Enterprise File Sync and Share Market Size to Grow by USD 12.84 billion | IT Software Consumerization across Verticals to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise file sync and share market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 12.84 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Enterprise File Sync and Share Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Request a Sample Report to know about additional highlights related to the market

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Scope

The enterprise file sync and share market report covers the following areas:

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The IT software consumerization across verticals is driving the growth of the enterprise file sync and share market. This has led to the generation of diverse enterprise information and a surge in the different types of devices and systems. Moreover, there is an increasing need for efficient collaborative methodologies in industries. EFSS helps in the effective management of consumerization by enabling businesses to secure the process. It also enhances productivity by encouraging employees to deal with cross-device file sharing and collaboration.

Risk related to the security and privacy of files and data is challenging the growth of the enterprise file sync and share market. An EFSS system enables employees to access corporate data. As a result, it exposes proprietary data to manipulation and misuse. In this system, a file moves through a range of systems and platforms and is modified by various stakeholders, thus risking file corruption and data leakage. Improper data management can lead to the creation of security loopholes.

Story continues

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Deployment

Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Report Sample

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the enterprise file sync and share market, including Accellion USA LLC, Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Axway Software SA, BlackBerry Ltd., Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CodeLathe, CTERA Networks Ltd., Dropbox Inc., Egnyte Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd., Open Text Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Thru Inc., Tresorit AG, VMware Inc., and Ziff Davis Inc. among others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise file sync and share market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise file sync and share market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise file sync and share market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise file sync and share market vendors

Related Reports:

Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Managed Detection and Response Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Enterprise File Sync And Share Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accellion USA LLC, Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Axway Software SA, BlackBerry Ltd., Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CodeLathe, CTERA Networks Ltd., Dropbox Inc., Egnyte Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd., Open Text Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Thru Inc., Tresorit AG, VMware Inc., and Ziff Davis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accellion USA LLC

10.4 Acronis International GmbH

10.5 Box Inc.

10.6 Citrix Systems Inc.

10.7 CodeLathe

10.8 CTERA Networks Ltd.

10.9 Dropbox Inc.

10.10 Egnyte Inc.

10.11 VMware Inc.

10.12 Ziff Davis Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-file-sync-and-share-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-84-billion--it-software-consumerization-across-verticals-to-boost-growth--technavio-301540884.html

SOURCE Technavio