Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.25

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of June to $0.25. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.6%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Enterprise Financial Services' stock price has reduced by 31% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Enterprise Financial Services' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Enterprise Financial Services has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 17% also shows that Enterprise Financial Services is able to comfortably pay dividends.

EPS is set to fall by 1.7% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 20%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Enterprise Financial Services Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.21, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Enterprise Financial Services has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Enterprise Financial Services' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Enterprise Financial Services that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Enterprise Financial Services not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

