Enterprise Asset Management Market to Hit $9.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·3 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for cloud-based EAM solutions among enterprises to optimize quality and utilization of assets throughout their lifecycle drives the global enterprise asset management market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, enterprise asset management proved to important during the pandemic as companies need to optimize processes and increase efficiency of limited resource at their disposal.

Portland, OR , June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise asset management market generated $3.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in demand for cloud-based EAM solutions among enterprises to optimize quality and utilization of assets throughout their lifecycle drives the global enterprise asset management market. However, high cost of software and lack of awareness in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in acceptance of advanced technologies across industrial verticals and technological advancements would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Report Sample (386 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/764

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market. As major enterprises suffered huge losses during lockdown, they needed to focus on trimming costs, securing liquidity, and generating savings. This increased the demand for EAM software.

  • Moreover, enterprise asset management proved to be important during the pandemic as companies need to optimize processes and increase efficiency of limited resource at their disposal.

Get a detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the enterprise asset management market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/764

The report segments the global enterprise asset management market on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the report is divided into service and solution. The solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the cloud segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/764

The global enterprise asset management market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The global enterprise asset management industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as EAM market are ABB Ltd., AssetsWorks, LLC, CGI Group Inc., IFS, International Business Machine Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SSG Insights, and UpKeep Technologies, Inc.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now, Getting Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


