Enterprise data management market for the BFSI sector in the US to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by growing demand for data integration and visual analytics - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the enterprise data management market for the BFSI sector in the US is anticipated to grow by USD 4,277.78 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and end-user (commercial banks and savings institutions). For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - download a sample report.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Market segmentation
Based on deployment, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud.
Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial banks and savings institutions.
The on-premise segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This model is more secure than cloud deployment. Large organizations, such as commercial banks, insurance companies, and non-banking financial companies, rely on the on-premises model. This is because these organizations deal with highly critical and confidential data. These factors will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
For insights on segment parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Actian Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., GoldenSource, Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Talend Inc., Teradata Corp., Veritas Technologies LLC, Winshuttle LLC, and Zaloni Inc.
Key vendor offerings
Cloudera Inc. - The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as the Cloudera Data Platform.
GoldenSource - The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as Entity Master.
Informatica Inc. - The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud.
International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as Hybrid Cloud Integration.
Micro Focus International Plc - The company offers enterprise data management for the BFSI sector, such as Voltage File Analysis Suite.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for data integration and visual analytics, rising demand for digitalization, and process optimization and operational efficiency. Technological development is one of the key trends in the market. However, the high price of enterprise data management software and integration challenges related to unscalable applications are hindering the market growth.
Enterprise Data Management Market for BFSI Sector Market in US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4,277.78 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
11.4
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Actian Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., GoldenSource, Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Talend Inc., Teradata Corp., Veritas Technologies LLC, Winshuttle LLC, and Zaloni Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
