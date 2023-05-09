Enterprise data management market size to grow by USD 96.98 billion between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 40% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise data management market size is expected to grow by USD 96.98 billion between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 15.07% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America will account for 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the technological maturity of several industries and the presence of many key vendors. The increase in volume and development of the industrial sector, regulatory standards, and penetration of key vendors has also contributed to the growth of the enterprise data management market in North America. To explore more key insights on the market share of various regions - Download sample report in MINUTES

Enterprise Data Management Market: Rising demand for digitalization to drive growth

The rising demand for digitalization is driving the growth of the market growth. The rising volume of data generation has led enterprises across various industries to adopt data integration solutions. The use of AI facilitates real-time analysis of data to help enterprises in effective decision-making. It also helps enterprises to integrate business processes and technical data from different sources and convert that data into meaningful business insights. In addition, many enterprises are integrating data with AI-powered video analytics systems to explore and analyze various types of data, such as sales data, for informed decision-making. They are also integrating their business with analytics solutions for the dynamic representation of data. All these factors are increasing the demand for enterprise data management solutions, which is driving the market growth.

Enterprise Data Management Market: Technological Developments to be a key trend

The increasing adoption of mobile workplaces has created a high demand for data collaboration. Enterprise social networks (ESNs) are natively bundled with enterprise data management (EDM) solutions to provide workflow capabilities across social media and the cloud. This is increasing the adoption of EDM solutions among enterprises. Also, the high adoption of the latest technologies such as IoT and ML has necessitated the need for EDM software solutions. Furthermore, enterprises are merging enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS), ESN, and EDM together into comprehensive data management platforms to achieve their end goals. All these factors are positively influencing the market growth.

Some of the key Enterprise Data Management Market Players:

The enterprise data management market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and global players. Key vendors have a vast geographical presence and great outreach. However, the high availability of open-source and free EDM solutions and issues related to privacy and data security may hamper the growth of the market. Vendors are partnering with colocation service providers to build data centers that are targeted at SMEs. An increase in M&A will create opportunities for vendors to expand their reach, both geographically and in terms of product offerings. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Accenture Plc - The company offers enterprise data management solutions such as Accenture myConcerto.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers enterprise data management solutions such as AWS data management platform.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers enterprise data management solutions such as Test Data Management.

Cloudera Inc. - The company offers enterprise data management solutions such as Cloudera Data Platform.

HP Inc.

Hyland Software Inc.

Informatica Inc.

Innovative Systems Inc.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Precisely

Enterprise Data Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the enterprise data management market by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the BFSI segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the complete digitization of core processes, the adoption of customer-centric approaches, and the rising volume of data among enterprises. The need to reduce processing costs, improve operational efficiency, and ensure adherence to compliance standards are other factors driving the growth of the segment.

Related Reports:

The enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in the US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,277.78 million. The market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and end-user (commercial banks and savings institutions).

The enterprise data warehouse market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 18,645.51 million. The market is segmented by product type (information and analytical processing and data mining), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Enterprise Data Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 96.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., GoldenSource, HP Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Informatica Inc., Innovative Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Precisely, SAP SE, Talend, Teradata Corp., and Veritas Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

