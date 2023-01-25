U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,002.75
    -30.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,638.00
    -188.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,770.75
    -138.75 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.40
    -10.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.16
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.60
    -8.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.98
    +0.17 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2300
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9700
    -0.1950 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,610.12
    -320.64 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.93
    -16.35 (-3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,749.99
    -7.37 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

The Enterprise IoT Market has been on a Steady Growth Trajectory, is Anticipated to Rise at a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2033, Surpassing US$ 2,021.19 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

As technology advances, so does the enterprise IoT industry. In America specifically, it is predicted to experience an impressive 15+% growth in the coming decade. Numerous businesses and organizations are taking advantage of this powerful tool by investing heavily in its development; understanding that adopting IoT can drastically increase operational efficiency and give them a considerable edge over their rivals.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The enterprise IoT market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2033, surpassing US$ 2021.19 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to be worth US$ 595.42 billion in 2023.

The enterprise IoT market is driven by several factors such as the increasing adoption of IoT in various industries to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. The increasing adoption of cloud-based IoT platforms is also expected to drive market growth.

In addition, the growing trend of Industry 4.0 and the increasing need for automation in various industries are also propelling the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of enterprise IoT in smart cities and smart homes, as well as IoT-enabled automation in various industries such as manufacturing and transportation, is also expected to drive market growth.

To Get a Sample Copy of the Report Visit@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16550

Another key driver of the enterprise IoT market is the increasing focus on digital transformation across various industries. With the rise of big data and analytics, organizations are looking to leverage IoT technology to gain valuable insights and make data-driven decisions. This is leading to increasing demand for enterprise IoT solutions in various industries such as healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. Additionally, the growing trend of Industry 4.0 and the increasing need for automation in various industries are also propelling the growth of the market.

The increasing adoption of enterprise IoT in emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and big data is also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. These technologies enable organizations to analyze large amounts of data generated by IoT devices and make data-driven decisions.

The growing demand for enterprise IoT in various industries such as agriculture and energy management is also expected to drive market growth. Government initiatives and regulations to promote the use of energy-efficient equipment are also anticipated to boost the adoption of IoT during the forecast period. These factors are making enterprise IoT an attractive investment opportunity for companies looking to tap into the growing market.

Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-16550

Key Takeaways from the Enterprise IoT Market:

  • The hardware sector accounted for more than 45% of total revenue in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market over the projected period.

  • During the projected period, the software and solutions category is predicted to grow at the quickest rate, with a CAGR of 15%.

  • The small and medium-sized firm category held the biggest share of 68% in 2022 and is expected to lead the market from 2023 to 2033.

  • Manufacturing held the greatest market share of 26% in 2022.

  • The enterprise IoT industry in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% between 2023 and 2033.

  • The enterprise IoT industry in the United Kingdom is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2023 and 2033.

  • The enterprise IoT industry in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14.5% between 2023 and 2033.

  • The enterprise IoT industry in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16% between 2023 and 2033.

Who is Winning?

The enterprise IoT market is highly competitive, with a few major players holding a significant market share. Leading companies in the market are increasingly implementing growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and product development & launches to maintain their market position. The market has a high entry barrier, making it difficult for small and medium players to enter. Technological advancements play a major role in driving the market, creating a differentiating factor between new entrants and established players.

  • In October 2021, Cisco Systems, Inc. introduced its first global work index, which utilizes AI and mobile technology and operates on a hybrid model.

  • Siemens AG and PTC Inc. have developed IoT solutions for use in industrial contexts such as manufacturing and transportation.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. and Bosch have created security solutions for protecting IoT devices and networks from cyber-attacks.

Ask An Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16550

Key Segments Profiled in the Enterprise IoT Market

By Component:

  • Hardware

  • Software & Solutions

  • Services

By Enterprise Type:

  • Small & Medium Sized Enterprise

  • Large Enterprise

By End-use:

  • Manufacturing

  • Oil & Gas

  • Utilities

  • Transport

  • BFSI

  • IT & Telecomm

  • Healthcare

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Read the Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/enterprise-iot-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage in Technology Domain:

Workflow Management Software (WMS) Market Demand: In 2021, the global workflow management software (WMS) market will be worth US$ 5.2 billion. The market for workflow management software (WMS) is expected to reach $71.8 billion by 2032.

Mobile Messaging Market Share: The mobile messaging market was worth $87.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth $284.89 billion by 2030, growing at a 15.9% CAGR through 2032.

Mobile Payment Data Protection Market Size: From 2022 to 2032, the mobile payment data protection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%. In 2022, the global mobile payment data protection market was estimated to be worth US$ 603.9 billion.

Case Management Software (CMS) Market Analysis: The global case management software (CMS) market is expected to be worth US$ 6.7 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a robust 9.2% CAGR, pushing the market size to US$ 16.4 billion by 2032.

Mobile Payment Security Market Growth: The mobile payment security market is anticipated to have a prodigious CAGR of 21.5% during the period of 2022-2032. The mobile payment security market is predicted to grow from US$ 1.1 Trillion in 2022 to US$ 7.8 Trillion in 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogsYouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • What to anticipate in Tesla’s Q4 earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith highlight what investors should expect in Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Unloads Some of a Favorite

    Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, unloaded one of her favorite stocks Jan. 23, perhaps trying to take advantage of its recent rebound. Ark funds dumped 175,491 shares of Exact Sciences , a medical diagnostics company famous for its at-home colon cancer test. Exact Sciences is the biggest holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF .

  • Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market

    Elon Musk likes to attack circles of power. During the past few weeks, the Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , has lashed out at Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic despite the risks that such an attack could backfire on him and more specifically on some of his companies like tesla whose the customer base is made up of progressives. The latter are often ardent defenders of Dr. Fauci.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From the Billionaire Who Beat the Bear Market and Broke a Record Last Year

    2022 was a miserable one for investors, right? For most that’s probably true but most definitely not for Ken Griffin. The billionaire not only beat the market by a huge margin and outpaced his fellow billionaire colleagues, he did so at record-breaking levels. Per LCH investment data, Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel raked in profits of $16 billion - the most ever seen on Wall Street - whilst delivering for investors returns of 38% from its main hedge fund. Considering that performance, for investor

  • Stocks moving after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One, Fox

    Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One, Fox

  • The Case for Selling Tesla

    It all depends on whether you're trading for the short term or the long term.

  • Jeremy Grantham Warns of a 17% Plunge in the S&P 500 This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The popping of the bubble in US stocks is far from over and investors shouldn’t get too excited about a strong start to the year for the market, warns Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder and long-term investment strategist of GMO. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest

  • Tesla gets green light from Wall Street ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Wall Street's attitude toward Tesla stock going into the company's earnings.

  • Boeing Expected to Generate Cash Again as It Reports Earnings

    The plane maker has produced positive free cash in only two quarters out of 14, but Wall Street forecasts $2.9 billion of it as Boeing reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Weak Microsoft Guidance; Tesla Earnings On Tap

    Dow Jones futures fell early Wednesday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, as Microsoft guidance overrode better-than-feared earnings late Tuesday ASML beat forecasts, with Boeing and Tesla also on tap today.

  • Microsoft Erases Gains After Saying Azure Growth to Decelerate

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said revenue growth in its Azure cloud-computing business will decelerate in the current period and warned of a further slowdown in corporate software sales, fueling concern about a steeper decline in demand for the products that have driven its momentum in recent years.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaki

  • Microsoft gave Wall Street hope, but then the cloud forecast turned dark

    Microsoft Corp. sparked a relief rally for the cloud Tuesday, then rained on that parade after less than two hours of joy.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023

    Companies that trade at low earnings multiples and pay big dividends have historically managed to outperform the broader market and post relatively strong returns during recessionary periods. With that in mind, read on for a look at two high-yield dividend stocks that are worth adding to your portfolio before this month is out. The company paid far too much to acquire the declining DirecTV business back in 2015, and it followed that up with another disastrous deal to acquire Time Warner in 2019.

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.38% and 0%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Shares Fall, Microsoft Signals Darker Tech Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity markets slipped on Wednesday after tech giant Microsoft Corp. and a slew of other major firms forecast slowing earnings, while lackluster US business activity data reminded investors of the likelihood of recession in the world’s biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt L

  • 12 Cheap Bank Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 12 cheap bank stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the banking sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Bank Stocks To Buy. Major banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), among […]

  • Elon Musk shows in ‘funding secured’ trial that he does not live in the real world

    Elon Musk has managed to spout a number of exaggerations, stretching the truth under oath on how he thinks the world of high finance works, all while stating that he was trying to save Tesla from the short-seller sharks of Wall Street.

  • Stocks in focus: 3M, Union Pacific, Verizon

    Shares of 3M closed lower following news of layoffs, Union Pacific stock fell after reporting fourth-quarter earnings, and Verizon stock closed in the green.