Enterprise File Sync and Share Market Size to Grow by USD 12.84 billion | IT Software Consumerization across Verticals to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise file sync and share market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 12.84 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Scope
The enterprise file sync and share market report covers the following areas:
Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
The IT software consumerization across verticals is driving the growth of the enterprise file sync and share market. This has led to the generation of diverse enterprise information and a surge in the different types of devices and systems. Moreover, there is an increasing need for efficient collaborative methodologies in industries. EFSS helps in the effective management of consumerization by enabling businesses to secure the process. It also enhances productivity by encouraging employees to deal with cross-device file sharing and collaboration.
Risk related to the security and privacy of files and data is challenging the growth of the enterprise file sync and share market. An EFSS system enables employees to access corporate data. As a result, it exposes proprietary data to manipulation and misuse. In this system, a file moves through a range of systems and platforms and is modified by various stakeholders, thus risking file corruption and data leakage. Improper data management can lead to the creation of security loopholes.
Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Deployment
Geography
Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the enterprise file sync and share market, including Accellion USA LLC, Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Axway Software SA, BlackBerry Ltd., Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CodeLathe, CTERA Networks Ltd., Dropbox Inc., Egnyte Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd., Open Text Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Thru Inc., Tresorit AG, VMware Inc., and Ziff Davis Inc. among others.
Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise file sync and share market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the enterprise file sync and share market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the enterprise file sync and share market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise file sync and share market vendors
Enterprise File Sync And Share Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.22%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 12.84 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.46
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accellion USA LLC, Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Axway Software SA, BlackBerry Ltd., Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CodeLathe, CTERA Networks Ltd., Dropbox Inc., Egnyte Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd., Open Text Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Thru Inc., Tresorit AG, VMware Inc., and Ziff Davis Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Deployment
5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Accellion USA LLC
10.4 Acronis International GmbH
10.5 Box Inc.
10.6 Citrix Systems Inc.
10.7 CodeLathe
10.8 CTERA Networks Ltd.
10.9 Dropbox Inc.
10.10 Egnyte Inc.
10.11 VMware Inc.
10.12 Ziff Davis Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
