Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market to Soar at 14.0% CAGR till 2028; Heightened Need for Optimization of Business Processes to Foster Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in eGRC Market Research Report are Origami Risk, Blue Umbrella Limited, Tevora, LogicManager, SAI Global, Software AG, BWise, Wolters Kluwer N.V., SAP SE , IBM Corporation, Riskonnect, Inc., OneTrust, LLC, Ideagen Plc, NAVEX Global, Inc., Dell Technologies, Infosys Limited, MetricStream Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS .

Pune, India, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eGRC market size is projected to reach USD 75.24 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Tightening compliance, risk, and governance mandates by regulatory authorities worldwide is expected to emerge as the foremost growth driver for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 27.01 billion in 2020.

Compliance regulations are framed and implemented to ensure that enterprises work in a responsible, secure, and transparent manner. For example, the Health Insurance Probability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), 1996 was passed in the United States to safeguard personal health information and prevent the unauthorized transmission of such information across electronic channels. More recently, the European Union (EU) began implementing the General Data Protection and Regulation (GDPR) in 2018, which strictly monitors and penalizes exchange of personal information through electronic mediums, thus upholding the right to privacy of citizens. Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance solutions are critical in enabling businesses to meet these regulations and as countries sharpen their compliance norms, the demand for these solutions is likely to skyrocket.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415

List of Key Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

Story continues

• Origami Risk (Illinois, United States)

• Blue Umbrella Limited (Quarry Bay, Hong Kong)

• Tevora (California, United States)

• LogicManager (Massachusetts, United States)

• SAI Global (Illinois, United States)

• Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany)

• BWise (New York, United States)

• Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands)

• SAP SE (Weinheim, Germany)

• IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

• Riskonnect, Inc. (Georgia, United States)

• OneTrust, LLC (Georgia, United States)

• Ideagen Plc (Nottingham, United Kingdom)

• NAVEX Global, Inc. (Oregon, United States)

• Dell Technologies (Texas, United States)

• Infosys Limited (Bengaluru, India)

• MetricStream Inc. (California, United States)

• Thomson Reuters Corporation (Toronto, Canada)

• Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States)

• SAS Institute (North Carolina, United States)

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 14.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 75.24 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 27.01 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Tables, Charts & Figures 67 Segments covered Component; Deployment Model; Organization size; Vertical and Region Growth Drivers Increasing Stringency of Compliance Mandates for Enterprises to Drive the Market Extensive Benefits of AI-enabled eGRC Solutions to Stoke Adoption Increasing Implementation of eGRC Software among Enterprises to Propel the Market Pitfalls & Challenges Data Privacy and Information Security Concerns Associated with Cloud Solutions to Impede Growth

COVID-19 Impact :

The world is undergoing unprecedented challenges and upheavals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are grappling with plummeting revenues, while industries are strategizing to cope with the impending recession. Enterprises are progressively implementing solutions to counter the exposures from the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in April 2020 Wolters Kluwer's CPM business developed and launched "COVID-19 Noteworthy Developments Bulletins. The solution is aimed at offering COVID-19 related regulatory updates such as notices, changes, global regulatory orders, and other updates for the BFSI sector.

Market segments :

Based on the component, the market is divided into software and services. The software is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Based on deployment model, the market is classified into on premise and cloud-based.

Based on the organization size, the market is classified into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Based on verticals, the market is separated into government, BFSI, healthcare, telecom & IT, energy & utilities, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, and others.

Geographically, the market is categorized across five major regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415

The report offers?

In-depth analysis of the different factors driving, restraining, and creating opportunities in the market;

Tangible insights and piecemeal study of the various market segments;

Comprehensive assessment of the regional developments influencing the market growth; and

Exhaustive evaluation of the key market players and their growth strategies.

Market Driver

Extensive Benefits of AI-enabled eGRC Solutions to Stoke Adoption

The enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market growth is slated to get propelled by the integration of smart technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in eGRC systems. According to a joint report by SAP and the University of Applied Sciences, Berlin, embedding GRC solutions with AI will bring about profound changes in business operations, enabling managers to analyze risks and compliance & governance dynamics based on hardcore data. For example, the report observes that as AI becomes more prevalent in businesses, fraud examiners will be able to perform fraud assessments and design and develop key performance indicators (KPIs) to prevent future frauds. Moreover, AI-enabled eGRC will automate regulatory adherence reports and compliance managers will be able to detect external and internal dangers to the enterprise as well as efficiently manage cyber-crime threats to the organizational data. Thus, the emergence of AI-powered eGRC systems has put business process automation on the cusp of a revolution.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate among Regions; Asia Pacific to Present Attractive Business Opportunities

With a market size of USD 11.27 billion in 2020, North America is poised to dictate the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market share during the forecast period in terms of revenue. The major reason for the region’s leading position is the active adoption of advanced business automation technologies by companies in the US and Canada. Additionally, organizations in the region are also rapidly deploying cloud-based eGRC solutions to further optimize their processes, a trend which has gotten propelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Asia Pacific, unparalleled growth opportunities await market players owing to the increasing adoption of digitization and automation technologies by companies in the region. In Europe, the market will be primarily driven by the growing stringency of compliance and data protection regulations that enterprises have to follow.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies to Focus on Capturing Evolving eGRC Requirements

Continuous evolution of business processes and the changing compliance and risk management needs of businesses are encouraging key players in this market to design holistic eGRC solutions. As a result, most companies are engaged in development of cutting-edge solutions to meet these requirements, thus strengthening their market position.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: Connor and Scalio collaborated and announced ConnorScalio, a joint venture by the companies to unify their expertise and develop cloud solutions for their clients’ GRC and license management needs.

April 2020: MetricStream introduced its COVID-19 Solution to empower companies to manage their operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Developed speedily in March in response to the pandemic outbreak, the aim of the solution is to enhance organizations’ abilities to manage information and processes that impact all stakeholders associated with the organization.

Quick Buy- eGRC Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101415

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials



Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share



Recent Developments



TOC Continued ….

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC, and Standalone), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution & Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms, Conferencing), By Delivery Model (Managed Services, and Hosted/ Cloud Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, IT-enabled Services (ITeS), Education, Retail and Consumer Goods), and Regional Forecast, 2021 –2028

Location Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Application (Disaster and Emergency Response Management, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Supply Chain Management), By Vertical (BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense, Tourism and Hospitality), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Application (Pain Management, Education & Training, Surgery, Patient Care Management, Rehabilitation & Therapy Procedures, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/enterprise-governance-risk-compliance-egrc-market-9274



