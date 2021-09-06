U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.08
    -0.21 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8300
    +0.1380 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,441.58
    +1,283.37 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.28
    +45.55 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,183.30
    +44.95 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Enterprise Information Archiving Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

ReportLinker
·6 min read

The global enterprise information archiving (EIA) market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 5. 93 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 12. 49 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.

New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise Information Archiving Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134969/?utm_source=GNW
51% over the forecast period (2021-2026).


The growth of enterprise information archiving solutions is attributed to the rising generation of data across organizations, assigned to the widespread geographical presence and customer base. Factors such as reduced storage costs for the enterprise information archiving and government mandates to store enterprise information for audit and investigation purposes are further driving the market growth.
Estimations put that the data generated by enterprises, mainly include unstructured data, approximated in the range of 70% to 80%, and only 30% to 20% of the data is structured. Data comes in various formats, from structured, numeric data in traditional databases to unstructured text documents, videos, audio, emails, stock ticker data, and financial transactions. Enterprise information archive stores all kind of data in archive storage and make it accessible when required. Organizations are also positioning themselves to extract more value, intelligence, and utility from the data within their archive.
Also, according to Cisco, the volume of Big Data in data center storage is anticipated to increase to 403 exabytes by 2021 from 179 exabytes in 2019. Moreover, the increasing usage of the cloud has further supported data generation across end-user verticals. Information archiving solutions leverage public and private cloud platforms in order to offer organizations the much-needed agility and scalability, with lower costs. Therefore, the players in the market are increasingly offering cloud-based solutions to manage data. For instance, the Barracuda Essentials cloud-based service makes e-mail safe for businesses, with advanced threat protection, tamper-proof archiving, and data protection.
Furthermore, several regulatory standards have been designed and developed by governments for company compliance. Regulations often mandate that electronic data such as email and social media needs to be stored in a secure, tamper-proof format. High-quality archiving solutions have advanced search and legal hold features that allow secure eDiscovery and compliance with various laws and regulations in regulated industries and beyond. They ensure easy policy management and allow storage in mandated WORM formats.
With the outbreak of COVID-19, the market is likely to grow as the total volume of data in the world is growing at a fast pace. According to Seagate Technology PLC, the volume of data is expected to reach 149 zettabytes by 2024 from 26 zettabytes in 2017. Moreover, enterprises across the globe are adopting technical solutions as part of their digitalization process. Hence augmenting the market growth.


Key Market Trends

BFSI to Hold the Highest Market Growth


The BFSI industry has been focusing on going paperless, thereby shifting towards the digital mode for its operations. With the increasing enhancements in internet coverage across the globe, banks and other financial institutions are increasingly shifting to online mode.
This increasing digital transition in the sector has led to an enormous digital data creation that includes confidential customer credentials, process information, and transaction data. The proper management, handling, monitoring, and sharing of this huge data takes a lot of effort and time and eventually affects productivity. The management of this crucial data and its security has gained utmost importance, as a compromise in this data could have an irreversible impact on the organization’s value.
The BFSI sector is rapidly moving towards digitization in order to secure more customers and reach more potential consumers. The current FinTech era features changes in the market landscape, new regulations, and shifts in consumer behaviors. Currently, the customers demand user-friendly experiences, easy-to-understand products, transparency, and access to products and information.
Moreover, a recent Finastra survey showcased that corporate banking clients are shifting their focus towards real-time execution capabilities, access to online platforms, and value-added services. In response, the banks have moved away from the traditional relationship management model towards a digital platform that can meet the client’s needs faster, flexibly, and in a more agile manner.
Financial organizations are required to follow archiving regulations for various sets of data. For instance, in the United States, FINRA 10-06 regulation mandated financial organizations to retain social media communication records. FINRA 11-39 regulation mandated retaining, supervising, and retrieving business communications, whether they are conducted from office or personal devices.
Furthermore, Remote working has increased substantially, which has benefited EFSS during the pandemic. System workloads and active users have increased by up to 100% during the COVID-19 crisis. The EFSS segment is expected to witness significant growth considering the present situation in place and gain traction among various, including the Healthcare, BFSI, and Manufacturing sectors. The segment is already being intensively used in the IT sector, and it is expected to grow further over the years.


North America to Hold Highest Market Share


North America holds the highest market share. The region is an early adopter of the latest technological advancements, such as integration technologies with Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, and mobile technologies within traditional enterprise information archiving solutions. Moreover, the region has a stronghold of the enterprise information archiving vendors such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell, Veritas Technologies LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Smarsh Inc., etc.
The presence of rigorous government standards and regulations framed for various industries regarding the archive of data is the primary growth driver for this region, thereby fuelling market growth. For instance, FINRA 10-06, say financial firms must retain records of all social media communications, Sarbanes-Oxley Act, that says Public companies must save all business records, including electronic records and messages, for no less than five years.
Moreover, the rising adoption of cloud in the region is further boosting the market growth. Further, players in the region are adopting strategic partnerships to increase their market presence. For instance, In Jun 2020, Commvault, a global enterprise software company in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, entered into a multi-year agreement with Microsoft. The partnership tightly integrates go-to-market, engineering, and sales of Commvault’s Metallic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data protection portfolio with Microsoft Azure to deliver ultimate scale and trusted security with simple SaaS management.


Competitive Landscape

In the market studied, the competitive rivalry between various firms is dependent on pricing, functionalities solution capabilities, or market share, along with the intensity with which they compete in the market.

Major companies have a strong influence on the market in terms of consolidation activities. Conversely, the market can be characterized by high levels of market penetration, along with increasing levels of fragmentation.

Sustainable competitive advantage can be gained through innovation. Market incumbents have been adopting powerful competitive strategies based on product differentiation, market expansion, among other activities.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134969/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 6th, 2021

    Following last week’s gains, it’s been a mixed start to the week for the majors. Avoiding the week’s pivot levels, however, would support further upside ahead.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Why bitcoin, ethereum prices are climbing higher

    Crypto assets tend to be highly volatile, with prices that pingpong around on the latest speculation.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 6th, 2021

    After a bullish week for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market, the Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing $55,000 levels… Avoiding a return to sub-$51,000 will be key, however.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • With interest rates incredibly low and the stock market doing so well, how much should I keep in liquid assets?

    Here's a rule of thumb, but the amount that's right for you depends on your spending and responsibilities.

  • Bull run on Wall Street leaves bankers warning over risks of stock market sell-off

    Overheated markets are poised for a retreat amid concerns about inflation and flagging growth, according to signals from Wall Street.

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.9m in the last 12 months

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in International Business...

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Qualcomm says it will supply chip for new Renault electric vehicle

    San Diego, California-based Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of key semiconductors in mobile phones, has been expanding into vehicles with chips that can power dashboards and infotainment systems at the same time. The company earlier this year announced a deal with General Motors Co to use Qualcomm chips. Qualcomm said Monday that Renault's Mégane E-TECH Electric will use its chips to power the vehicle's infotainment system using software from Alphabet Inc's Google, Qualcomm's longtime partner in the Android phone market.

  • What August's record breaking month for crypto flows means for bitcoin

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.