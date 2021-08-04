Enterprise Mobility Management Market to Witness Significant Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The soaring adoption of enterprise mobility management (EMM) services and solutions in various industries and the rapid advancements being made in the internet of things (IoT) technology are driving the growth of the global enterprise mobility management market . Furthermore, the surging internet and smartphone penetration and growing popularity of the bring your own device (BYOD) culture are also fueling the expansion of the market. Because of these factors, the market revenue reached ~$16 billion in 2020, and it is expected to significant growth during 2021–2030.

PandS Intelligence Logo

With the imposition of lockdowns in several countries in order to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 infection, businesses are adopting remote working policies and thus, allowing their employees to remotely access enterprise databases, platforms, and applications so that they can work from any remote location. Because of this reason, the demand for EMM solutions and services has considerably increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/enterprise-mobility-management-emm-market/report-sample

The enterprise mobility management market is divided into services and solutions, based on component. Between these, the solutions category dominated the market in 2020, and it is expected to exhibit huge expansion during the forecast period as well. This is credited to the fact that a plethora of EMM solutions, such as identity & access management (IAM) and mobile device management (MDM) are being provided to various small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations across the world.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Enterprise Mobility Management Market Research Report: By Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Device (Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/enterprise-mobility-management-emm-market

Story continues

Furthermore, the enterprise mobility management market is classified into on-premises and cloud, depending on deployment mode. Of these, the cloud deployment category is expected to demonstrate rapid expansion in the coming years, primarily because of the surging popularity of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions among people.

Geographically, North America dominated the EMM market in 2020. This is attributed to the presence of numerous EMM vendors in the region, such as International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation and Citrix Systems Inc., and several end users of EMM solutions. As per CompTIA, the U.S. is the largest procurer and developer of advanced technologies in the world. Due to this reason, many market players are making huge investments in technology in the country, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=enterprise-mobility-management-emm-market

The players in the global enterprise mobility management market are focusing on developing new products for strengthening their presence. For example,

In June 2020, IBM Corporation developed an application called Watson Works, which assists businesses in dealing with return-to-workplace challenges, that are arising with the relaxation of lockdown rules in several countries.

In August 2019, VMware Inc. made innovations in its leading Workspace ONE platform. Its new multi-cloud, security, and management features help information technology (IT) professionals manage and access any app stored on any cloud solution with the help of automation.

IBM Corporation, 42Gears Mobility Systems, JAMF Software LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, ZOHO Corp., Snow Software AB, BlackBerry limited, Matrix42 AG, Codeproof Technologies Inc., Beijing NationSky Network Technology Co. Ltd., VMware Inc., Mitsogo Inc., Citrix System Inc., SAP SE, Scalefusion UEM, Sophos Group plc, SOTI Inc., and MobileIron Inc. are some of the major players in the enterprise mobility management market.

Browse More Reports

E-Mobility Services Market - The e-mobility services market is projected to generate $78,898.3 million revenue by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 40.7% during 2020–2030. The low total cost of ownership of EVs, along with the increasing environmental concern across the world, is the key factor that is propelling the growth of the global electric mobility services market.

Micromobility Telematics Market - The market is projected to reach $13,010.4 million by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 26.7% during 2021–2030. The increasing demand for micromobility services, and growing demand for first- and last-mile transportation are some of the major drivers boosting the global micromobility telematics market growth.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-mobility-management-market-to-witness-significant-growth-in-coming-years-ps-intelligence-301347956.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence