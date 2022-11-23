Enterprise Application and Integration Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global enterprise application and integration market size is projected to grow by USD 17242.64 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.34% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 32%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample report!

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global enterprise application and integration market as a part of the application software market, which covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software and companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, download an exclusive sample!

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market - Five Forces

The global enterprise application and integration market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter five model helps to strategize the business, for entire details - buy report!



Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Story continues

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment, end-user, and region.

The on-premise segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The on-premises model is more secure than cloud solutions. The segment is driven by the increased demand for on-premise solutions among large organizations that are concerned more about functionality than cost-effectiveness. These organizations mainly deal with critical data, so they are increasingly relying on the on-premises model, as it is more secure due to end-to-end quality control and no third-party interference. In addition, on-premise deployments enable the real-time monitoring of business processes and ensure complete security of enterprise data, such as source codes, version enhancements, and source code change histories. Such benefits are driving the growth of the on-premise segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global enterprise application and integration market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global enterprise application and integration market.

North America held 32% of the global enterprise application and integration market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growing demand for cloud computing and increased adoption of CRM solutions among enterprises is driving the demand for enterprise software and applications in the region. In addition, factors such as increasing competition and the need to enhance overall operational efficiency among enterprises are fueling the growth of the enterprise application and integration market in North America.

Download a FREE Sample Report

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The enhanced efficiency of business processes is one of the key factors driving the growth of the enterprise application and integration market. Enterprise application and integration solutions ensure the collection of data, streamline business processes, and establish effective communication.

Enterprise application and integration solution links multiple applications within a single shared system to simplify business processes. This reduces the communication gap, which is necessary for making effective business-related decisions.

Hence, many companies are investing in enterprise application integration as they realize the benefits and need to share information and applications between systems to enhance efficiency. All these factors are driving the growth of the enterprise application and integration market.

Recent trends influencing the market

The increased adoption of cloud-based integration solutions is the major trend driving the enterprise application and integration market. Cloud-based solutions are gaining popularity among enterprises as they provide faster connectivity features to run multiple applications.

Cloud-based solutions are also helping enterprises address various challenges such as management, configuration, and governance. This has made processes easier, flexible, and scalable, thereby enhancing the overall agility of business operations.

Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of cloud-based solutions among enterprises, which is driving the growth of the global enterprise application and integration market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing challenges associated with integration will hinder the enterprise application and integration market growth. Some of the reasons causing integration-related issues include the differences in the versions of application software, OS, and hardware configurations. This is because many organizations still use legacy and outdated software systems, applications, programming languages, and backend storage systems.

The integration of new application software with traditional ICT infrastructure makes it difficult to run all applications smoothly. Interoperability issues disrupt the functioning of operational processes.

Fixing interoperability issues is time-consuming and increases the cost of IT support services for organizations. Thus, it is imperative for vendors to offer integrated solutions that are integrated with enterprise systems seamlessly. Such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the global enterprise application and integration market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this enterprise application and integration market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enterprise application and integration market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the enterprise application and integration market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the enterprise application and integration market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise application and integration market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The enterprise data warehouse market share is expected to increase by USD 14.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.42%. The market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The enterprise file sync and share market size is predicted to surge by USD 12.84 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 25.22%. The market is segmented by deployment (cloud and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Enterprise Application and Integration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17242.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adeptia Inc., Atlassian Corp. Plc, Axway Software SA, Boomi LP, Carmatec IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Fiorano Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ScienceSoft USA Corp., SnapLogic Inc., Software AG, Talend Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Workato Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global enterprise application and integration market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adeptia Inc.

12.4 Atlassian Corp. Plc

12.5 Axway Software SA

12.6 Fiorano Technologies Inc.

12.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

12.11 Oracle Corp.

12.12 Salesforce.com Inc.

12.13 SAP SE

12.14 Software AG

12.15 Talend Inc.

12.16 TIBCO Software Inc.

12.17 Workato

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-application-and-integration-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301685937.html

SOURCE Technavio