U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.00
    +10.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,883.00
    +111.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,971.25
    +37.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,362.20
    +10.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.92
    +0.31 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    +0.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1962
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    -1.22 (-5.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9940
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,816.37
    -1,476.38 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.95
    +49.92 (+4.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,729.87
    +12.04 (+0.04%)
     

Enterprise Ireland marking St. Patrick's Day with over 50 virtual trade events across the world and launch of international Green Innovation campaign

·6 min read

Ireland is turning the world green - and not just for St. Patrick's Day

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world turns green for St. Patrick's Day (17th March), Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government's trade and innovation agency and the number one VC in the world, today launched a green innovation international campaign 'Ready for a Green Future'.

The trade agency will host over 50 virtual trade events across the world to engage international partners and support the growth of Irish enterprise internationally. Ireland's Prime Minister, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minster, An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar and Ireland's Minister for Trade Promotion, Robert Troy will be participating in the virtual events series with Enterprise Ireland clients and international partners across the US, Europe, UK, IMEA and Asia Pacific regions over the St Patrick's Day period.

The global campaign 'Ready for a Green Future' focuses on the climate agenda, and as the world emerges from Covid-19 there is a need to build back better, prioritising sustainability and tackling the many environmental challenges that we face to deliver a green recovery.

The campaign showcases many world-leading Irish green innovators who are solving complex technical challenges and delivering sustainable and low carbon solutions to make renewable energy viable; reduce energy waste in our cities with smart technology; reduce agricultural waste and make construction cleaner.

Ready for a Green Future Campaign Video: https://youtu.be/2bfGAtoVsHI

Some Irish companies featured in the campaign include:

  • KEENAN's innovative diet feeder technology is paving the way for farms of all sizes to become part of a circular economy as they maximise efficiency, eliminate waste, and significantly reduce emissions.

  • CitySwift is combating the climate crisis by using data to strategically improve public transport, making the most sustainable modes of transport more efficient and user-friendly.

  • Ecocem is addressing one of the world's largest carbon culprits, cement, by manufacturing a greener cement alternative with reduced carbon emissions.

  • Ocean Energy is capturing and converting the power of waves into electricity having developed the world's largest capacity floating wave energy device.

Launching the campaign today, Leo Varadkar, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said: "St Patrick's Day is the day the world turns green as we come together to celebrate our national holiday. It's also a great opportunity to showcase Ireland's green innovators and the positive contribution they are making to industries across the world.

"Moving away from fossil fuels and decoupling emissions from economic progress is the biggest challenge facing this generation. Ireland is fully committed to playing its part in the global effort. We are committed to reducing emissions by 7% on average by 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Enterprise Ireland's Ready for a Green Future campaign highlights some of the Irish companies who are the early movers, the trail blazers who have sustainability at the core of their business. This St. Patrick's Day is the perfect time to showcase these green innovators and the positive contribution they are making to industries across the world."

Video message from Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, launching the campaign https://youtu.be/Qs8AGMoB4-s

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said: "Supporting Irish companies to reduce their carbon footprint and capitilise on opportunities emerging from the low-carbon transition is a key strategic priority for Enterprise Ireland. As Irish businesses recover from the impact of Covid-19 we need to also build resilience and work with researchers and innovators to ensure Irish companies are fully prepared and have the capabilities in place to meet the challenges of climate change and the substantial changes required across society to meet national and EU emissions targets, new standards, changing consumer and buyer preferences.

"Research, innovation and new technologies will play a vital role in enabling a greener future and at a time where there is a strong focus on a green recovery across the world, across the European Union and in Ireland. This St. Patrick's Day we are showcasing some of Ireland's best green innovators and key actors in our research and innovation ecosystem, who are enabling industries such as agriculture, construction and transport be more sustainable, making buildings greener, cutting pollution and supporting renewable energy production."

Ireland has been ranked 5th in the (MIT Technology Review) Green Future Index 2021, an index of 76 countries on their progress and commitment towards building a low carbon future. It measures the degree to which their economies are turning towards clean energy industry, agriculture and society through investment in renewables, innovation and green finance.

The 10 Irish green innovators featured in the Ready for the Green Future campaign are:

Abbey Machinery is supporting reduced carbon emissions with innovative farming technologies.

Keenan is promoting sustainability in farming with advanced, efficient diet feeders.

CitySwift is combating the climate crisis by using data to strategically improve public transit.

Cygnum is offering savings in the embodied energy of new builds with automated timber frame construction methods.

Davra is partnering with companies to use data for improved efficiency and environmental safety.

Ecocem is improving and promoting the use of a greener cement alternative.

GridBeyond is enabling cost-effective decarbonisation through advanced energy intelligence.

Hanley Energy is providing customized, efficient energy solutions to the world's most power heavy industries.

Ocean Energy is capturing and converting the power of waves into electricity through unique technology.

XOCEAN is operating an uncrewed, carbon-friendly vehicle to collect marine data with 1,000 x fewer emissions than an ordinary vessel.

For more visit: Ireland: Ready for a Green Future - The Irish Advantage

For reference, please contact:

Marika MacCarvill, International PR & Communications, Enterprise Ireland

marika.maccarvill@enterprise-ireland.com

About Enterprise Ireland

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish Government's trade and innovation agency and ranked first in the world of VC investors.

Enterprise Ireland is responsible for the development and growth of Irish companies in global markets.

We invest in the most innovative Irish companies through all stages of their growth and connect them to international customers across multiple industries.

Our goal is to build successful, long-term business relationships between international companies and Irish partners.

With 40 offices worldwide, Enterprise Ireland's teams of industry experts consult with international businesses to understand and solve their business needs.

Pitchbook's 2020 Global Annual League Table has ranked Enterprise Ireland 1st in the world and 1st in Europe of venture capital investors.

Pitchbook is a leading Venture Capital (VC) and Private Equity Investment Platform, ranking the most active global investors by VC deal count. In 2019 Pitchbook ranked Enterprise Ireland first in Europe and second globally.

Enterprise Ireland invests in innovative Irish companies driving change across industries worldwide.

Ireland&#x002019;s Deputy Prime Minster Leo Varadkar Launching Green Innovation Campaign for St. Patrick&#x002019;s Day.
Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minster Leo Varadkar Launching Green Innovation Campaign for St. Patrick’s Day.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bfGAtoVsHI
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qs8AGMoB4-s
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455309/Enterprise_Ireland_Leo_Varadkar.jpg

SOURCE Enterprise Ireland

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Main Trend Up, But Momentum Trending Down

    The early direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at 91.620.

  • Stimulus checks sent to wrong bank accounts for some Americans checking IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool

    Some taxpayers say the IRS "Get My Payment" tool indicated that their third stimulus check was deposited into a bank account that isn't theirs.

  • Stripe’s valuation soars to $95 billion after $600 million funding round

    Digital-payments company Stripe said Sunday it had closed a $600 million funding round that values the company at $95 billion -- more than double its valuation a year ago.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Bought Up This Investment Firm’s Stock

    Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, bought more than $1 million of shares of investment firm AllianceBernstein in February.

  • Move Over China as Australia Finds New Home for Barley in Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian barley farmers have moved on, big time. Facing massive Chinese tariffs and an urgent need to ship a bumper harvest, they’re piling into one of the world’s mega markets for the grain -- Saudi Arabia.For the first time in about five years, Australia has meaningfully broken into the Saudi market, beating usually fierce competition from other suppliers, and there are signs that sales will continue at least until the middle of the year, according to Andrew Whitelaw, an agricultural analyst at Thomas Elder Markets.“We lost China,” said Whitelaw in Melbourne, but Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be Australia’s biggest customer this season. “If you look at the last three tenders in a row, we got the lion’s share of most of that,” he said. “In terms of volumes to Saudi Arabia, we’re getting more than anyone else.”In tender results announced last week, Australia appears likely to provide the bulk of a purchase of 660,000 tons, pushing out traditional suppliers from the European Union and Black Sea. Australian trade data show the value of exports to Saudi Arabia far exceeded every other destination in December.Saudi Arabia and China jostle for the position of top barley importer, with Saudi being ahead the past two years and China having an edge this year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The kingdom uses most of the barley as feed for sheep, camels and goats, a tradition among Bedouin tribes.The sales are a significant turnround for barley growers in Australia, who were hit last year by escalating political tensions with China, spurring Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs of over 80% on the grain as a retaliatory measure.China Slaps Duties on Australian Barley as Tensions EscalateThe surge in global crop prices to the highest in more than six years has lifted Australian barley sales. China’s been scooping up soybeans and grains to feed a recovering hog herd and rebuild stockpiles, pushing up world markets. That’s made Australian barley competitive, opening up new destinations.“There’s only a finite amount of grains, so when China soaks up a lot of demand, it means that other countries will buy alternate products, for instance barley instead of corn,” Whitelaw said.Thailand, VietnamAustralian farmers had a near-record harvest this season as rains supercharged crop yields. With expectations for next season also tipped to be favorable, the sales into new markets are welcome news.Mexico bought its first ever shipment in January, while sales to Thailand and Vietnam have surged. There are nascent signs of interest from India after the government removed phytosanitary restrictions that have kept Australian barley locked out of the country for a decade, Whitelaw said.Beer Craze May Boost Australian Barley Shipments to India Still, risks remain in the long term. Saudi Arabia is set to phase out government tenders as it shifts toward private deals. That could spur a decrease of barley imports in favor of other grains. At the start of February, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the USDA forecast barley imports at 6.2 million tons in 2020-21, about 23% below the official USDA’s latest estimates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘There will be no peace’ until 10-year Treasury yield hits 2%, strategist says

    A bond market selloff is calling the tune across financial markets. Equilibrium is unlikely to return until the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hits 2%, a well-known macro strategist argued Friday.

  • Bitcoin Hits $60,000. Tesla’s Crypto Bet Continues to Pay Off.

    Bitcoin traded above $60,000 Saturday. That means Elon Musk's bet on the cryptocurrency has netted Tesla more than a billion dollars.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a stock. There’s no one sure path to success here, and every stock should considered as a unique individual – which makes past performance a useful indicator, even if it’s not the only one. Investors should also look for Wall Street’s view – are the analysts impressed by the stock? And in addition to that, how does the upside potential look like? Now we have useful profile for monster growth stocks: gangbusters gains, Buy ratings from the Wall Street analyst corps, and considerable upside for the coming year. Three stocks in the TipRanks database are flagging all those signs of strong forward growth. Here are the details. Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Say ‘biotech,’ and most people will assume you’re talking about pharmaceuticals. But Amyris puts a different twist on the biotech industry. The company focuses on developing synthetic chemical replacements for common petroleum-, plant-, and animal-based products. Amyris operates three development divisions for cosmetics, health & wellness, and food flavorings, which are offered to the public through three direct-to-consumer brands: Pipette, Biossance, and Purecane. AMRS shares have shown rapid growth recently, taking off in the past six months. During that time, the company’s stock is up 786%, impressive by any standard. The company’s growth has accelerated in recent months, and a look at the recent 4Q20 earnings report will give some reasons. Q4 marked the third consecutive quarter of record product sales. The company reported $80 million in total sales, more than doubling the previous quarter’s result. Of that total, the $35 million in product revenue was up 71% year-over-year. The company also saw a significant yoy increase in gross margins, from 56% to 66%. The increasing sales let to full-year revenues of $173 million, a 13% year-over-year gain. Looking ahead to the end of 2021, the company guides toward continued increasing product sales leading to full-year total revenue near $400 million, well above the consensus forecast of $231 million. Covering this stock for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Craig Irwin notes the company’s forward guidance and recent growth. Irwin also points out that Amyris is well-positioned to maintain its blistering pace. “Long-term growth is underpinned by a strong pipeline of new molecules in development with strategic partners. With the 13 ingredients in the market, and 18 in active development, we expect continued healthy portfolio expansion as these come to market through 2025. Mgmt expects to add another 8 to 10 ingredients to the active development pipeline in 2021, maintaining a broad channel for expanding long-term product and ingredient potential,” Irwin opined. Unsurprisingly, Irwin rates AMRS as a Buy, and his $33 price target implies a 59% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here) Fast-paced growth will always attract Wall Street’s analysts to an innovator. Amyris has picked up 4 recent Buy reviews, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. AMRS has a share price of $20.65, and even after its recent appreciation, the $25.50 average price target still suggests a 23% one-year upside. (See AMRS stock analysis on TipRanks) Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) The next growth stock we’re looking at inhabits the renewable fuel industry. This is a sector that is growing partly on political cachet – renewable are an ‘in’ thing – and partly on the strength of the business model. Clean Energy produces renewable natural gas (RNG) for transportation purposes. The company’s fuel products are marketed to transit and transport customers; among Clean Energy’s customers are Estes Express Lines, UPS, and the New York City MTA. In early February, Clean Energy announced a major multi-year contract to provide the LA County Metro system – the largest bus fleet in the US – with 47.5 million gallons of RNG. The agreement is part of a move by the LA Metro to low-carbon fuels. Clean Energy was awarded three fueling depots for five years, with an option to extend the contract for an additional three years. This is in addition to five fueling depos with Clean Energy already operates for Metro. The LA Metro news came out after CLNE shares had been showing explosive recent growth, part of a general trajectory that has seen the stock rise 492% over the past 6 months. That rise has coincided with several other recent contracts, totaling over 58 million gallons of RNG. Customers include Pacific Green Trucking and Waste Connections. Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes of Clean Energy: “We think it is becoming increasingly clear that natural gas (and RNG) is going to be a critical fuel as part of the de-carbonization of transportation with Amazon’s initial deployment an exclamation point. With CLNE’s dominant position and RNG plans, the significant financial impact of RNG which is amplified by the increased contribution of low-CI RNG, and the most expansive station footprint, we see CLNE as an ideal investment in natural gas and also note it is one of the few pure play investments in renewable natural gas.” In light of his bullish comments, Stine puts a Buy rating and a $25 price target on CLNE. His target indicates confidence in 68% growth for the year ahead. (To watch Stine’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street’s analysts are sanguine about this stock’s ability to continue melting up to new highs. CLNE's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. It doesn’t hurt that its $23 average price target puts the potential twelve-month rise at ~55%. (See CLNE stock analysis on TipRanks) Aemetis (AMTX) Aemetis is another company focusing on renewable fuels. Aemetis’ main products are ethanol and biodiesel, along with glycerin, an important industrial chemical. The company doesn’t rest on one sector, however, and has a broad production portfolio that also includes distiller’s grains, edible oils, and palm olein, and other food products. Aemetis markets heavily in India’s food sector and the California Central Valley. Aemetis' shares have shown robust recent growth, with a net gain of 736% year-to-date. A significant portion of that gain has come after the company’s announcement that it will be starting a ‘Carbon Zero’ plant to produce renewable truck and jet fuels, with a capacity of 23 million gallons per year. The company has also published a five-year growth plan targeting $1 billion in total revenue by 2025. Aemetis reported 4Q20 results earlier this month, and despite losses year-over-year the company was able to put a positive spin on the results. The report noted that, even though 2020 saw serious demand disruptions, ethanol and fuel-grade alcohol revenues came in at $112 million, just $3 million less than the prior year. Amit Dayal, rated #9 overall among Wall Street analysts, takes note of all of this in his recent coverage of AMTX. “We believe the company is emerging as one of the leaders in implementing a zero-to-negative carbon intensity (CI) strategy to bring renewable fuels to the market that should be supportive of a superior margin profile relative to competitors. We also believe that the company has timed these initiatives well during a very friendly federal regulatory environment, improving the probability of success,” Dayal wrote. To this end, Dayal puts a $28 price target on the stock, backing his Buy rating and suggesting a 34% one-year growth potential. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here) AMTX shares have managed to slip under the radar so far, and have only garnered 2 recent reviews. Both agree, however, that this stock is a Buying proposition. The shares are priced at $20.83, with a $26.50 average target that indicates room for 27% growth in by year’s end. (See AMTX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders - source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • As mortgage rates keep surging, experts say borrowers shouldn't delay

    Before long, today's rates could look incredibly cheap.

  • Short Sellers Are Increasingly Targeting SPACs: WSJ

    SPACs are under attack. The Wall Street Journal today rounded up the short-selling activity surrounding special purpose acquisition vehicles, the path to going public that's in vogue these days. About 250 SPACs were launched in the U.S. last year and they've gotten hotter this year, drawing questions over the quality of the overall mix as more money chases deals. Short sellers are also going after the companies that the SPACs ultimately take public. Here are some of the main points from the WSJ article: Data from S3 Partners shows bets against SPACs have risen in value to $2.7 billion from $724 million this year alone. Some 19% of the outstanding shares of Chamath Palihapitiya's Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VCorp (NYSE: IPOE) have been sold short, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That makes it one of the more popular targets of short sellers who are betting against SPACs. Social Finance, Inc., better known as SoFi, announced in January that it planned to go public through a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V. Another target is Churchill Capital Corp. IV (NYSE: CCIV), which plans to take electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors public. Short interest has more than doubled this month to about 5%. Short seller firm Muddy Waters on March 3 threw down the gauntlet on XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL), a maker of electric drive systems for commercial fleet vehicles. Muddy Waters described XL as "middle of the fairway SPAC garbage," said the company had exaggerated its backlog of orders, and questioned the competitiveness of XL's technology. XL Fleet issued a rebuttal of the Muddy Waters report, calling it "grossly inaccurate." XL Fleet went public last year through a merger with Pivotal Investment Corporation II. "SPACs are an area of focus," Carson Block of Muddy Waters told WSJ. Another short seller firm, Hindenburg Research, last week went after electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corporation (NASDAQ: RIDE). "Lordstown is an EV SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has grossly misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities," Hindenburg tweeted in announcing a report against Lordstown. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has a small stake in Lordstown, which went public via a SPAC deal with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp last year. Lordstown does not appear to have issued a statement in response yet. This is the second time Hindenburg has targeted a SPAC-launched electric vehicle maker with ties to General Motors. Last September, Hindenburg called electric truck startup Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) a fraud just days after GM and Nikola announced a major partnership that would have given GM an 11% stake in Nikola. Nikola founder Trevor Milton stepped down as chairman later that month. GM and Nikola re-entered an agreement later in November, with the GM equity stake removed. Photo courtesy of XL Fleet. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFanDuel Parent Considering IPO As Investors Push For SpinoffIRS Providing Updates Today On Its 'Get My Payment' Pages On Stimulus Money© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • FedEx Could Break Out in Coming Months

    Bull cycles are slowly coming around, potentially completing the handle of a three-year cup and handle breakout pattern.

  • Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

    Bullish sentiment has overtaken oil markets, but a quick look at the fundamentals should bring observers back down to earth rather abruptly

  • Third stimulus check and more: 7 ways to get money from the new COVID law

    The $1.9 trillion package includes multiple forms of aid for U.S. households.

  • Bitcoin hit an all-time high — so how come Warren Buffett still won't touch it?

    The billionaire famous for value investing sees no real value in cryptocurrency.

  • GameStop, AMC, and Cinemark Shares Have Been Whipsawed. What’s Ahead.

    GameStop, AMC, and Cinemark have been whipsawed by investors. All are re-opening plays, but GameStop and AMC, at least, could face more turmoil.

  • 6 things that can get you a bigger tax refund due to COVID

    Make pandemic relief work for you when you file your taxes.

  • Bill Gates and Warren Buffett should thank American taxpayers for their profitable farmland investments

    Bill Gates is now the largest owner of farmland in the U.S. having made substantial investments in at least 19 states throughout the country. Since the early 1980s, Congress has consistently succumbed to pressures from farm interest groups to remove as much risk as possible from agricultural enterprises by using taxpayer funds to underwrite crop prices and cash revenues. Over the years, three trends in farm subsidy programs have emerged.

  • Markets set up for disappointment from Fed meeting as bond yields renew rise

    All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting next week as traders put pressure on the central bank to prevent a de-stabilizing rise in bond yields.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 4th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rose for a 4th consecutive week ahead of a yield spike on Friday. There could be further increases ahead as the housing sector braces for homebuying season.