Enterprise Content Management Platform Market is Expected to Get close to USD 50.49 Billion in 2029 with an Annualised Growth Rate of 10.5% - Adroit Market Research

Enterprise Content Management Platform Market by Solution (Document Management, Digital Asset Management, Web Content Management, eDiscovery) Size Overview (SMEs, Large Enterprises), End-User (Government, Telecom and IT, BFSI, etc) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequent audits, increasing security threats, and regular compliance requirements are the main drivers for growth of the global enterprise content management platform market . The corporate organization's processes are becoming more accessible and efficient thanks to enterprise content management systems. To effectively manage the data produced by the firm, enterprise content management systems are implemented. The many approaches, procedures, and technologies work together to manage the data, minimize risks, and boost output. Reduced clutter within the company or organization is the main goal of any global enterprise content management platform. The company is assisted by the enterprise content management platfroms in achieving process visibility and accessibility throughout the project. The need for managing the receiving data is growing as more important players and mainstream enterprises produce terabytes of data through sensors, smart devices, and other resources.

Businesses need to maintain a variety of papers and data needed for audits, as well as safeguard information from fraud and cyberattacks. These technologies are integrated with cloud-based storage using enterprise content management systems. While it is simple to find cloud-based solutions, business content management is favoring on-premise content management more and more. With the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive learning, the most recent cutting-edge technical developments have altered how enterprise content management platforms.

The frequency of security breaches in enterprises is rising, and so are the activities related to cyber security. The prospective Enterprise Content Management platforms include data management and security services. Solutions for enterprise content management offer effective support in areas like correct storage, reducing data corruption, and important data leaks. By allowing access to only authorized individuals, it covers a number of inspections.

Enterprise Content Management Platform Market Scope:

Metrics Details Base Year 2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Study Period 2019-2029 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 50.49 billion By Product Type On-premises, Cloud-based End-User Overview Government, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Consumer Goods and Retail, BFSI, Transportation and Logistics Key Players Profiled Newgen Software Technologies (India), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), Open Text (Canada), Laserfiche (US), Oracle (US), Hyland Software (US), Adobe (US)

Enterprise content management platforms are becoming even more essential as a result of technological improvements. The business continuity and collaboration characteristics of ECM are necessary because of the rise in distant work. Large enterprises are concentrating on finding a mechanism to automate and monitor data compliance in order to store, manage, and deliver data as GDPR and data compliance concerns continue to grow. Enterprise content management solutions may not be adopted by businesses due to a lack of understanding of security frameworks and the need for technical specialists to maintain them.

The global enterprise content management platform market is likely to reach US$ 50.49 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Since it allows users to access information whenever and wherever they choose through mobile devices to support the continuity of business operations, the mobile content management solution sector is anticipated to exhibit the greatest CAGR throughout the projection period.

Due to the implementation of cutting-edge technologies like cloud storage and information management systems based on artificial intelligence, the North American enterprise content management systems is predicted to dominate the global enterprise information management solutions market. The fact that the United States is home to numerous important vendors of enterprise information management systems is another important factor in the dominance of North America in the world market for these products.

Table of content Enterprise Content Management Platform Market :

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Enterprise Content Management Platform Market by Type Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

5. Enterprise Content Management Platform Market by Solution Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

6. Content Management Platform Market by Market Size Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

7. Enterprise Content Management Platform Market by Market Size Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

8. Enterprise Content Management Platform Market by Regional Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• The rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Asia-Pacific as a whole

South America

• Mexico

• Brazil

• South America's remaining countries

Middle East and South Africa

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

