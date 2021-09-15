U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

Enterprise Centralized Shipping from ProcessWeaver Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Elemica
·3 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessWeaver, an Elemica company, announced today that its Enterprise Centralized Shipping (ECS) 1.0 has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The integration helps organizations to access a single, comprehensive transportation management system to automate, streamline and economize logistics all from one place.

Enterprise Centralized Shipping integrates with the ERP environment to consolidate transportation management functions and helps SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud reach outside the enterprise to connect with more than 250 carriers worldwide. The system features an advanced routing guide, track-and-trace functionality, dangerous goods shipping, integrated packing and fulfillment, as well as other capabilities.

“If you’re migrating your enterprise and its data to SAP S/4HANA or SAP S/4HANA Cloud and you’ve ever wanted to improve logistics efficiency, adding this powerful application is a no-brainer,” says David Vannoy, VP of Sales, ProcessWeaver. “Many businesses we engage with are beginning their migration to SAP S/4HANA and taking the opportunity to streamline their logistics function and add more capability to their digital portfolio.”

The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for its Enterprise Centralized Shipping (ECS) 1.0 integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA Cloud is an innovative, lightweight cloud suite designed to help run a successful business in the cloud.

About ProcessWeaver
Recently acquired by Elemica, ProcessWeaver develops, deploys and supports digital transportation management and logistics systems that are used by tens-of-thousands of shippers in more than 90 countries. Certified by major global carriers such as UPS and FedEx, ProcessWeaver focuses on helping companies of any size better manage the complexities of multi-carrier and multi-modal shipping through its robust transportation management platform which can be deployed on premise or hosted in the cloud. For more information, visit processweaver.com.

About Elemica
Elemica is the world’s leading digital supply chain network for the global manufacturing sector. The company streamlines your supply chain by connecting mission-critical aspects of your business to a powerful digital network that processes more than $1T in transactions annually. For more information, visit elemica.com.

©Copyright 2021 Elemica

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:
Rachael Porter, 713.923.0462, Rachael.Porter@Elemica.com, GMT -6


