U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,806.93
    -576.55 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market Size to Grow by USD 12.84 billion | IT Software Consumerization across Verticals to Boost Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise file sync and share market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 12.84 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Enterprise File Sync and Share Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Enterprise File Sync and Share Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Request a Sample Report to know about additional highlights related to the market

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Scope

The enterprise file sync and share market report covers the following areas:

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The IT software consumerization across verticals is driving the growth of the enterprise file sync and share market. This has led to the generation of diverse enterprise information and a surge in the different types of devices and systems. Moreover, there is an increasing need for efficient collaborative methodologies in industries. EFSS helps in the effective management of consumerization by enabling businesses to secure the process. It also enhances productivity by encouraging employees to deal with cross-device file sharing and collaboration.

Risk related to the security and privacy of files and data is challenging the growth of the enterprise file sync and share market. An EFSS system enables employees to access corporate data. As a result, it exposes proprietary data to manipulation and misuse. In this system, a file moves through a range of systems and platforms and is modified by various stakeholders, thus risking file corruption and data leakage. Improper data management can lead to the creation of security loopholes.

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Deployment

  • Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Report Sample

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the enterprise file sync and share market, including Accellion USA LLC, Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Axway Software SA, BlackBerry Ltd., Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CodeLathe, CTERA Networks Ltd., Dropbox Inc., Egnyte Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd., Open Text Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Thru Inc., Tresorit AG, VMware Inc., and Ziff Davis Inc. among others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise file sync and share market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the enterprise file sync and share market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the enterprise file sync and share market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise file sync and share market vendors

Related Reports:

Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Managed Detection and Response Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Enterprise File Sync And Share Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 12.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.46

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accellion USA LLC, Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Axway Software SA, BlackBerry Ltd., Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CodeLathe, CTERA Networks Ltd., Dropbox Inc., Egnyte Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd., Open Text Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Thru Inc., Tresorit AG, VMware Inc., and Ziff Davis Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accellion USA LLC

  • 10.4 Acronis International GmbH

  • 10.5 Box Inc.

  • 10.6 Citrix Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 CodeLathe

  • 10.8 CTERA Networks Ltd.

  • 10.9 Dropbox Inc.

  • 10.10 Egnyte Inc.

  • 10.11 VMware Inc.

  • 10.12 Ziff Davis Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-file-sync-and-share-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-84-billion--it-software-consumerization-across-verticals-to-boost-growth--technavio-301540884.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • BASEBALL PLAYOFFS: Ballinger gets leg up with run-rule win over Reagan County

    West Texas high school baseball playoff games from Friday, May 6, 2022

  • Frank Langella refutes ‘unacceptable behavior’ allegations, criticizes 'cancel culture' after Netflix firing

    The 84-year-old actor, who starred as Roderick Usher on the streaming service series before his role was recast to Bruce Greenwood, also criticized "cancel culture" as he addressed the accusations for the first time in an op-ed.

  • Is ‘Girls5eva’ the Best Comedy Since ‘30 Rock’?

    PeacockThis is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:What to watch while dissociating.A second season that is GOOD.Lady Gaga, always flawless.Samantha speaks.The worst opinion I’ve ever seen.I’ll Love This Show Five-evaIn my mind, there is no greater line in TV comedy than the button on the Girls5eva theme song.At the beginning

  • Kim Kardashian Reveals She Donned Second Marilyn Monroe Dress After The Met Gala

    "We just don't wear archived pieces," said one upset historic dress conservator.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott’s Plan to Kick Undocumented Kids Out of Schools Is Sadistic

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyAll you need to know about Republicans’ supposed deep-seated concern for innocent life is to read the proposed measure, floated by Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, that would deny undocumented migrant children access to public education.The governor seems to hope that the Supreme Court’s willingness to overturn Roe v. Wade—as revealed in a leaked draft penned by Justice Samuel Alito—indicates that the 6-3 conservative majority is open to killin

  • NHL official hit by glass panel mid-game after fans celebrated goal

    The official, identified as Joe Foley, was taken away in a stretcher.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • JPMorgan says this is the only sector seeing 'quality, growth and momentum scores' improve all at the same time

    Gain some relief in a market filled with pain.

  • Elon Musk lays out Twitter hiring plans after job interest skyrockets on the back of his takeover bid

    The Tesla billionaire laid out more details of his vision for the social media company.

  • This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Many investors are worried about the near-term direction of the stock market. As Buffett has often reminded us, you want to be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Bear markets have always been followed by periods of rising stock prices.

  • Finland Is Severing Oil Ties With Russia, Trade Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland managed to cut the amount of oil it imports from Russia just after the invasion of Ukraine started in late February. Most Read from BloombergChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarThe Nordic country importe

  • Explainer: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    Simply put, it is hotter than normal in many parts of the United States. Weather in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, is expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) over the weekend, or about 15 degrees F higher than normal for this time of year. The gas market is getting caught up in the frenzy that has hit the oil, fuel and coal markets as countries scramble to make sure they have enough reliable energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Two Stocks That Could Surge as European Union Moves to Shun Russian Oil

    Major energy companies that already invest heavily in sustainable alternatives are well positioned to benefit from a global shift away from Russian oil and gas.

  • U.S. Shale’s Cash Bonanza Will Wipe Out $300 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- It may have taken an investor rebellion, a pandemic and a war in Europe, but U.S. shale oil and gas producers are now on the cusp of making back their losses from the last decade. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West

  • What does Social Security insolvency mean, and how can it impact your retirement?

    In the last several months you may have seen news headlines announcing that the Social Security program will be insolvent by 2033. While news of Social Security’s potential lack of funding is a real concern, it’s important to remember that “insolvent” is not the same as “bankrupt.” If nothing is done to fund the system at current levels, it is estimated that the program will be able to pay only 76% of what is owed to retirees beginning in 2034.

  • Nike adds another new twist to its return-to-office plan

    “Many companies talk about work life balance, why not work somewhere they #justdoit?” ​​a lead technical recruiter for Nike said Friday on LinkedIn.

  • Chaos Erupts At Apple Plant In China Due To Strict Lockdown

    Hundreds of workers at Quanta Computer Inc's (OTC: QUCPY) Shanghai factory manufacturing Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) devices clashed with authorities and flooded past isolation barriers after weeks under lockdown on May 5, Bloomberg reports. Quanta is a critical partner for Apple, generating over 50% of its revenue from the iPhone-maker as it assembled MacBooks and other devices. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube videos showed workers rushing through b

  • FDA limits use of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine over blood clot concerns

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's decision to limit the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines amid blood clot concerns.&nbsp;

  • Toyota Is Trying to Catch Up in the Crowded EV Race. It May Be Too Late.

    The Japanese company’s electrification focus still seems to be on complicated hybrid powertrains, which many see as an intermediate technology. Meanwhile, Tesla races ahead, pursued by VW, GM, Ford, and many others, including a host of start-ups.