Enterprise Asset Leasing Global Market Report 2022: Advent of 360-Degree Asset Leasing and Rental Services Boosts Sector

Global Enterprise Asset Leasing Market

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Asset Leasing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise asset leasing market reached a value of US$ 824.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,751.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.45% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Enterprise asset leasing refers to an agreement between multiple parties granting the rights to use capital goods and other organizational assets against periodic payments. It involves the renting of commercial equipment, utility vehicles, real estate and information technology (IT) hardware and software for professional applications. It is available for short-term and long-term durations, and it offers various benefits, such as high profitability, taxation gains and enhanced production capacity, security and inflation resistance. It enables the organizations to acquire movable machinery with minimal capital and maintenance requirements. The lessee can also acquire the ownership of the asset upon the expiration of the lease period. As a result, enterprise asset leasing finds extensive application across various industries, including IT, telecommunication, manufacturing, automotive, construction, transportation and logistics.

Enterprise Asset Leasing Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of enterprise asset leasing services by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for acquiring IT equipment is providing a thrust to the market growth. The consumer preference is also rapidly shifting toward novel and advanced commercial equipment to conduct business operations. In line with this, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, the organizations are increasingly preferring to rent the equipment in place of acquiring it to mitigate the business risks and minimize losses.

Additionally, the launch of 360-degree asset leasing and rental services for fixed and mobile assets is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These innovative platforms integrate solutions for the effective management of stock, fleet operations, warranty, permit and compliance for the equipment. Other factors, including the availability of asset leasing services at economical interest rates, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global enterprise asset leasing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on asset type, leasing type, enterprise size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Asset Type:

  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Real Estate

  • IT Equipment

  • Machinery and Industrial Equipment

  • Others

Breakup by Leasing Type:

  • Operating Lease

  • Financial Lease

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

  • Manufacturing

  • Construction

  • IT and Telecom

  • Government and Public Sector

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global enterprise asset leasing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global enterprise asset leasing market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the asset type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the leasing type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global enterprise asset leasing market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Enterprise Asset Leasing Market

6 Market Breakup by Asset Type

7 Market Breakup by Leasing Type

8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size

9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • BNP Paribas

  • Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd.

  • General Electric Company

  • ICBC Financial Leasing Co. Ltd (Industrial

  • Commercial Bank of China Limited)

  • Mexarrend S.A.P.I. de C.V.

  • Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

  • National Westminster Bank plc

  • ORIX Corporation

  • Societe Generale

  • White Oak Financial LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qo1qi5

