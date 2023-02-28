Enterprise data management market for the BFSI sector in the US to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by growing demand for data integration and visual analytics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the enterprise data management market for the BFSI sector in the US is anticipated to grow by USD 4,277.78 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and end-user (commercial banks and savings institutions). For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - download a sample report.

Based on deployment, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial banks and savings institutions.

The on-premise segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This model is more secure than cloud deployment. Large organizations, such as commercial banks, insurance companies, and non-banking financial companies, rely on the on-premises model. This is because these organizations deal with highly critical and confidential data. These factors will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Company profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Actian Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., GoldenSource, Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Talend Inc., Teradata Corp., Veritas Technologies LLC, Winshuttle LLC, and Zaloni Inc.

Key vendor offerings

Cloudera Inc. - The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as the Cloudera Data Platform.

GoldenSource - The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as Entity Master.

Informatica Inc. - The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as Hybrid Cloud Integration.

Micro Focus International Plc - The company offers enterprise data management for the BFSI sector, such as Voltage File Analysis Suite.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for data integration and visual analytics, rising demand for digitalization, and process optimization and operational efficiency. Technological development is one of the key trends in the market. However, the high price of enterprise data management software and integration challenges related to unscalable applications are hindering the market growth.

Enterprise Data Management Market for BFSI Sector Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,277.78 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.4 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Actian Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., GoldenSource, Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Talend Inc., Teradata Corp., Veritas Technologies LLC, Winshuttle LLC, and Zaloni Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US 2017 - 2021

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Ownership Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Ownership

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Ownership

7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Ownership

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Savings institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Broadcom Inc.

12.4 Cloudera Inc.

12.5 GoldenSource

12.6 Informatica Inc.

12.7 International Business Machines Corp.

12.8 Micro Focus International Plc

12.9 Mindtree Ltd.

12.10 Oracle Corp.

12.11 QlikTech international AB

12.12 Salesforce.com Inc.

12.13 SAP SE

12.14 Talend Inc.

12.15 Teradata Corp.

12.16 Winshuttle LLC

12.17 Zaloni Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

