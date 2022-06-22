U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.83
    +25.04 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,672.75
    +142.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,177.77
    +108.47 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.01
    -2.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.77
    -4.75 (-4.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.60
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -0.31 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    +0.0058 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1510
    -0.1560 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2303
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8670
    -0.7900 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,512.62
    -994.79 (-4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.55
    +2.47 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.34
    -58.71 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Enterprise Asset Management Market Worth $5.5 Billion By 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report "Enterprise Asset Management Market by Application, Component, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical (Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets™, The Enterprise Asset Management Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from USD 3.3 billion in 2020.

The EAM refers to the combination of software, systems, and services used by enterprises to manage the life cycle of physical assets and equipment for maximizing their lifetime; reducing costs; and improving quality and efficiency, health of assets, and environmental safety. It mainly offers functionalities, such as planning, organizing, and implementing maintenance activities carried out by employees of organizations or third–party entities. Some of the EAM applications are asset lifecycle management, inventory management, work order management, labor management, predictive maintenance, facility management, reporting and analytics, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and Field Service Management (FSM).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise Asset Management Market”
231 - Tables
51 - Figures
239 - Pages

Download Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54576143

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics

Details

Market size available for years

2016-2026

Base year considered

2019

Forecast period

2020-2026

Forecast units

Value (USD billion)

Market Value in 2020

USD 3.3 billion

Forecast Value in 2026

USD 5.5 billion

Segments covered

Component, Application, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Verticals, and Region

Regions covered

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America

Companies covered

IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Infor (US), IFS (Sweden), ABB (Switzerland), Intelligent Process Solutions (Germany), Maintenance Connection (US), Aveva (UK), Aptean (US), Emanit (US), CGI (Canada), Rfgen Software (US), Assetworks (US), Ultimo Software Solutions (UK), UpKeep (US), Asset Panda (US), EZOfficeInventory (US), EZMaintain.com (US), Pazo (India), Asset Infinity (India), KloudGin (US), Fracttal (Chile), InnoMaint Software (India), Aladinme (UAE), Limble (US), Redlist (US), TrackX (US), Cheqroom (Belgium), The Asset Guardian (Canada), GoCodes (US), and Fleetio (US).

The Enterprise Asset Management Market is diversified and competitive with many players and expected to grow in the coming years as the adoption of cloud is significantly increasing among enterprises as well as SMEs across several verticals, including manufacturing, government and public sector, healthcare, and IT and telecommunications. Developing countries across APAC and MEA are expected to offer more opportunities for vendors in the market. In current times, the EAM Market is profitable for EAM vendors as several companies from diverse verticals are progressively adopting cloud-based solutions and services. This market is expected to grow further in North America and Europe, whereas it is expected to hold a significant growth rate in APAC, Latin America, and MEA. Factors such as the increased adoption of cloud among SMEs and the Work From Home (WFH) business model due to COVID–19 are expected to drive the market growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=54576143

The IoT and analytics segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The Enterprise Asset Management Market is undergoing a significant transition with the advent of supplementary and new technologies. The evolution of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has increased the demand for EAM systems. IoT helps in monitoring and procuring data from remote sites. This data is helpful when integrated with EAM systems as it helps in inferring insightful information. IoT is a technology that is progressively adopted by EAM to gain data, which was possible previously. It helps in minimizing downtime and proactively produces alerts. It provides flexibility and helps enterprises dive deep into data.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast Organizations from various industries are adopting cloud-based EAM software and services. They offer benefits, such as scalability, reduced operational costs, less upfront cost, and improved business agility. This gives the benefit of an overall cost-effective solution, which is used to reduce the overall operating costs. With a cloud-based EAM solution, users can get more functionality and the ability to manage distributed IT environments.

Asset lifecycle management one of the fastest-growing segment, It comprises a few inter-management processes, such as comprehensive asset portfolio management, rigorous project execution, and effective and efficient asset management practices, which help deliver desired outcomes. It helps increase organizational productivity by helping end users to make informed decisions on IT needs and services. It also helps increase organizational productivity by helping organizations to make informed decisions on IT needs and services. Most of the EAM vendors offer the asset lifecycle management solution to streamline asset lifecycle processes, reduce maintenance costs, and improve the quality of IT services.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=54576143

North America to dominate the global cloud system management market in 2020

North America is the dominant market for EAM due to the presence of a large number of end users who are technology aware and early adopters of solutions that are enriched with new capabilities. Countries evaluated in North America are the US and Canada. The region holds a market share of 48.0% in 2020 for the EAM Market, and the demand for EAM is expected to be high in the near future. The primary factors for large-scale adoption are the inclination of organizations toward SaaS-based offerings and adoption of digital business strategies.

Key Market Players

The Enterprise Asset Management Market is dominated by companies such as IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Infor (US), IFS (Sweden), ABB (Switzerland), Intelligent Process Solutions (Germany), Maintenance Connection (US), Aveva (UK), Aptean (US), Emanit (US), CGI (Canada), Rfgen Software (US), Assetworks (US), Ultimo Software Solutions (UK), UpKeep (US), and others. These vendors have a large customer base and strong geographic footprint along with organized distribution channels, which helps them to increase revenues.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

 

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks Down 70% (or More) to Buy Now

    Growth stocks have been hammered in 2022 amid sky-high inflation and interest rates. The Federal Reserve, in fact, just raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, the largest such increase since 1994, after inflation hit 40-year highs. How do interest rates affect growth stocks?

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Exclusive-Franchise Group in talks to keep Kohl's management team after a sale-sources

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Franchise Group, the preferred bidder to acquire Kohl's, is in discussions to keep the retailer's top management team, including CEO Michelle Gass, if the planned sale is finalized, three sources familiar with the matter said. Franchise Group, which owns brands including Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, joined the bidding for Kohl's in April and earlier this month agreed to a three-week period of exclusive talks after offering to pay around $60 a share. Franchise Group executives have signaled confidence in Gass and members of her management team, the sources said, noting that Franchise Group is known to buy businesses that have operating teams in place and does not specialize in bringing in new management teams.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo

    In this article, we will look at 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Wells Fargo. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo. This June Wells Fargo unveiled its “Recession Stock Portfolio” right before the Fed issued […]

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a stock trader, you should probably be turning your attention to cryptocurrencies right about now.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recession: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawThat’s according to Mark Mobius, who co-founded M

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Meta Platforms (FB)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Here are three stocks you can scoop up today and hold for another three years to wait for a good outcome.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    The once-hot investment money manager has cooled off, but savvy investors should still watch her stock picks.

  • Stock futures fall, crude oil plunges, bitcoin dips below $21,000

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock futures after Tuesday’s steep decline.

  • This dividend fund is down only 3% this year vs. the S&P’s 20% decline. Here are the manager’s top stock picks.

    John Kornitzer explains why the Buffalo Flexible Income Fund has held up so well during the bear market.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Help You Crush Historically High Inflation

    When investing legend Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors are inclined to pay attention. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created more than $590 billion in value for his shareholders and led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1% (through Dec. 31, 2021). The following five Warren Buffett stocks are well-positioned to help you crush high inflation.

  • Dow Jones Rises, Techs Lead As Fed Chief Powell Minimizes Recession Risks

    Stocks turned mixed as Fed chief Jerome Powell minimized recession risks before Congress. But crude oil and bond yields tumbled.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    2022 has been a rough year for investors in the stock market. Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), the shoemaker known for its proprietary molded clogs, has seen its stock fall more than 60% in 2022 despite record revenue in the first quarter. Crocs' record revenue may also be why its stock has struggled as some of its growth stems from its $2.5 billion acquisition of Hey Dude, a casual footwear brand.

  • Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Coinbase Stock Tumbles, Robinhood Slumps As BinanceUS Eliminates Bitcoin Trading Fee

    "We see this as an opportunity to revolutionize the way fees are approached in our industry," BinanceUS said of its new trading fees.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter De