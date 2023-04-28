Enterprise Financial Services' (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of June to $0.25. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.4% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Enterprise Financial Services' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

Enterprise Financial Services has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 12% also shows that Enterprise Financial Services is able to comfortably pay dividends.

EPS is set to fall by 0.5% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 20%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Enterprise Financial Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.21 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Enterprise Financial Services has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Enterprise Financial Services Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Enterprise Financial Services (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

