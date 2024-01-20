Enterprise Bancorp's (NASDAQ:EBTC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 1st of March to $0.24, which will be 4.3% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.23. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.2%.

Enterprise Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Enterprise Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Enterprise Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 26%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 10.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 26%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Enterprise Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.46 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Enterprise Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Enterprise Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Enterprise Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Enterprise Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Enterprise Bancorp in our latest insider ownership analysis. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

