Fortune Land Development Co. have had large amounts of outstanding bonds, analysts including Kenneth H

  • Musk says Tesla sold about 10% of bitcoin to test market, and will ‘resume allowing crypto transactions’ when 50% of miners use clean energy

    Prices of the world's No. 1 crypto on Sunday trade sharply higher after digital-asset bull Elon Musk says Tesla would resume allowing transactions at the vehicle-maker's stores when key members of bitcoin infrastructure can confirm that 50% of the energy used to mine for bitcoin is derived from clean energy sources.

  • Tanzania’s President Urges Central Bank to Prepare for Crypto

    The president's speech follows El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender.

  • A Meme Stock Is Born: How to Spot the Next Reddit Favorite

    (Bloomberg) -- Trying to keep up with the frenzied rise of so-called meme stocks might feel a bit like playing a game of whack-a-mole, bewildering analysts and investors alike.While there’s no steadfast definition of what constitutes a meme stock, one common thread across the many names being pitched on social media is a focus on heavily shorted companies. Shares of Reddit icon GameStop Corp. jumped as much as 2,500% in January after day traders noticed its short interest had ballooned to record