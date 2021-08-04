U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,409.25
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,932.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,053.50
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.00
    -5.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.63
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.10
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.78
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.24
    -1.22 (-6.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1230
    +0.0730 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,838.02
    -638.24 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.65
    -18.79 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.15
    +27.43 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Enterprise Mobility Management Market to Witness Significant Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The soaring adoption of enterprise mobility management (EMM) services and solutions in various industries and the rapid advancements being made in the internet of things (IoT) technology are driving the growth of the global enterprise mobility management market. Furthermore, the surging internet and smartphone penetration and growing popularity of the bring your own device (BYOD) culture are also fueling the expansion of the market. Because of these factors, the market revenue reached ~$16 billion in 2020, and it is expected to significant growth during 2021–2030.

PandS Intelligence Logo
PandS Intelligence Logo

With the imposition of lockdowns in several countries in order to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 infection, businesses are adopting remote working policies and thus, allowing their employees to remotely access enterprise databases, platforms, and applications so that they can work from any remote location. Because of this reason, the demand for EMM solutions and services has considerably increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/enterprise-mobility-management-emm-market/report-sample

The enterprise mobility management market is divided into services and solutions, based on component. Between these, the solutions category dominated the market in 2020, and it is expected to exhibit huge expansion during the forecast period as well. This is credited to the fact that a plethora of EMM solutions, such as identity & access management (IAM) and mobile device management (MDM) are being provided to various small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations across the world.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Enterprise Mobility Management Market Research Report: By Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Device (Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/enterprise-mobility-management-emm-market

Furthermore, the enterprise mobility management market is classified into on-premises and cloud, depending on deployment mode. Of these, the cloud deployment category is expected to demonstrate rapid expansion in the coming years, primarily because of the surging popularity of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions among people.

Geographically, North America dominated the EMM market in 2020. This is attributed to the presence of numerous EMM vendors in the region, such as International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation and Citrix Systems Inc., and several end users of EMM solutions. As per CompTIA, the U.S. is the largest procurer and developer of advanced technologies in the world. Due to this reason, many market players are making huge investments in technology in the country, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=enterprise-mobility-management-emm-market

The players in the global enterprise mobility management market are focusing on developing new products for strengthening their presence. For example,

In June 2020, IBM Corporation developed an application called Watson Works, which assists businesses in dealing with return-to-workplace challenges, that are arising with the relaxation of lockdown rules in several countries.

In August 2019, VMware Inc. made innovations in its leading Workspace ONE platform. Its new multi-cloud, security, and management features help information technology (IT) professionals manage and access any app stored on any cloud solution with the help of automation.

IBM Corporation, 42Gears Mobility Systems, JAMF Software LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, ZOHO Corp., Snow Software AB, BlackBerry limited, Matrix42 AG, Codeproof Technologies Inc., Beijing NationSky Network Technology Co. Ltd., VMware Inc., Mitsogo Inc., Citrix System Inc., SAP SE, Scalefusion UEM, Sophos Group plc, SOTI Inc., and MobileIron Inc. are some of the major players in the enterprise mobility management market.

Browse More Reports

E-Mobility Services Market - The e-mobility services market is projected to generate $78,898.3 million revenue by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 40.7% during 2020–2030. The low total cost of ownership of EVs, along with the increasing environmental concern across the world, is the key factor that is propelling the growth of the global electric mobility services market.

Micromobility Telematics Market - The market is projected to reach $13,010.4 million by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 26.7% during 2021–2030. The increasing demand for micromobility services, and growing demand for first- and last-mile transportation are some of the major drivers boosting the global micromobility telematics market growth.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-mobility-management-market-to-witness-significant-growth-in-coming-years-ps-intelligence-301347956.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks rise following uptick on Wall Street

    Asian stocks were mostly higher Wednesday as traders mirrored overnight gains on Wall Street during another busy earnings week. Both the Kospi in South Korea and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.3%, to 3,279.65 and 26,526.98 respectively. Although China's recent outbreak is small, it is the worst China has had since the pandemic's emergence in the central city of Wuhan a year and a half ago.

  • As COVID-19 surges in Tunisia, oxygen is in short supply

    As Tunisia faces a surge of COVID-19 cases, demand for life-saving oxygen has grown higher than the supply, leaving patients desperate and family members angry at the government as they say they are forced to find oxygen on their own. It is also one of the poorest cities in Tunisia.

  • Reopening basket stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin: strategist

    Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital Network’s chief investment strategist, discusses which sectors are poised to benefit from the reopening trade, and the disconnect between the stock and bond markets.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Alibaba’s First Sales Miss in Two Years Shows Crackdown Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, underscoring how Beijing’s months-long campaign against the internet sector is taking a toll.Growth slowed in most of Alibaba’s major divisions from cloud to e-commerce, underlining fears that the mounting list of new government regulations is constraining expansion and increasing companies’ burdens. In a sign of the times, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Tuesday endorsed a str

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Pinterest Stock?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is catching a lot of buzz recently, but not for a good reason. As economies reopened during the quarter, folks spent less time engaging with Pinterest. Pinterest started the second quarter with 478 million MAUs.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.

  • Robinhood Stock Jumps As Cathie Wood Reveals A New Huge Buy

    Fund manager Cathie Wood has continued to load up on shares of the popular trading app Robinhood. Wood's ARK Innovation ETF on Tuesday disclosed that it held around 4.9 million shares of Robinhood stock, representing a weighting of 0.82% in the fund. Robinhood stock closed up 24.2% at 46.80 in the stock market today, putting the value of Wood's holdings at $230 million.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Sank 20% in July

    Beginning the summer on a bullish note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in June, but the market's excitement for the fuel cell stock wasn't sustained in July -- a month during which the stock fell 20%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although analysts at Citigroup and Seaport Global both initiated coverage on Plug Power's stock last month, assigning it a buy rating, investors weren't motivated enough to pick up shares. Between the company failing to provide details about a new deal and competition ramping up among hydrogen-focused companies, investors felt the clouds were hanging too heavily on this familiar fuel cell name.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]