Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow by 12.5% Annually

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Market Insights

The global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030, from US$ 7,977.9 Mn in 2021.

In recent years, the size of useful data in an organization has increased tremendously to zettabytes (one billion terabytes) with the majority being unstructured data. The organizations need to manage this huge amount of data which can be done with the support of EIA. EIA would enable organizations with regulatory compliance for data retention, increased operational productivity, authorized access to information, and cost reduction for data backup.

Rising demand for cost-effective storage processes, increasing the need for data retention for regulatory compliances, and increasing demand for business performance are the factors driving the EIA market. Different regulatory compliances across the globe has made information archiving difficult for service providers.

Modification of data is not possible once it is archived would have an impact on EIA market. Searching for unstructured data is difficult as indexing of metadata is still a challenge for the technology providers. The absence of standardized products for data types such as e-mail, documents, and video would further hinder the growth of the market.

Restoration of data would require an isolated environment as it could affect the current data. Cloud deployment of the archived data could have issues such as security, privacy, and limited control of infrastructure whereas on-premise deployment could lead to the high cost and increased theft risk.

Market Synopsis

Enterprise Analysis

The adoption of enterprise information archiving solutions among large enterprises is higher, owing to the increased generation of data, which is attributed to the widespread geographical presence and customer base. There is an increasing demand for enterprise information archiving solutions. These solutions optimize the storage of information resources, lower the risks, improve enterprise efficiency, and maintain transparency of the enterprise. Additionally, these solutions reduce the risks associated with enterprise information recovery during disasters. They also improve the process of information retrieval requested from the user's end.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest market size of the Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market. The region has been the most forward region in adopting enterprise information archiving solutions. This region has been extremely responsive toward adopting the latest technological advancements, such as integration technologies with Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, and mobile technologies within traditional enterprise information archiving solutions. The major growth driver for this region is the presence of rigorous government standards and regulations framed for various industries. In specific, the U.S. and Canada are quickly embracing business information file storage alternatives as there are significant advances in the region's digital techniques, leading to the implementation of fresh and stringent electronic information laws.

List of Companies Covered:

  • Microsoft

  • IBM

  • Google

  • Veritas

  • Barracuda

  • Proofpoint

  • Smarsh

  • Mimecast

  • ZL Technologies

  • Global Relay

  • Micro Focus

  • Opentext

  • Solix

  • Archive360

  • Everteam

  • Pagefreezer

  • Jatheon

Market Segmentation
Type

  • Contents

  • Services

Deployment Mode

  • Cloud

  • On-premises

Enterprise Size

  • Small and Medium Enterprise

  • Large Enterprise

End-user

  • Manufacturing

  • Government and Defense

  • Banking and Financial Services

  • Retail and Commerce

  • IT and Telecommunication

  • Others (Education, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, etc.)

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market: By Type , 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market: By Deployment Mode , 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market: By Enterprise Size , 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market: By End-user , 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. North America Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. UK and European Union Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Asia Pacific Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Latin America Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Middle East and Africa Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

14. Company Profile

