Enterprise Data Management Market is growing with a Healthy CAGR of 8.4% during the Forecast Period of 2022-2032

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled in Enterprise Data Management Market are SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Teradata Corporation, and SAP SE, among others

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Future Market Insights, the global enterprise data management market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$ 208.9 Billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Growth of the market can be attributed to the growing demand to manage the enormous amount of data being generated on a daily basis by enterprises. In addition, growing need for on-time delivery and surging demand for data management among organizations are anticipated to strengthen the market in the forecast period.

In addition, growing inclination of organizations towards data integration is anticipated to fuel the demand for enterprise data management in the forecast period. Organizations are adopting various data integration tools that would enhance digital transformation. Furthermore, emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is likely to benefit the industry in the assessment period.

According to Analytics Insight Report 2020, with the rising popularity of IIoT, the demand for data integration has increased considerably. On the contrary, increasing concerns about data security is likely to hamper the market growth in the forecast period. However, rising demand for risk management and software among organizations is expected to act as a significant counter to the impeding cause, and expand the market reach.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14707

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· The market in the U.S to hold a market value of US$ 72.8 Billion by 2032

· The industry in the U.S to record a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period

· By deployment type, the cloud segment to record a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022- to 2032

· Market in Japan to garner US$ 11.8 Billion by 2032

· South Korean market to expand at a CAGR of 6% in the assessment period

· U.K industry to flourish at a growth rate of 7.4% from 2022- to 2032

“Rising popularity of IoT with increasing need for on-time delivery are anticipated to benefit the market in the assessment period. Further, growing demand for data integration is speculated to play an important role in amplifying the market size in the forthcoming time.”

Competitive Analysis

Key players in the global enterprise data management market include SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Teradata Corporation, and SAP SE, among others. Recent developments in the industry are:

· In July 2021, Informatica, a data integrity software solution provider, launched Intelligent Data Management Cloud on Azure for APAC. The system is an end-to-end AI-powered cloud platform providing accessibility on Microsoft Azure for APAC and SE Asia.

· In December 2021, IQGeo, a renowned developer of geospatial productivity and collaboration software, launched Network Manager Electric and Network Manager Gas software solutions. The software aims to offer efficient workflow solutions to electric and gas network operators.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14707

Key Segments Profiled in the Enterprise Data Management Industry Report

Enterprise Data Management Market by Component:

  • Software

    • Data Security

    • Master Data Management

    • Data Integration

    • Data Migration

    • Data Warehousing

    • Data Governance

    • Data Quality

    • Others

  • Services

    • Managed Services

    • Professional Services

Enterprise Data Management Market by Deployment Mode:

  • Cloud-based Enterprise Data Management

  • On-Premises Enterprise Data Management

Enterprise Data Management Market by Organization Size:

  • Enterprise Data Management for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

  • Enterprise Data Management for Large Enterprises

Enterprise Data Management Market by Industrial Vertical:

  • Enterprise Data Management for Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Enterprise Data Management for BFSI

  • Enterprise Data Management for IT

  • Enterprise Data Management for Retail and Consumer Goods

  • Enterprise Data Management for Media and Entertainment

  • Enterprise Data Management for Manufacturing

  • Enterprise Data Management for Energy and Utilities

  • Enterprise Data Management for Transportation and Logistics

  • Enterprise Data Management for Government and Defense

  • Enterprise Data Management for Other Industrial Verticals

Enterprise Data Management Market by Region:

  • North America Enterprise Data Management Market

  • Europe Enterprise Data Management Market

  • Asia Pacific Enterprise Data Management Market

  • Middle East and Africa Enterprise Data Management Market

  • Latin America Enterprise Data Management Market

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Enterprise Data Management

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background

4.1. Enterprise Data Management Market, by Key Countries

4.2. Enterprise Data Management Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

TOC Continued…

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14707

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Technology

Interactive Tables Market: Interactive Tables Market by Functional Platform, Interactive Touch Board Technology & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Heart Beat Monitor and Sensor Market: Heart Beat Monitor and Sensor Market by Monitoring Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

DNA Sequencing Electrophoresis Systems Market: DNA Sequencing Electrophoresis Systems Market by Type, Application Area & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Smart City Kiosk Deployment Market: Smart City Kiosk Deployment Market by Solution, Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Finance Cloud Market: Finance Cloud Market by Solution, Industry, End User, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/enterprise-data-management-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


