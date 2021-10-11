U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Enterprise Collaboration Market size worth $ 53.26 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.83% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The increasing use of mobile devices for collaboration is the crucial aspect of the rise in the market revenue of Enterprise Collaboration as well as the growing use of networking websites will foster market growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Enterprise Collaboration Market" By Deployment Type (Cloud-based and On-premise), By Application (Communication Tools, Coordination Tools), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, IT and Telecommunication), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Enterprise Collaboration Market size was valued at USD 29.45 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 53.26 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.83% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24609

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise Collaboration Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Overview

The key drivers of this market include increased focus of organizations on improving collaboration and communication across several stakeholders that are located at different geographies, need to unify internal and external collaboration in a single space and widespread usage of social networking websites.

The increase within the got to simplify the communication process is predicted to drive the enterprise collaboration market. Most enterprises plan for business expansion, which demands effective collaboration solutions such as document management, mobile collaboration, and social collaboration. The increase in the trend of BYOD and enterprise mobility across all major regions boosts the demand for such solutions.

However, a huge amount of implementation is hindering the growth of the market. Additionally, a complication in respond E-Discovery and legal risks is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, data collaboration security issues due to several software methods are restricting the growth of the market.

Key Developments in Enterprise Collaboration Market

  • Microsoft partnered with Morgan Stanley in June 2021 to help accelerate its digital transformation. Morgan Stanley would be provided with Microsoft Azure, which provides data protection and aids in the firm's cloud transformation.

  • In May 2021, Google announced a partnership with SpaceX to provide secure global connectivity via SpaceX's Starlink, which will provide high-speed connectivity across Google Cloud's infrastructure. Businesses would have seamless and secure access to the cloud as a result of this.

The major players in the market are Adobe Systems, Cisco Systems, Facebook, IBM, Igloo Software, VMware, Microsoft, Atlassian, Google, and Slack Technologies.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Enterprise Collaboration Market On the basis of Deployment Type, Application, End User, and Geography.

  • Enterprise Collaboration Market, By Deployment Type

  • Enterprise Collaboration Market, By Application

  • Enterprise Collaboration Market, By End-User

  • Enterprise Collaboration Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Edge Data Center Market By Component (Solution, Service), By Organization (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Retail, BFSI, Logistics And Transportation, Healthcare, Government, IT And Telecom), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

U.S. Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, and Large Enterprise), By Application (Life and Pension, and Property and Casualty), By Type (Claims Management, Asset Management, Administration), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

OKR Software Market By Component (Solutions & Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, & SMEs), By Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Enterprise Performance Management Market By Verticals (BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences), By Deployment (cloud and on-premises), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top Enterprise Architecture Tools – Nonpareil names forging craft and 3D modelling

Visualize Enterprise Collaboration Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-collaboration-market-size-worth--53-26-billion-globally-by-2028-at-8-83-cagr-verified-market-research-301397042.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

